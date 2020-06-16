6.17.20 obituaries

Body

Robert M. Aspinwall

Jesup—Robert M. Aspinwall, 65, of Jesup died June 12, 2020.

The Wayne County native was a former heavy equipment mechanic and enjoyed fishing and camping. He was predeceased by his parents, Cleo Aspinwall and Ovaleen Fennell Aspinwall Harrell.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Melodee DePierre of Jesup; a daughter, Heather (Gaven) Ramlow of Lawton, Michigan; a granddaughter, Logan Ramlow; a sister, Libby Melvin of Jesup; a brother, Elliott Aspinwall of Owosso, Michigan; and several nieces, nephews and host of friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held today (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Elliott Aspinwall officiating.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the graveside service.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Arnold “Bert” Gardner

Waycross—Robert Arnold “Bert” Gardner, 53, of Waycross died June 13, 2020.

The New York native had lived in Ware County the past 30 years and was a former correction officer at Ware State Prison. He enjoyed fishing, painting and spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Arnold and Donna Gardner.

Survivors are fiancée, Michelle Beck of Waycross; three sons, Cole Gardner and fiancée Felicia Stewart of Jesup, Garrett (Amy) Gardner of Screven and Blake (Lexi) Gardner of Blackshear; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian (Alvin) Keener of Goldsberg, North Carolina and Peggy (Jim) Bowen of Metter; two brothers, Joe (Anita) Gardner and Michael (Melissa) Gardner, both of Screven; and several other extended relatives.

Memorial services will be held by the family.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jennifer M. Self Sierra

Columbia, South Carolina—Jennifer M. Self Sierra died in her sleep on April 26, 2020.

She was born March 21, 1941, in Columbia, South Carolina. She moved to Wayne County after “her daddy” passed away in 2014.

She was predeceased by her mother, Chris Shomper Self of West Columbia, South Carolina, and “her daddy,” Leon Self of Elgin, South Carolina. He was a “huge Gamecock” fan.

Survivors include a brother, Rick Self of Center, Alabama; “Granny” Self of Center; and Michelle Self of Center; sister, Debby (Wryant) Hendrix of Jesup; a son, Dustin Blair of Columbia; a granddaughter, Hailee Collins; and a grandson, Orion Meyers of Jesup.

Private services were held May 21 by Preacher Paul Rhoden. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Her family said she is very missed by family, friends everywhere and her cat, Kiki.

They also wished to thank everyone and said, “God bless.”