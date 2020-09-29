9.30.20 obituaries

Body

Cheryl Lewis DeLoach

Odum—Cheryl Lewis DeLoach, 66, of Odum died Sept. 25, 2020, under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.

The Wayne County native was a member of Jesup Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed trips to the beach, flower gardening, and wreath and basket making.

She was predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Janell Lewis, and a brother, Dr. Gary Lewis.

Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Maron DeLoach of Odum; a son, Travis Parker; a stepdaughter, Meliea DeLoach; a sister, Tina (Larry) Broach of Jacksonville, Florida; a sister-in-law, Dianne Lewis of Baxley; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held Sept. 27 in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Luke M. Griffis

K’ville—Luke M. Griffis, 91, of K’ville died Sept. 22, 2020 at home.

The Appling County native was a member and deacon of Ritch Missionary Baptist Church; a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict; and a retired active farmer.

He was predeceased by his parents, Marvin and Addie Griffis, and siblings, Marvin Jr., Willis, Wilbur and G.W. Griffis and Magileen Pickett.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Jerry Thornton Griffis of K’ville; daughter, Susan (Mark) Nadolski of K’ville; two sons, Guy (Phyllis) Griffis and Gregory (Amy) Griffis of K’ville; six grandchildren, Shanna, Bethany, Grayson, Steven, Jarrod and Karly; and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Sept. 25 in Big Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Kyle Mercer and the Rev. Benji McReady officiating. Active pallbearers were his grandchildren.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mickey D. Kent

Jesup—Mickey D. Kent, 63, of Jesup died Sept. 24, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

The Wayne County native was a U.S. Marine lance corporal, having served in the Vietnam War. The former carpet installer was an avid fisherman, hunter, camper, and stamp and coin collector. Some would say that he was an Altamaha “River Rat.”

He was predeceased by his parents, Royce and Sally Kent, and a brother, Ricky Kent.

Survivors include three daughters, Rejuvia (Michael) Poindexter and Andrea and Hannah Kent, all of Jesup; a son, Jarrad Kent of Jesup; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Michelle Kent (Mike) McBee of Jesup; a brother, Ronnie (Melissa) Kent of Jesup; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held Sept. 28 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with Pastor Bill Harper officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Terri Campbell Swilley

Jesup—Terri Campbell Swilley, 55, of Jesup died Sept. 1, 2020.

The Wayne County native was a homemaker who loved music and anything to do with the outdoors.

Survivors include her husband, Eric Swilley of Jesup; two sons, T.J. (Jessica) Byrd of DeLand, Florida, and Travis Byrd of Jesup; two stepchildren, Eric W. Swilley II of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Brittany Swilley of Orlando, Florida; a grandson, Eric Michael Byrd; parents, B.J. and Evelyn Campbell of Jesup; a sister, Tonji Rodon of Atlanta; two brothers, Randy Campbell and Sandy Campbell, both of Jesup; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

David Thomas Yawn

Jesup—David Thomas Yawn, 69, of Jesup died Sept. 28, 2020.

The Tattnall County native had lived in Wayne County most of his life and was a member of Jesup Primitive Baptist Church. He retired after 31 years with Rayonier and was the owner and operator of Yawn’s Exterminating Company. He enjoyed golfing and any outdoor activities.

His parents, Harry and Veda Yawn preceded him in death, along with his brothers, Warren “Sonny” Roulain and Willie and Robert Yawn.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Phyllis Edenfield Yawn of Jesup; his son, David (Sarah) Yawn of Jesup; a grandson, Landon Yawn; a brother, Jack (Christine) Yawn of Douglasville; a sister-in-law, Sandra Yawn (Ed) Exley of Screven; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Shai Yawn (Dennis) Brown of Screven.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with Elders Vernon Eckleberry and Keith Tillman officiating. A private family burial will follow in the Bethesda Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be his family.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Alonzo “AJ” James Chapman

Jesup—Alonzo “AJ” James Chapman, 87, of Jesup died peacefully on Sept. 24, 2020.

He was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Mount Pleasant, the son of the late Gordon Lee Chapman and the late Pearl Daniels Chapman.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He was a godly man who enjoyed studying his Bible. He was an active member at Bible Baptist Church and taught the Men’s Adult Sunday School Class for many years.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His family says he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Gloria and Johnny Sellers, and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Goodbread.

Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Helen Chapman of Jesup; a daughter, Vonda Chapman of Jesup; his son, Pastor Jimmy (Beth) Chapman of Washington; his siblings, Billy (Joyce) Chapman of Brunswick, Sheldon (Geraldine) Chapman of Brunswick, Shirley Goodbread of Brunswick, and Nadine (Don) Moon of Brooklet; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sept. 27 at Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Landrum officiating. The interment followed in Arnett/Chapman Cemetery for family only.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” for memorial contributions made to Bible Baptist Institute, 500 Harry Driggers Blvd., Brunswick, GA 31525 or Victory Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 710, Washington, GA 30673 or Berean Baptist Academy, 518 Glensford Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314.

Family and friends may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Donald Brian Hoyle

Fernandina Beach, Florida—Donald Brian Hoyle, 48, died Sept. 18, 2020, at Nassau Baptist Hospital Fernandina Beach, Florida.

He is survived by three children; four grandchildren; his mother and stepfather; two brothers; a stepsister; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel, 2605 Waycross Highway, in Jesup. Brother James will officiate.

Family and friends are welcome.

Celeste Harris

Foxboro, North Carolina—Celeste Harris, 63, died Sept. 19, 2009, after a lengthy illness.

Born to James and Carletha Bradley, she was raised by Everage and Carletha Robinson.

At the age of 12 she gave her life to Christ, was baptized and joined Bennett Union Baptist Church. She was a 1974 graduate of Wayne County High School. She attended Albany State

College and worked as a paraprofessional in the Wayne County public school system.

She joined Eastern Star Order Rosa Wigs Chapter and served as Worthy Matron for several terms.

She married Darren Harris in 2006 and moved to Roxboro, North Carolina. There, she joined Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and served as president of Pastors Aide until her death.

Survivors include sons Renaldo Croft and Heston Collins; grandchildren, Preston, Ethan, Ayden Collins and Teagan Harris; siblings Bernard Bradley, Lawanna Ruff, Jeffery Robinson, Thomas Daphane Harris and Sophia Jordan; and a host of nephews nieces and cousins.

Funeral services are set for Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. in Roxboro. Burial will be held on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. in the Penholloway Cemetery in Jesup.