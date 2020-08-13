8.12 obituaries

Body

Cecilia Kate Corso

Jesup—Cecilia Kate “Cela” (McDaniel) Corso, 61, of Jesup died July 30, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Francis Cecil McDaniel and Janet Cowart. She was born on Oct. 30, 1958, on a United States Air Force base while her father was stationed in England. She was a 1976 graduate of Warner Robins High School. Following her high school graduation, she honorably served her country in the United States Air Force. After leaving the Air Force, she eventually moved to Indiana, where she married and gave birth to three children. Later in life, she moved back to South Georgia to care for her dad in his final years.

A homemaker primarily, she was a loving mother, sister, aunt and loyal friend but, most of all, a proud and loving “Nana” to her grandchildren. She has left an unforgettable imprint on their hearts, the family said. She was funny and loved to make people laugh. Her own laugh and smile were contagious to everyone around her, according to her family.

Over the years, she made countless gallons of sweet tea, chicken and many other Southern dishes that brought family, friends and strangers to gather together in joy. And, in her own right, she was quite the fisherwoman! She had a kind and indomitable spirit and a strong work ethic and was known for always being someone one could count on, her family said, adding that, she possessed “infinite compassion and empathy,” which was so deeply felt and loved by her family, friends and the elderly for whom she served as a caregiver. She will be greatly missed, her family and friends say.

Survivors include her daughter, Marie (Tony) Patterson of Kathleen; two sons, Salvator Anthony Corso and Joshua Michael Corso; a brother, Francis “Frank” (Cynthia) E. McDaniel of Blairsville; her long-term partner, Michael Cannon of Jesup; grandchildren, Anna Corso, Elizabeth Corso, Jacob Corso, Antonio MacCombs, Cruz MacCombs and Mia Patterson; two nephews, Francis Garrett and Christian Lee McDaniel; a great-uncle and great-aunt, Johnnie and Joyce McDaniel of Warner Robins; a great-uncle, Ray Eugene “Gene” McDaniel; many beloved cousins; and, her two life “sisters,” one her best friend, Simone Darsey Taylor, and, the other her first cousin, Marca McDaniel Bishop.

A family-only private memorial service was held Aug. 2 at The Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins with the Rev. Marty Watson officiating.

The family wishes to say a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who has provided support, prayers, friendship, and love.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ray Tyre

Screven—Ray “Six Pack” Tyre, 59, of Screven died July 28, 2020, under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.

The Wayne County native was a member of O’Quinn Baptist Church and a former truck driver. He loved football with his son, truck pulling, lawn mower pulling and fishing.

He was predeceased by his parents, Dub and Wilma Tyre; and his brother, Eddie Tyre.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Robin Tyre of Screven; children, Jake (Angela) Tyre of Fosterville, Tennessee, Natasha Scott (Jacob Marple) of Jesup, Holly (Steven) Manning of Gardi, Jeremy (Krista) Tyre of Bell Buckle, Tennessee, Hannah (Brandon) Warren of Screven, Rhonda Gray of Nashville and Brooks Tyre of Screven; 14 grandchildren; a brother, Steve Tyre of Screven; a sister-in-law, Angie (Carl) Skinner of Nashville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services were held July 31 at O’Quinn Baptist Church with Pastors Donnie Mullis and Gerald Greenlee officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

George Joseph Ouellette

Jesup—George Joseph Ouellette, 76, of Jesup died Aug. 4, 2020.

Born in Old Town, Maine, on March 13, 1944, to Doris and Arthur Ouellette, he had lived in Jesup most of his life. He worked for the S&S Oil Company and Waynline and retired after working many years at the Wayne County Maintenance Department.

The First Freewill Baptist Church member has been a resident of Harborview Nursing Home for the last several years. He was predeceased by his wife, Linda Aldridge Ouellette; parents and grandparents.

Survivors include his aunt, who raised him, Hazel LaBree Harper of Jesup; a brother, Paul (Judy) Ouellette of Milford, Maine; and twin sisters, Alvina Butera of Bangor, Maine and Sylvia Mulkern of Boston, Massachusetts.

Graveside funeral services were held Aug. 6 at Spring Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Stanley Todd officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Bell Jowers Highsmith

Jesup—Mary Bell Jowers Highsmith, 91, of Jesup died Aug. 3, 2020.

The Ambrose native had lived in Wayne County most of her life and was a member of Jesup Church of God and a retired beautician.

She was predeceased by her husband, Willie O. Highsmith Jr.; a daughter, Sonja Benner; a son, Gerald Highsmith; and a special friend, Tracy Bryant.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Kimberly (Bobby) Pilcher of Americus, Melissa (Anthony) Cook of Odum, Jennifer (Jerry) Allchin of Mandeville, Louisiana, Russell (Anita) Highsmith of Odum; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Aug. 7 at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Parnell Aldridge officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Waymon Douglas Norwood Jr.

Atlanta—Waymon Douglas Norwood Jr., 79, died July 27, 2020, at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta.

He was born on May 20, 1942, in Jesup to the late Waymon Douglas Norwood Sr. and the late Maxine Murphy Norwood.

He was the oldest of nine children. His siblings include Anthony (Jessie) Norwood, Sandra Norwood (Ernest) Marshall, Tory Felder, Charlene Norwood, Onzelle (John) Way, James Norwood, Darnell (Louella) Norwood (who preceded him in death), and Gregory (Charlotte) Norwood.

He received his formal education in Jesup at the Wayne County Training School, graduating in 1959. Upon graduation, he briefly attended Morristown Junior College in Tennessee before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. After completing his tour of duty, he joined the U.S. Navy. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He returned to Georgia, living in the Atlanta area until his death.

He completed three years of college and technical school (as an aviation electrician), and instrumentation Tech A&B School. He completed diesel engine and turbine classes at General Motors and obtained first-class FCC license. He took Department of Labor classes in management and labor laws, as well as basic and advanced courses in contract negotiation, pension, leadership and benefits at the IAM Winpisinger Center.

He was employed at Lockheed-Martin in Marietta for more than 35 years. He worked as an electrical and electronics installer, an electrical checkout mechanic, a logistic support analyst, and a flight line/test electrician. He represented Local Lodge IAM 709 as a delegate to the Atlanta-North Georgia Labor Council, where he served on the Executive Committee, the Human Resource Committee and the Political Action Committee and as vice president. During his employment at Lockheed-Martin, he was elected to three terms of office on the Senior Negotiation Committee for Local Lodge 709. He served 25 years as a shop steward and three years as a shop committeeman. He retired on June 30, 2014.

He was also active in the community. He worked for the Atlanta Urban League on a demonstration project for the U.S. Department of Labor. As project manager on a job that included rehabbing and bringing up to code housing for elderly and low- income individuals, he worked with more than 16 union journeymen to provide training and guidance to more than 100 young men and women who were allowed to participate in the program for up to one year. Several of those individuals were accepted into union apprenticeship programs.

He actively worked with several other community organizations, including the DeKalb NAACP. He was elected as at-large member of the Executive Board Committee and as chair of the Labor and Industry Committee.

He was awarded certificates of accomplishment from Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services and the Thurgood Marshall Award and service awards from The Urban League, Lockheed-Martin, DeKalb County CEO, Beecher Hills Elementary School plus many more. Last year, he received the Herbert H. Mabry Lifetime Achievement Award from Georgia AFL-CIO at its labor awards banquet.

His children and grandchildren were the pride of his life. He will be loved and missed by his family but not forgotten.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Dianna Jones-Henson, and one great-grandchild, Karson Butler.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Jessie Cloud Norwood; one biological daughter, Wynetta Norwood; other children, Roxanne Butler, Jolora Jones and Linda Hawkins; biological grandchildren, Wyae Stewart, Sincere DeLeon, Loyal DeLeon; other grandchildren, Kenny (Kenshimar) Butler Jr., Ashlee Butler, Kelvin Butler, Jamese Swinney, Jano (Chanel) Jones, Sadiedra Hawkins and Chaslyn Hawkins; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Grissom-Clark Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Douglas Michael Kronn

St. Simons Island—Douglas Michael Kronn, 61, died Aug. 6, 2020 of natural causes.

He was born in Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 25, 1959. He was a resident of Saint Simons Island.

He worked his way to a very successful professional career. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Kentucky and was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He followed with a Doctor of Medical Dentistry from the University of Kentucky. After graduation, he served as a captain/dentist for the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged, he purchased a dental practice in Jesup, where he continued for 25 years. He was active in the Glynn County Dental Society and served on the St. Francis Xavier School Board. Also, he volunteered for multiple dental mission trips to countries such as Brazil.

He retired from dentistry at the age of 52 and began to pursue the hobbies he loved. One of those hobbies was fishing, which led him to earn his captain’s license for charter boat fishing. He was also a hunting advocate and enjoyed doing so locally as well as on various adventures across the world. Recently, he became a shareholder of Ivanhoe Plantation in Camden County. He spent countless hours at Ivanhoe scouting and generally enjoying the outdoors. Sadly, his life ended at this special place he loved. As heartbroken as they are, his family is grateful and at peace to know his life ended while he was doing what he loved and living his retirement dream.

He was absolutely a loyal and constant friend to many people—always ready to poke fun at his buddies. He enjoyed a busy social life in Brunswick, St. Simons Island and Jesup. The highlight of his week was being the host for the Thursday night poker game with his friends. His friends are quick to say that he had a great sense of humor and never took life too seriously. He believed and would often say that quality of life overrides the quantity of years.

Of his many accomplishments, his proudest was the birth and success of his two daughters—Taylor and Meredith. As soon as they were able to hold a fishing pole, he would take them to a lake or pond. They even spent time with him in a duck blind, and Taylor took a long canoe expedition in a canoe he built. His most recent love of life was the birth of his grandson, Louis, who had begun to call Doug Pappy.

Of course, he would want us to mention his four-legged children—Sparky, Elvis and Gracie, his beloved chocolate Labs. “What a joy they were to him and he to them,” her family said.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Marie Kronn.

Survivors include his father, Michael James Kronn; daughters, Taylor Kronn (Matthew) Walker and Meredith Kronn (Foster) Veazey; a grandson, Louis Kronn Veazey; a granddaughter (on the way), Nora Taylor Veazey; an aunt, Lillian Kopar; and cousins, Mary Beth Kopar, William Kopar, Gregory Kopar, Michael Kopar, Charles B. Jessee, Sandra Ward, Pamela Curtiss Jessee and Howard Jessee.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island on Thursday at 3 p.m. Immediately following, a Celebration of Life will be held at Gnat’s Landing in the Redfern Village on St. Simons Island.

His family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School (Brunswick) or Ducks Unlimited are preferable.

Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.

com.

Robert Russell Harris

Bristol—Robert “Rusty” Russell Harris, of J.L. Harris Road, has fished his last trotline on this side. His next opportunity will be on the River of Life on the other side of the Pearly Gates. His earthly journey ended Aug. 5, 2020, at home in Bristol, surrounded by his loving family and attended by caregiver Taylor Reddish.

He was born Aug. 4, 1953, as the seventh of eight children to Louise Hilton Harris and John L. Harris Sr.

He attended and was a member of Piney Grove FWB Church in L.A. (lower Appling), where he served his Savior as Young Adult Sunday School Class teacher, member and chairman of the ushers as well as chairman of the trustees.

An avid sportsman, craftsman and firearms enthusiast, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping as well as nature in general. While attending Appling County High School, he was nicknamed “Mgr.,” pronounced “magurrr,” because it was embroidered on his football jacket as he was the team manager. As a loyal football fan of the Appling County Pirates and University of Georgia Bulldogs (which he attended for a time), he especially enjoyed listening to Larry Munson and Jimmy Hardin on the radio. Growing up and living with a large family on the family farm taught him the value and rewards of hard work. He had returned to the homestead following retirement as statewide construction manager from Georgia Correctional Industries.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Harris, and wife Peggy; a niece, Ginger Harris; and a grandniece, Bristol Harris.

Survivors include brothers, Donnie (Linda) Harris of Waycross, Ronnie (Gayle) Harris of Umatilla, Florida, Greg (Trisha) Harris of Bristol, Doug (Betsy) Harris of Baxley; sisters, Judy (Mickey) Morris of Odum and Sheryl (Jeff) Ellis of Jesup; 19 nieces and nephews; 36 grandnieces and grandnephews; and a host of cousins, other family members, friends and neighbors.

Graveside services were held at Piney Grove FWB Church on Aug. 8.

Pallbearers were Stan Harris, Randall Harris, Steve Harris, Aaron Harris, Matthew Harris and Rufus Harris. Alternate pallbearers were Ricky Harris, Andy Harris, J.P. Morris, Justin Harris, Michael Harris and Trey Crummey. Honorary pallbearers were nieces, nephews and the adult SS Class of Piney Grove FWB Church.

The family would like to give a special thanks to caregivers, Taylor Reddish and Patricia Lamb of Georgia Hospice Care, and Community Health Services staff.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Piney Grove FWB van fund at 2088 Metts-Overstreet Road, Bristol, GA 31518 or Ancient Way Farm Ministry at 799 Mayo Road, Ellerslie, GA 31807.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.

Wiley J. Waters

Jesup—Wiley J. Waters, 92, died peacefully at home on Aug. 4, 2020, under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.

The son of the late Wiley J. and Effie Moody Waters, the Pierce County native was born Nov. 5, 1927, in Blackshear, and grew up in Tampa, Florida. He had lived in Jesup the past 18 years.

He was a Christian of the Baptist faith, a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, a member of the Altamaha Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, a 67-year member of the Free and Accepted Mason and a former member of the Scottish Rite and Yaarab Shriners Club, Atlanta.

He earned an engineering degree from Northeastern College in Boston, Massachusetts, and enjoyed a career of promotions and transfers to five states with International Paper before resigning to accept the position of general manager of Kraft Corrugated Containers’ Beacon, New York, plant and establishing his plumbing and rental property businesses in Poughkeepsie, New York.

At 49, he moved his family to his beloved South, where he continued these businesses in Atlanta before retiring on Lake Oconee. He lived a full life, telling everyone, “I have done everything I ever wanted to do in my life.”

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Robert T. Williams; his wife of 50 years, Jean MacKay Waters; sister, Sarah Ann Waters O’Connor; brothers, Henry E. Waters and Franklin D. Williams; and granddaughter, Ivey Leigh Mustaki.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Allie Wright Waters; daughters, Carolyn W. (Geoff) Stagg of Greensboro, North Carolina and Lauralyn W. (Leo) Mustaki of Atlanta; sons, Wiley J. Waters Jr. of Birmingham, Alabama and Stuart M. Waters of Jesup; sisters, Bobbie Jean Anderegg of Sorrento, Florida, Effie (Merrill) Parker of Fort Myers, Florida, Cellie (Richard) Forrester of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Gloria Rios of Tampa, Florida; and grandchildren, Niles Berthen, Pierce Mustaki, Geoffrey Stagg, Laura Stagg, Julie Stagg and Michael Stagg.

A memorial service was held Aug. 7 at Jesup Presbyterian Church with the Elder Jason Deal and the Rev. Fred Anderson officiating and with remarks by Stuart Waters, Carolyn Stagg and Lauralyn Mustaki. Masonic rites were conducted by Larry Brantley and members of the Jesup Masonic Lodge. Military rites will be held at a later date.

A private family inurnment followed at the Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Glennville.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545.

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Vivian Griffis

Jesup—Vivian Griffis, 91, of Jesup died Aug. 8, 2020, in Bruns-wick at her daughter’s residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Jesup, the daughter of the late William Roy Waters and the late Katie Jane Waters. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Fred Griffis, and her eight siblings, Grace Westberry, Mae Westberry, Viola Johnson, Donald Waters, Virgil Waters, Roland Waters, Oscar Waters and H.L. Waters.

She was a native of Wayne County and moved to Brunswick when she was 15 years old. She had resided in Jesup for the last 16 years. She was a retired lunchroom nutritionist with the Glynn County Board of Education. She was a member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union. She was also a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Wayne County.

She was “a virtuous woman and a strong Christian lady,” her family said. She grew up during the Great Depression, which taught her to have strong work ethics and to become family oriented. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, sewimg and working in her flower garden. She will be remembered for her red velvet cake and her delicious pear preserves. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, her family said.

Survivors include her two daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah Ann and Carroll Rush of Bloomingdale and Janet and Michael Westwood of Brunswick; her son and daughter-in-law, Fred Edward and Eunice Griffis of Jesup; 10 grandchildren, Joe (Tammy) Thrower, Alan (Kelly) Thrower, Dallas (A.J.) Westwood, Travis (Sonya) Westwood, Brandy (Jason) Bennett, Rocky (Carina) Freeman, Ashlee Goodson, Melissa (Wayne) Moxley, Loretta (Scott) Woods and Angela (Johnny) Campbell; 22 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends today (Wednesday) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A funeral service to celebrate a life well-lived will follow in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Elder Thomas Waters officiating. The burial will follow the service in Brunswick Memorial Cemetery. The family is requesting that all in attendance observe the state’s social distancing regulations.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you for memorial contributions made to Hospice of South Georgia, https://hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org.

Family and friends may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.

com.

Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements.

﻿Mary Jo Bramer Nickodem

Jesup—Mary Joanne Bramer Nickodem, 74, died Aug. 11, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com. Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.