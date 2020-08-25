8.26.20 obituaries

Body

Al Szoke

Al Szoke, 73 of Jesup died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The Wayne County native was a member of Jesup First Baptist Church and served as Wayne County Tax Commissioner for 33 years. He enjoyed anything outdoors, following his children’s sporting events and all activities for his grandchildren. Al was predeceased by his parents, Steve and Jimmie Lee Brannen Szoke.

Survivors are his wife, Irene Szoke of Jesup; a daughter, Allison “Nan” (Kevin) Phillips of Fitzgerald; twin sons, Nathan Steven (Shannon) of Atlanta and John Clay (Taylor) Szoke of Watkinsville; 4 grandchildren, Olivia and Kate Phillips, Sutton and Jax Szoke; several aunts and uncles.

Graveside funeral services will be 11 AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Stanley Todd officiating.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Animal Refuge Foundation “ARF”, P.O. Box 432, Jesup, Ga. 31598.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Al Szoke, 73 of Jesup died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The Wayne County native was a member of Jesup First Baptist Church and served as Wayne County Tax Commissioner for 33 years. He enjoyed anything outdoors, following his children’s sporting events and all activities for his grandchildren. Al was predeceased by his parents, Steve and Jimmie Lee Brannen Szoke.

Survivors are his wife, Irene Szoke of Jesup; a daughter, Allison “Nan” (Kevin) Phillips of Fitzgerald; twin sons, Nathan Steven (Shannon) of Atlanta and John Clay (Taylor) Szoke of Watkinsville; 4 grandchildren, Olivia and Kate Phillips, Sutton and Jax Szoke; several aunts and uncles.

Graveside funeral services will be 11 AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Stanley Todd officiating.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Animal Refuge Foundation “ARF”, P.O. Box 432, Jesup, Ga. 31598.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.