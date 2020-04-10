4.10.20 obituarues

Body

James Lonnie “J.L.” Boyette, 83, died peacefully on April 7, 2020 following an extended illness. Born in Patterson, Georgia in 1936 to Randle and Ola Boyette., J.L was a lifelong resident of Screven, Georgia. After graduating from Screven High School, J.L. soon embarked on a lifetime of civic service including proudly serving our nation in the United States Army. A longtime member of Screven First Baptist Church, J.L. held numerous leadership positions within the church. Steadfast in his faith and motivated by humility and kindness, J.L. devoted his life to our Savior, his family, and his community. He proudly served his home town in several capacities including Chief of Police, Deputy Sheriff, Justice of the Peace, honorary Georgia State Trooper, and volunteer fire fighter. Along with his civic interests, J.L. was instrumental in the development of local industry including a tenure as chairman of the Wayne County Industrial Authority. For over 40 years, J.L. owned and operated Boyette Camper Sales. His role in the RV industry has been recognized by numerous trade awards. J.L. was an avid gardener, fisherman, and pilot. But, his greatest passion and source of joy was his family. No man loved a woman more than J.L. adored his wife of 60 years, Joan Whitted Boyette. He is preceded in death by parents, Randle and Ola Boyette, brother, Donald Boyette, sister, Judy Deal, and son, Greg Boyette.

Along with his devoted wife, J.L’s memory is carried on by his daughter, Sandy Boyette Strickland, of Screven; son, Randy Boyette of Orlando; daughter-in-law, Dottie Boyette of Florida; sister, Joann Kicklighter of Screven; sister-in-law, Gaynell Boyette, of Screven; and brother-in-law, Adrian Deal of Screven, a brother-in-law, Eddie (Brenda) Whitted. J.L.’s legacy is also evident in his beloved grandchildren: Heather (Wes) Padgett of Savannah, Danielle (Jesse) Riggins of Screven, Steven Boyette (Lindsay Ammons) of Jesup, Brian Boyette of Orlando, Casey Boyette of Clarksville, Tennessee; his great-grandchildren: Hudson Padgett, Jimma Riggins, Sara Jaye Boyette, Layla Jarrell, Braelyn Boyette, Ava Boyette, Destiny New, Aaliyah Williams, Adriana Wyanendt; and his beloved little grand-pup, Molly. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family viewing will be held at the funeral home and private burial will follow at Screven City Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held later at Screven First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Screven First Baptist Church, 302 School Street, Screven, Ga. 31560.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.