3.10.21 Obituaries

Elizabeth Murray

Jesup—Elizabeth Murray, 75, of Jesup died March 1, 2021.

She was born at the end of World War II and was a child of the 1950s and 1960s. She spent most of her professional career in insurance sales and brokerage services. Years later, she opened her own successful tax and accounting service in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

As her parents were in failing health, she sold her business and moved back to Jesup to care for them until their passing. She enjoyed genealogy research, exotic bird care, and her favorite dog, Boomer.

She was predeceased by her mother, Margaret Noweck; her father, Fred Noweck; and her brother, Robert Noweck.

Survivors include her brother, Fred Noweck; sister, Helen Chesno; sons, Chris Pearce and Ken Pearce; and four grandchildren, Alex, Kaitlyn, Meagan and Marjory Pearce.

Memorial services are being held by the family.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen Edwards

Jesup—Stephen Edwards, 85, of Jesup died March 3, 2021.

The Hoke County, North Carolina, native was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. His interests included tinkering with all kinds of cars.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mamie Jackson Edwards, and several siblings.

Survivors include his two sons, Victor O. Edwards and Stephen Nelson Edwards, both of Jesup; two grandchildren, Marcus and Christian Amber Edwards, both of Jesup; and a great-grandchild.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rufus Conrad

“Connie” Groover

Gum Branch—At the home that his father purchased on the day he was born, Connie Groover, surrounded by his family, died March 2, 2021.

He lived on this earth 83 years and was the youngest of 10 children born to Robert Clanton Groover and Mary Janette Martin Groover. He was a 1956 graduate of Long County High School, where he lettered in basketball. He continued his education by attending the North Georgia Vocational School in Clarkesville on a basketball scholarship.

While there, he met and married the love of his life, Dupree Hill. After graduation, they returned to Gum Branch and raised their three children in a home filled with love for each other and built on the foundation of Jesus Christ.

He was a member of Gum Branch Baptist Church but also helped plant other churches in and around the

Hinesville community. He loved planting spring and fall vegetable gardens and splitting firewood, but his true passion was serving the Lord as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He retired as a maintenance supervisor from Coastal Utilities in

Hinesville, a job he loved with co-workers who became a second family to him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Folker and Louise Hodges; his brothers, Maurice Groover, Tracy Groover and Talmadge Groover; two brothers and one sister who passed in infancy; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Noah and Emma Hill.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Dupree Groover; his three children, Deidra (Edward) Odum, Michelle (Danny) Crews and Creston (Amy) Groover; six grandchildren, DeAnn (James) Anderson, Danielle (Jason) Martin, Tyler (Leah) Crews, Stuart Crews, Caredith Groover and Marigrace Groover; seven great-grandchildren, Carson, Emma, and Eda Jo Anderson, Dagan and Denton Martin and Braylee and Asher Crews; a brother, Miles (Carlene) Groover; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services were held March 6 at Gum Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Gabe Gill and the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.

His family would like to extend a special word of thanks to Hospice of South Georgia for the compassionate care he received during his final days at home. Flowers will be accepted, but donations to either Gum Branch Baptist Church or Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA, 31545, are also encouraged.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com.

Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici was in charge of arrangements.

Frances Grice Lipscomb

Dahlonega—Frances Grice Lipscomb, 89, of Dahlonega died Feb. 26, 2021.

She was the daughter of Charles and Gladys Grice and was born in Geneva, Alabama, on Aug. 29, 1931. She graduated from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy in 1953 and was one of three women in her graduating class. While at UGA, she served as the President of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. After graduation, she initially worked in a local Dahlonega drug store (Lipscomb Drug Company) that her father-in-law, Doc Lipscomb, owned and operated with her then-husband, George. She later moved to Atlanta to help establish the Georgia Medicaid program.

She spent the rest of her career working to expand Medicaid and presided over the pharmacy division until her retirement in 1995.

She was also the first female president of the Georgia Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA).

She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where she was active with the Suzie Bowen Circle, the Food for Friends Ministry, the Adult Choir, and the Suzanna Wesley Sunday School class. She was also a volunteer at the Good Samaritan Center in Jesup.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gladys Grice; and her younger sister, Mary Ann Pollard.

Survivors include her four daughters, Laura (Larry) McKinley, Melinda Lipscomb, Nancy Lipscomb and Lisa Lipscomb; grandson, Brent (Milly) Cole; granddaughter, Alex (Travis) Harrison; and three great-grandchildren, Randi, Sam and Willa.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 675 South Third Street, Jesup, GA 31545.

To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com.

Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega is in charge of arrangements.