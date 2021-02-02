2.3.21 obituaries

Body

Norma Jean

Mercer Mathis

Jesup—Norma Jean Mercer Mathis, 79, died Jan. 28, 2021, at Cotton Grove Estate under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.

A resident of Jesup for the past 53 years, she was born on Feb. 27, 1941, in Waycross to the late David Floyd Mercer Sr. and Veatrice Fales Mercer.

She was a telephone operator by trade who worked for Bellsouth and later AT&T, from which she retired. Never one to sit around, she had several part-time jobs after retirement, including positions at Kmart and DMI. She was a long-time member of Altamaha Baptist Church and enjoyed collecting lighthouses and bird- houses in her spare time.

She loved her family more than anything else, and she always made a point to enjoy the simple things in life, such as sitting on the porch at her house on Cherokee Lake, watching the birds and spending time with the ones she loved the most.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie H. Mathis, and her brother, David Floyd Mercer Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Dana Mathis of Jesup; a grandson, Brant Mathis Anderson of Jesup; two great-grandchildren, Axl Mathis Anderson and Ace Lee Anderson; a sister, Gloria “Ruth” Rollins of Waycross; brothers, Wayne (Laura) Mercer of Waycross and Larry Mercer of Waycross; an adopted daughter, Amy Smith of Jesup; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended-family members.

Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 30 in Odum City Cemetery with the Rev. Stanley Todd and the Rev. Fred Anderson officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were the staff members of Cotton Grove Estate and the staff of Hospice of South Georgia. The family expressed a special thanks to each of these kindhearted and loving individuals for the loving care they provided to her during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545 or Fair Haven Domestic Violence Shelter, P.O. Box 1153, Jesup, GA 31598.

Donaldson V.

“Bunny” Grantham

Screven—Donaldson V. “Bunny” Grantham, 65, died Jan. 6, 2021, in Wayne Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Douglas and lived in Wayne County the past 35 years. He retired as a conservation ranger from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, attaining the rank of sergeant. He earned an associate’s degree from Brewton-Parker College, continuing his education in law- enforcement specialty schools.

An outdoorsman, he appreciated the resources available to him, growing trees and plants and hunting on his family farm in Coffee County. He was an animal lover who cared deeply for his pets.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Jane Schaffer, and wife, Pamela Davis Grantham.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Kristen and Brendan O’Shaughnessy of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Whitney and Casey Kicklighter of Jesup; granddaughter, Quinn O’Shaughnessy of Chattanooga; and faithful canine companion, Ella.

Graveside services were held Jan. 29 in the New Hope Cemetery in Ambrose with Dr. Charles Houston Jr. officiating.

Active pallbearers were Damon Winters, Bobby White, Billy Reed, Herman Wells, Bob Lynn and Doug Lewis.

Remembrances are suggested to Caring Connection Chaplaincy, 505 Fort King George Drive, Darien, GA 31305, or to Georgia Wildlife Federation, 11600 Hazelbrand Road, NE, Covington, GA 30014.

Kenneth L. Madan

Jesup—Kenneth L. Madan, 77, of Jesup died Jan. 25, 2021.

The Washington state native and former resident of Three Forks, Montana, lived in Wayne County the past five years. He was retired.

Survivors include two daughters, Kim Smolinsky of Sequim, Washington, and Teresa Madan of Anacortes, Washington; two brothers, Melvin C. (Sonny) Madon of Townsend, Montana, and William Madan of Jesup; a sister, Lona Kolb of Sequim, Washington; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private memorial services are being held by the family.

David Jerome Owens

Jesup—David Jerome Owens, 68, of Jesup died Jan. 26, 2021.

The Wayne County native was a retired employee with the Jesup Street Department and enjoyed automotive work and NASCAR.

His parents, Charlie and Callie Owens, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Elda Thornton Owens of Jesup; two daughters, Tyne Owens and Ceirra Owens, both of Jesup; two sons, Reggie Owens and Damion Owens, both of Jesup; two sisters, Diane (Decker) Carter of Jesup and Glenda Kit of Kinston, North Carolina; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 8 in Midway Cemetery with Elder Tommy Kelly officiating.

Evelyn Smiley Barrow

Jesup—Evelyn Smiley Barrow, 85, of Jesup died Jan. 30, 2021.

The Pierce County native had lived in Wayne County most of her life and was a member of Anderson Drive Baptist Church. She was a seamstress and a homemaker who took great care of her children. In her spare time, she loved to fish, crochet and read.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Barrow; her son, Joey Barrow; a granddaughter, Sharon Nelson; and several siblings.

Survivors include a daughter, Judy (Gary) Devereaux of Jesup; two sons, Danny (Virginia) Barrow and Donnie (Tammy) Barrow, all of Jesup; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Feb. 1 in Spring Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Stanley Todd officiating.

Sarah Ann

Woods Bolt

Jefferson—Sarah Ann Woods Bolt, 76, of Jefferson died Jan. 24, 2021.

She was born in Jesup, a daughter to the late James “Jim” Sabord and Phearby Woods. She married her sweetheart, Ron, at the age of 19 and supported him faithfully in his corporate career and ministry.

Her professional life included positions at the University of Georgia, Ebbarc International and Standard Kitchens. The couple ultimately retired in Jefferson and had thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the community since 2012.

They became members of Life Church International (formerly Dora-ville Church of God) 44 years ago and faithfully served there until her death. She loved her family and God with an unending passion. She pursed deeper knowledge of God’s word through her involvement in Precept Bible Studies for the past 18 years. She is deeply loved and will be missed by her devoted family and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Sabord “Sabe” Woods and George Nelson Woods, and nephew Michael Thomas Hathaway.

Survivors include her husband, Ron Bolt of Jefferson; children, Keith (Jennifer) Bolt of Charlotte, North Carolina and Lisa (Tim) Richmond of Jefferson; grandchildren, Jacob (Taylor) Bolt, Caroline Bolt, Matthew Bolt, Jackson Richmond, Kathryn Bolt, Tate Richmond and Garrett Richmond; great-grandchildren, Adeline Biggers and Clyde Bolt; siblings, Pat Hathaway of Savannah, Virginia (Donald) Dent of Odum, Mary Ellen (Terry) Harris of Marietta, Jan (Sampy) Altman of Warner Robins and Ken (Faye) Woods of Jesup; and many more beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Jan. 28 at Southside Church with the Rev. Victor Massey and the Rev. Travis Hall officiating. The burial was in the Eastside Cemetery in Rome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Jesus Touched Me Ministries, 1134 Traditions Way, Jefferson, GA 30549.

