3.24.21 obituaries

Brant Mathis Anderson

Jesup—Brant Mathis Anderson, 28, died unexpectedly on March 18, 2021.

A native and lifelong resident of Wayne County, he was born on Jan. 27, 1993. He was a member of the Wayne County High School class of 2011 and was a welder and boilermaker by trade. He was a member of the Boilermaker’s Local Union No. 26 and was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping and hunting. He would hunt almost anything. Some of his favorites were armadillos, raccoons and deer.

When he wasn’t hunting, he was using his natural creativity to refurbish and build beautiful pieces of furniture. He was truly gifted with the ability to create but also was blessed with an even greater gift, a kind heart, his family said.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brantley Anderson Jr., and maternal grandparents, Donnie and Norma Jean Mathis.

Survivors include his sons, Axl Mathis Anderson and Ace Lee Anderson; his mother, Dana Mathis of Jesup; paternal grandparents, Robert Brantley Anderson Sr. and Thera Mae Anderson of Odum; his stepmother, Lynn Simmons Anderson of Odum; aunts, Judy (Jerry) Landon of Jesup and Ginger Smith of Jesup; a cousin, Meliea DeLoach of Jesup; a special bonus aunt, Amy Smith, of Jesup; and a host of extended-family members.

Funeral services were held March 23 at Unity Church of God with the Rev. Calvin Anderson officiating.

Private interment will be held in Odum City Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Colby Dent, Josh David Keith, John T. Moody, Dave Madray III, Casey Stanley, Dillon Stanley, Brantley McManus and Zeb Evors. Honorary pallbearers were Keri Chadwick Dixon, Carlie Moore, Faith Chadwick Morris, Taylor Blanton, Jaicee Brewton, Julianne Burch, Brooke Dear, Sidney Keith and members of the WCHS class of 2011.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Axl and Ace Anderson educational fund c/o PrimeSouth, 375 W. Cherry St., Jesup, GA 31598.

Howard-Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Debra Ann Pummell

Jesup—Debra Ann Pummell, 64, affectionately known as Debbie to those who knew and loved her, died March 22, 2021, at Memorial University Medical Center after a long illness.

A resident of Jesup for the past 50 years, she was born on Feb. 18, 1957, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Ira and Grace McIntosh Baker. She worked for many years at H&R Block, where she used her natural ability to solve problems, along with all the skills she acquired and her excellent work ethic, to advance through the ranks.

Later in life, she worked as a seamstress, making curtains and blankets and making her house a home, which included taking care of her beloved grandchildren.

In addition to sewing and crafting, she enjoyed reading and watching British sitcoms. She was a truly selfless person who loved her family and devoted herself to them at all times, her family said.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Wilkerson; her second husband, Stephen Pummell; and her daughter, Carolyn Wilkerson.

Survivors include her daughters, Amanda (Steven) Melton and Summer Pummell, all of Jesup; grandchildren, Wynter (Joey) Patenaude, Richard (Morgan) Nelson, Bridgett Nelson, Austin Nelson, Grace Cravey and Kase Byard, all of Jesup; great-grandchildren, Jace and Kyrianna Patenaude, Dallas and Anna Sinclair, Emery and Turner Wicks and Koralyn Nelson; siblings, Ira J. (Linda) Baker III, James (Amanda) Wright, Michael (Brenda) Baker, David (Tammy) Baker, Jennifer (Charles) Allen and Nicklos Baker, all of Jesup; two special sisters-in-law, Margaret Tilson and Judy Devereaux, both of Jesup; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended-family members.

Visitation will be held today (Wednesday) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup.

Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Rooster Manning will officiate.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Laura Erleen Hayes

Jesup—We lost our precious grandmother, Laura Erleen Hayes, on March 19, 2021, after a short illness.

Heaven gained a wonderful woman. Our granny/nanny was born to the late Willie T. and Laura Evelyn Barwick. She was 88 years old and was a member and former pianist at Old Bethel Baptist Church.

Her passions included caring for her family, extended family and friends. She was an avid gardener who loved her beautiful flowers and loved making crafts. She was the former owner of Pond House Crafts, where her talent of sewing and crafting was evident.

She was instrumental in leading people to the church. She loved playing and singing gospel songs on the piano. She was well-known throughout the community for her delicious Southern cooking. Everyone enjoyed her meals, and she cooked Sunday dinners for years.

She loved going to garage sales every week and finding treasures for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life was devoted to God and her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She touched and had a profound impact on so many lives. She lived life to the fullest and was an inspiration to all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.E. “Cub” Hayes, and brothers William, Wallace and Warren.

Survivors include her companion for many years, Waldo O’Quinn; children, Wayne (Becky) Hayes, Rex (Candy) Hayes, Patsy H. Thomas, Joey (Loretta) Hayes, and Perry (Rita) Hayes all of Jesup; a brother, Walter Barwick; 15 grandchildren, Wayne Hayes Jr., Stacee (Robbie) Vickers, Jennifer (Jason) Branch, Tina Hayes, Alan (Kimberly) Hayes, Aundi (Chris) Stokes, Misty (Joe) Lastinger, Garrett (Chantel) Lastinger, Keith Cowart Jr., Heather (Brandon) Stanfield, Matt (Niki) Thomas, Karen (Chad) Brownell, Mandy Hayes, Brandi (Kenn) Kelly, and Jason (Lena) Hayes; 31 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held March 22 at Old Bethel Cemetery with Paster Mark Ledbetter and the Rev. Walter Barwick officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Old Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 171, Jesup, GA 31598.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Gabriel Ramirez Lopez

Jesup—Gabriel Ramirez Lopez, 67, of Jesup died March 20, 2021.

The native of Mexico had lived in the United States most of his life and in Wayne County for the past 14 years. He was the former owner of Laredo’s Restaurant.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Maria Ramirez and Hermila (Jose) Ramirez.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Piedad Ramirez of Jesup; four sons, Jamie (Sandra) Ramirez of Starke, Florida, Gabriel (Lisa) Ramirez of Jesup, Braulio (Fabiola) Ramirez of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Alexandro Ramirez of Atlanta; brothers and sisters, Bartolo (Mirisela) Ramirez of Anderson, South Carolina, Fernando Ramirez of Longmont, Colorado, Hilario (Josephlina) Ramirez of Longmont, Colorado, Gonzalo (Marta) Ramirez of Longmont, Carmen (Armando) Perez of Altus, Oklahoma; and many grandchildren.

Funeral services were held March 23 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ida Mary King Bennett

Jesup—Ida Mary King Bennett, 89, of Jesup died March 21, 2021.

The Tennessee native had lived in Wayne County for the past 27 years and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She enjoyed canning, gardening and repairing dolls.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, W.L. King and G.B. Bennett, and her son Danny King.

Survivors include five daughters, Sue King of Nashville, Tennessee, Margaret Kilpatrick, Marilyn Davis, Melissa Carroll, all of Linden, Tennessee, and Melanie Bell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; four sons, Bill King of Riverside, California, Bob King of Lobelville, Tennessee, and David and Jimmy King of Linden; one stepson, Ronald (Neca) Bennett of Savannah; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday (March 26) at 11 a.m. at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Danny Daniels officiating. Interment will be in Odum City Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.