12.30.20 obituaries

Tyler B. Surrency

Jesup—Tyler B. Surrency, 88, of Jesup went on to meet many of his loved ones who have gone on before on Dec. 26, 2020, under the care of Hospice of South Georgia and surrounded by his loving family.

The Wayne County native and U.S. Army veteran was a member of Altamaha Baptist Church. Although his career was working as a foreman with ITT Rayonier, his passion was farming. The work ethic and life lessons that so many people learned in his watermelon, cantaloupe and tomato fields will never be forgotten.

Hunting and fishing on the family land and gathering on the banks of the Altamaha River, where several “Swampgivings” celebrations were held, will hold a special place in the family memory album. His love for this family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was immense.

He was predeceased by his parents, Terrell and Bessie Surrency; sisters, Carobeth Surrency Highsmith and Nanelle Surrency Bacon; and brothers, Frank Surrency and Griffin Surrency.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Norma Stewart Surrency of Jesup; three daughters, Terri Lynn Surrency, Lisa Surrency and Ty Anne Surrency (Dwight) Drury, all of Jesup; seven grandchildren, Brian (Lindsey) Surrency, Jeremy (Kate) Metts, Adam (Mary Nelle) Thornton, Ethan (Mary Grace) Stanfield, Claire (Avery) Reddish, Holly Humprey and Lauren (Pete) Amis; 15 great-grandchildren, Sidney, Carobeth, Annie, Griffin, Henley, Sullivan, Knox, Jon Crew, Jane, Ash, Hudson, Morgan, Riley, Walker and Wyatt; sister, Lauree Hires; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services were held Dec. 29 in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Will Bacon officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Jeremy Metts, Brian Surrency, Adam Thornton, Avery Reddish, Ethan Stanfield and Pete Amis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Bessie G. Surrency Medical Scholarship, c/o Susan Sutton, P.O. Box 834, Jesup, GA 31598.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Aline Landon Gray

Jesup—Aline Landon Gray, 91, of Jesup died Dec. 25, 2020, under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.

The Wayne County native was born to the late Roscoe and Susie Landon. She was a member of Parkway Church of God. She was a house wife and home maker.

She married the love of her life, Preston Wilson Gray, on April 23, 1949, and she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Preston Wilson Gray; her son, Johnny Preston Gray; four sisters, Ruth Griffis, Earlene Blackmon, and her twin sister, Willene Adams; and two sons-in-law, J.C Flowers and Glynn Carver.

Survivors include two daughters, Juanita Flowers of Jesup and Susie Carver of Waycross; two sons, J.R. (Brenda) Gray and Jerry Gray and Dayla, all of Jesup; nine grandchildren, Amy, Becky, Chris, Carrie, John, Michelle, Russell, Jerry Jr. and Iona; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Dec. 28 in Jesup City Cemetery with the Rev. Dale Bange and Pastor Bill Harper officiating. Active pallbearers were her family. Honorary pallbearers was the staff of Georgia Hospice Care.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

David T. Norris

Screven—David T. Norris, 81, of Screven died Dec. 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

The Wayne County native was a member of Crossroads Church of God and a charter and former member of Jesup Church of God.

He was a 1957 graduate of Jesup High School, and became a respected and much loved coach, teacher, principal and Wayne County School Superintendent before retiring in 1993.

His educational achievements included an associate’s degree from Middle Georgia College, a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Georgia, and a master’s degree in education and education specialist from Georgia Southern University. He completed his doctor of education course work with Nova Southeastern.

He loved his Georgia Bulldogs and was an avid outdoorsman, which included recreational sports, hunting, fishing, farming and anything to do with animals.

He was predeceased by his parents, M.B. and Jewell Norris; two sisters, Ella V. Lempke and Elaine Jenkins; four brothers, Bill, Eddie, Harry and Marshall B. Norris; a grandson, Marshall Norris Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Darcy Love.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Kara Finch Bowen Norris of Screven; a daughter, Camille Finch Norris (Travis) Sellers of Odum; two sons, Marshall (Laurie) B. Norris of Waynesboro and Thad (Brooke) Norris of Screven; seven grandchildren, Jillian, Chad, Trey, Brandon, Seth, McKenna and Kyler; four great-grandchildren, Eden, Owen, Aria and Liam Mikell; a sister-in-love, Mary (Barry) Brannen; a brother-in-love, Jay (Roxanne) Bowen; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held today (Wednesday) in Jesup City Cemetery with Bishop Thad Norris and Marshall Norris officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Home Care, 140 Colonial Way, Jesup, GA 31545 or Crossroads Church of God, 2949 Lanes Bridge Road, Jesup, GA 31545.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James R. Pitts

Savannah—James R. Pitts, 83, of Savannah died Dec. 25, 2020.

Born in Lancaster, Virginia, and a former resident of Jesup, he had lived in Chatham County the past few years. The 22-year U.S. Army veteran was a member of Mabel White Baptist Church and a health care administrator.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Toole Pitts.

Survivors include daughters, Vicky (Rafael) Sainz of Savannah and Cindy (Ray) Russell of Odum; son, James Gordon Pitts of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Ellen Camden of Exmore, Virginia; granddaughters, Beth (Steve) Ellis and Rachael (Michael) Gonzales; grandsons, Rafael Jr., Tony, Mathew, Justin and Alex Sainz; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held today (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Kipp Manning officiating along with full military honors. The family will receive friends at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Georgia Cancer Care, P.C., 800 1st Street, No. 410, Macon, GA 31201.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne Saxon

Jesup—Wayne “Cotton” Saxon, 69, of Jesup died Dec. 25, 2020, under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.

The Wayne County native was a retired ITT Rayonier training administrator. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Morris Saxon; his brother, Ken Saxon; and three nephews, Trent and Josh Saxon and Stephen Landon.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Lori Landon Saxon of Jesup; a daughter, Shawna (Mike) Ray of Jesup; two sons, Kell (Jennifer) Saxon and Robert (Jaymie) Brantley, both of Jesup; his mother, Mollie Yeomans Saxon of Jesup; five grandchildren, Lauren Ray, Clay Saxon, Regan, Jackson and Colton Brantley; a sister-in-law, Debbie Saxon of Jesup; a nephew, Kenyon (Carrie) Saxon of Jesup.

Owing to health concerns, services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Lea Bartoe Brooker

Jesup—Janet Lea Bartoe Brooker, 58, died suddenly on Dec. 25, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

A resident of Jesup for nearly 50 years and a former resident of Ludowici, she was born on April 29, 1962, to the late William Bartoe and Mary Nell Bagley Wolf.

She worked as manager of the Dollar Tree in Jesup and enjoyed fishing, riding four wheelers and most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be remembered as a kind and loving woman, who cared for countless children of all ages over the years as if they were her own and who always loved others and put their needs before her own.

Survivors include her sons, Jeffrey Brooker of Jesup and Phillip (Telania) Brooker of Jesup; stepson, Levi McReady of Screven; longtime companion, Charles McReady of Screven; brothers, Mike (April) Bartoe of Crew, Virginia, James Bartoe of Crew and Tony Bartoe of Hortense; four grandchildren, Wyitt, Wyitni, Kryslynn and Chasity; her estranged husband, Kenny Brooker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Graveside funeral services were held Dec. 29 in the Hinesville Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Brantley officiating.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tholan H. “Hank” Cowart

Jesup—Tholan H. “Hank” Cowart, 91, of Jesup, died Dec. 26, 2020, at Memorial Health of Savannah after a sudden illness.

He was a native of Lyons, living most of his life in Toombs County before moving to Jesup in 1992.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in the Korean Conflict. He founded Georgia Livestock Equipment and retired as property manager. He was Methodist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Weaver and Mary Jane Cowart; three brothers; and one sister.

He is survived by four sons, Duane Cowart of Heflin, Louisiana, Geoffery Cowart of Wildwood, Florida, Kevin Cowart of Plain Dealing, Louisiana, and Clayton Cowart of Longview, Texas; two daughters, Marsha Willis of Bellevue, Louisiana, and Karen Davis of Gilmer, Texas; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

There will be no services.

Ronnie L. Stewart Funeral Service Vidalia Chapel is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Rita White

Monroe—Rita White died Dec. 18, 2020.

She was born in Wayne County, the daughter of Roscoe Warren and Susie LaTrelle Purvis. She lived a life of uncompromising joy and generosity. Her door was always open and her table full of family, friends and delicious food.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Dorothy Purvis Esser.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Bobby White; a daughter, Angela (Mark); a son, Steve (Holly); and her beloved grandchildren, Alex, Steven, Morgan (Mark), Chandler, Timothy and Foster; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Warren (Dinah), Mike (Brenda) and Fred (Joy); numerous nieces and nephews; and other family members.

Graveside services were held Dec. 20 at the Selwood Cemetery.

To honor her memory, the family requests that you gather with your loved ones, cook a bountiful meal, and remember her.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.