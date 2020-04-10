COVID-19 comes to Wayne

Body

Wayne County has had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In its second daily update for April 4, the Georgia Department of Public Health posted one confirmed case of a Wayne County resident at 6:27 p.m.

Of Georgia’s 159 counties, Wayne was one of the last 12 to have a confirmed case. As of Saturday night, only 11 counties have no cases reported.

Each of Wayne’s contiguous counties except Brantley has reported at least one case. Glynn has the most with 28.

As of Saturday evening, Georgia has 6,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,266 hospitalized patients (19.8 percent) and 208 deaths (3.3 percent). Fulton County has the most cases with 959, and Dougherty County has the most deaths with 30.

The Department of Public Health noted on its website (dph.georgia.gov) that the significant increase in cases Saturday is due in part to additional laboratories reporting to the department and in part to improvements in electronic reporting from other laboratories.

No further information was available about the Wayne County case.

