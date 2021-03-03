3.3.21 obituaries

Body

Terry “David”

Blackmon

Odum—Terry “David” Blackmon, 46 of Odum died Feb. 25, 2021.

The Wayne County native was a member of Piney Grove Church of God and was a sergeant with the Wayne County Detention Center. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards, all sports and spending time with his family.

His father, Terry Wayne Blackmon, preceded him in death, along with his grandfather, James M. Jackson.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Jeannie McKinnon Blackmon of Odum; a son, Corey Blackmon of Odum; his parents, Glenda (Carroll) Richardson of Jesup; a brother, Patrick (Tiffany) Blackmon of Jesup; a maternal grandmother, Thelma Bargeron Jackson of Jesup; father-in-law and a mother-in-law, Jerry (Marcia) Aspinwall of Odum; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held Feb. 28 in Aspinwall Family Cemetery with the Rev. Dale Bange officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Shelly Kreal

Westberry Walker

Odum—Shelly Kreal Westberry Walker, 36, of Pennsylvania and formerly of Odum, died on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

The Wayne County native was a homemaker and enjoyed fishing and trips to the Altamaha River.

She was predeceased by her father, Ray Westberry, and grandparents, Homer and Gladys Westberry and Barbara and Joe Withrow.

Survivors include a daughter, Kaydee Brown; two sons, Hunter Bennett and Cody Harper; a mother, Liz (Mike Owens) Westberry of Odum; two brothers, Josh Westberry and Caleb (Baylee Bargeron) Yarbrough; a companion, Wayne Worth; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services will be held March 6 at 10 a.m. at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Dale Bange officiating.

The family will receive friends at the service.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Edd Vann

Jesup—Edd Vann, 83, died March 1, 2021, at Jesup Health and Rehab.

He was a native of Montgomery County living in Jesup for the past 55 years. He was a retired construction worker and former employee at Eagle Pawn Shop. He was an avid fisherman with many big fish tales to prove it.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin A. and Annie Smith Vann; a daughter, Melissa Vann Smith; three brothers; and four sisters.

Survivors include his three children, Sharon Vann (James) Burgess, Barbara Louise Vann (Kenneth) Bass and James Edd (Barbara) Vann; grandchildren, Sarah Vann, David Vann, Patty, Kevin, Mandy, Becky, Jason, Lisa, Trina, Kelvin, Kayla, Kimberly and Joey; 19 great- grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a special nephew, Doug Vann.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at Vann’s By The Lake with the Rev. Justin Moriarty officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Odum Church of God, 608 S. Main St., Odum GA 31555.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Travis Ray Lantrip Sr.

Jesup—Travis Ray Lantrip Sr., 46, died suddenly on Feb. 25, 2021.

He was born on July 31, 1974, in Milton, Florida. Growing up, he lived in Alabama and Louisiana. He graduated from Lafayette Christian Academy before joining the United States Air Force, where he served his country for four years. While enlisted, he met and married the love of his life and best friend, Terri.

He strived every day to be better than the day before to honor his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family said. He was known for his strong work ethic. He never stopped working and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

He was employed as a network technician with Windstream, and he enjoyed basketball, running, golf and reading in his spare time. He was an avid LSU football fan, a love he shared with his father, and nothing made him happier than being with the ones he loved. He enjoyed life and always loved to “cut up” and have fun.

Survivors include his wife, Terri Lee Lantrip of Jesup; four children, Sydney Lantrip, Travis “Ray” Lantrip Jr., Payton Lantrip and Hannah Lantrip, all of Jesup; a mother and father, Dennis and Susan Lantrip of Louisiana; a brother, Chad Canezaro of Louisiana; a sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Andre´ Arceneaux of Louisiana; a paternal grandmother, Doris Lantrip of Louisiana; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jerald and Suzanne Lee of Jesup; sister-in-law and her husband, Nancy and Stephen Highsmith of Midway; a brother-in-law and his wife, Jason and Julie Lee of Jesup; and a grandmother-in-law, Derotha Reddish of Jesup. He also leaves several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended- family members and friends.

Visitation with special COVID-19 precautions, including masks and social distancing, will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, at Howard and Jones Funeral Home.

Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held Monday, March 8, at 11 a.m. in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Canezaro, Billy Joe Lee, Mickey Reddish, Wayne Reddish, Brad Reddish, and Garrett Reddish. Honorary pallbearers will be friends and coworkers from Windstream.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuenralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Deidra Joy Browning

Screven—Deidra Joy Browning, 60, died Feb. 23, 2021, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

She was affectionately known by her family and friends as DeeDee. A resident of Screven for the past eight years and former resident of Dalton and Waynesville, she was born on Oct. 18, 1960, in Brunswick to the late William Henry Browning and Lillian Gibson Browning.

She was a kind-hearted and loving person who never met a stranger, her family said. She enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for her beloved canine companions, Precious and Mickey. She also loved watching the Hallmark Channel and Big Brother on television and was an avid fan of the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

In addition to her parents, her sister, Gerry Tobias, and her dog, Scooter, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her siblings, Joann Clark of Screven, Betty Jean Lewis of Townsend, Johnny Browning of Screven, Bobby (Danette) Browning of Odum and Debbie Ellis of Woodstock, and a host of very special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and other extended- family members.

Graveside funeral services were held Feb.27 in Ella Park Cemetery in Camden County with the Rev. Terry Allen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association, 7130 Hodgson Memorial Dr., Savannah, GA 31406 or www.heart.org.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ima Jean Westberry

Brunswick—Ima Jean Westberry, 80, of Brunswick, formerly of Wayne County, died Feb. 16, 2021, at Providence Sierra Campus Hospital in El Paso, Texas.

Born Oct. 23, 1940, in Jesup to the late Euel and Lona Bell W. Phillips, she was a graduate of Jesup High School. She moved to Brunswick and worked as a seamstress for Brunswick Manufacturing, and then in Jesup for Waynline Manufacturing and Ashleys.

She was a member of Blanton Grove Church of God in Wayne County. After moving to Brunswick to be near her sons, she became a member of Glynn Baptist Church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crafts, taking walks and going to the Brunswick Senior Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dean, Kenny, Calvin and Daffine Phillips.

Survivors include two sons, Charles O. (Karen) Mimbs and Gary Eugene (Cathy) Mimbs, all of Brunswick; one grandson, Sgt. C.J. Mimbs of El Paso, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Charles W. Mimbs and Elijah S. Mimbs; three brothers, Steve Phillips, Carrol Phillips and Derwin Phillips, all of Jesup; two sisters, Sylvia Flowers of Jesup and Margaret Westberry of Baxley; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held today (Wednesday) at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Joiner officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Michael Phillips, Wesley Phillips, Jared Flowers, Javan Flowers, Chris Odgen and Randy Tew serving as pallbearers.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.