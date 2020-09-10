9.9.20 obituaries

Body

James R. McCray

Jesup—James R. McCray, 77, of Jesup died Sept. 2, 2020, at his residence after a short illness.

The Savannah native lived in Jesup most of his life and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. He graduated from Savannah High School and furthered his education at Armstrong College and Savannah Tech. He served in the 117th Tactical Air Squadron of the Air National Guard from 1963 to 1969 and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. He retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Jesup Design, with 34 years of service. He also served as Garden City’s public works director in 2005.

He met the love of his life, Janice, in 1964, and they spent 54 wonderful years together, until her passing in July 2019. Through all those years, he adored and loved his wife. He accomplished many things in his life, although his proudest moments were with the family he was such a part of. He loved to read and enjoyed fishing and working with wood. He had also been an honorary member of the Georgia Department of Transportation Engineers Association and a member of the Georgia State Retirees Association.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mary C. and Harold B. Sr. McCray; and a sister, Mary McCray Morgan.

Survivors include his son, Jimmy C. McCray of Jesup; brother, Harold B. McCray Jr. of Wilmington Island; sisters-in-law, Donna Harper and June Harris of Jesup; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside funeral services were held Sept. 4 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah with the Rev. Clayton Dowd officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to his caregiver, Linda Libertone and Hospice of South Georgia Staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles “Chuck” Arnold Miller Jr.

Jesup—Charles “Chuck” Arnold Miller Jr., 61, of Jesup died Sept. 6, 2020.

The Wayne County native was a former electrician. He enjoyed fishing.

He was predeceased by his wife, Valie O’Neal Miller.

Survivors include a daughter, Katrina Beckworth of Brunswick; two sons, Charlie Allen Miller of Jesup and Shane Miller of Adel; a brother, Jimmy W. Grantham of West Bend, Wisconsin; a sister, Windy Lavigne of West Bend, Wisconsin; and several grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held by the family.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.

William Ray “Raynell” Poppell

Odum—William Ray “Raynell” Poppell, 78, of Odum died Sept. 1, 2020.

The Wayne County native was a retired salesman and member of Bethlehem Wesleyan Church. He was predeceased by his parents, Nathan and Lois Westberry Poppell; a sister, Orvita P. Walsh; and a brother, Darrell Poppell.

Survivors include his son, Roger Ray Poppell of Odum; two brothers, R.L. Poppell and Nathan (Patty) Poppell, all of Odum; and several extended relatives.

Graveside funeral services were held Sept. 4 in Bethlehem Wesleyan Church Cemetery with the Rev. Sheldon Rowell officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

John William Odum

Darien—John William Odum, 72, died Sept. 2, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, after an extended illness.

He was affectionately known as “Johnny.” He was born Oct. 21, 1947, in Brunswick, son of the late Bennie Lee and Sarah Lucille Smith Odum of Darien. He attended school in Darien until junior high, when he transferred to Brunswick. He graduated from Glynn Academy in 1965.

He attended ABAC in Tifton and received a bachelor’s degree in forest resources and a master’s degree in forest resources from the University of Georgia. In September 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Tabbott.

After college, he began his career in Jesup with the UGA/Wayne County Extension Service as an assistant county agent. He then worked for Rayonier and ITT Rayonier as a forester and timber buyer in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina for more than 32 years.

In his spare time, he was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer and was also a member of the Darien United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge No. 137 F&AM in Darien. He served on the South Carolina Forestry Commission Board for many years and had been active in the Jesup Jaycees, the Jesup Elks Lodge No. 2133 B.P.O.E. and the Air National Guard of St. Simons Island.

His family said he will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to his parents, his brother, Ben Lee Odum Jr., preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary T. Odum of Darien; two daughters, Ashley (Raymond) Thornton and Christy (Timmy) Solomon all of Jesup; and grandchildren, Maria T. Solomon and Seth Lee, John Thomas Davis and Ben Lee Davis all of Jesup.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Darien United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 681, Darien, GA 31305.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.