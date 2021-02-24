2.24.21 Obituaries

Body

James Timmons Cockfield

Jesup—James Timmons Cockfield, 93, died Feb. 18, 2021, at Harborview Jesup under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.

He was a native of Emanuel County, living in Jesup since 1951. He was the retired owner/operator of the Jesup Drive-in Theater and Cockfield Studio. He was a sweet, loving man who found humor in almost everything. He was a graduate of Swainsboro High School, the Georgia Teachers College in Statesboro and a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Army Air Corps. He was a former educator in the Wayne County school system, a member of the Jesup Elks Lodge and a member since 1958 of the Jesup First United Methodist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Merle Craven Cockfield; his parents, Hilliard William and Maude Bryant Cockfield; and a brother and sister-in-law, Hilliard W. (Hattie Mae) Cockfield Jr.

Survivors include his son, James Timmons (Laurel) Cockfield Jr. of Jesup; one grandchild, Julia Cockfield of Jesup; and two nieces, Belinda (Randy) Shaw of Griffin and Mary Ann Ward of Augusta.

A memorial service was held Feb. 22 at Jesup First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rebecca Duke-Barton officiating.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.

William Clifton Sapp

Jesup—William Clifton Sapp, 62, died Feb. 15, 2021, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

A lifelong resident of Wayne County, he was born on March 21, 1958, in Waycross. He was a 1976 graduate of Wayne County High School and worked for the Department of Agriculture before taking a position with the Department of Transportation, from which he would retire after many years of service.

After retirement, he enjoyed farming with his brother. The two of them raised produce of all kinds including, sweet corn, snap beans and watermelons. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with the ones he loved, including his beloved canine companions.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucile Ray Rooks; and his father, W.L. “Billy” Sapp.

Survivors include his children, Tonya (Kevin) Herrin of K’ville, Tammy Sapp and companion Fulton Flowers of Jesup, Will Sapp of Jesup and Elizabeth (Breeze) Cain of Texas; stepmother, Jean Sapp of K’ville; brother, Kenny (Lynn) Sapp of K’ville; a sister, Suzanne (Hank) Corbitt of Screven; numerous grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended- family members.

Graveside funeral services were held Feb. 20 at Ritch Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Guyton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the meal ministries at either Ritch Baptist Church, 737 Ritch Church Road, Screven, GA 31560 or Screven Church of God, 333 Screven Church of God Road, Screven, GA 31560.

Howard-Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jennifer Lynn Kramer

Jesup—Jennifer Lynn Kramer, 51, died peacefully on Feb. 21, 2021, at home under the care of Hospice of South Georgia Inc.

A resident of Jesup for the past 33 years and former resident of Louisiana, she was born on Nov. 10, 1969, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She excelled in gymnastics in her early years and later in life and devoted much of her time to teaching children the things she had learned as a result of all of her years of hard work. She was an overachiever in all the things she did.

She worked for many years as plant manager for Meherrin Fertilizer and loved cooking healthy meals for her family. She had a big heart and always took a moment to stop and enjoy the little things in life, such as watching the sunrise or sunset with the ones she loved, her family said.

Her sister, Marsha Overfield, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years, James Kramer of Jesup; one daughter, Jessica Kramer, and companion Andrew Winalski, both of Jesup; grandchildren, Sophia and Elijah; parents, Ralph and Danita Overfield of Jesup; siblings, Cindy (Michael) Hively of Claxton, Bryan (Danielle) Overfield of Jesup and Ruby Sterling of Jacksonville; an uncle David (Connie) Duree of Taneytown, Maryland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended-family members.

Funeral services will be held Thursday (Feb. 25) at 6 p.m. at Howard & Jones Funeral Home with the Rev. Calvin Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Unity Church of God, 1580 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Arlene Christine Mutchler

Jesup—Arlene Christine Mutchler, 60, died Feb. 21, 2021, at home.

A resident of Jesup for the past 46 years, she was born June 7, 1960, on Long Island and grew up on Staten Island, New York. She was a giver. Her selfless and caring personality led her into many different organizations that focus on helping other people. She worked as a grant writer for a drug and alcohol clinic and also served many years as executive director of CARE Inc. She volunteered countless hours at several different treatment centers and was an active member of the Jesup First United Methodist Church.

In her spare time, she enjoyed baking and doing arts and crafts, all of which she gifted to other people once they were complete. Her dedication to her family was unmatched, and she would truly do anything she could to help a person in need, making her a mother to many children who were not her own, her family said.

She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Scarlotta, and two sons, Michael Christopher Mutchler and Danny James Duncan.

Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Mark Mutchler of Jesup; a daughter, Christina (Eric) Fancher of Houston, Texas; her mother, Joanne C. Caracci of Jesup; sisters, Fran Newman of Jesup and Lisa (Craig) Webber of Jesup; three grandchildren, Nathan Thompson, Zackery Duncan and Isabella Duncan; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and a large extended family.

Memorial services will be held Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with the Rev. Rebecca Duke-Barton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Tabitha’s Place, 247 S. Second St., Jesup, GA 31545.

Howard-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

June Goss Masters

Jesup—June Goss Masters, 79, of Jesup died Feb. 18, 2021.

The Wayne County native was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, fishing and watching Westerns

She was predeceased by two husbands, John Rufus Thompson and Issac Jacob Masters.

Survivors include five children, Jack Thompson of Jesup, Jason (Melody) Thompson of Crawfordville, Florida, Karen Sharp of Jesup, Yancey Thompson of Jesup, and Teresa (Maris) Harrison of Jesup; two stepchildren, Ike Masters and Michelle Masters of Maine; two sisters, Iris Ortega of New Mexico and Shirley Tillman of Atlanta; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Jasmine.

Memorial services were held Feb. 20 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Scott Hickox officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Edwin D. “Ed” Wiggins

Jesup—Edwin D. “Ed” Wiggins, 73, of Jesup died Feb. 21, 2021.

The Wayne County native was a member and usher at Unity Church of God and a 27-year retired U.S. Marine veteran, serving in Vietnam as a master gunnery sergeant.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening and carpentry work.

His parents, Thomas “Red” and Annie Dukes Wiggins, preceded him in death, along with two brothers, Wayne and Earl Wiggins, and a sister, Lorene Grant.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Wiggins of Jesup; a daughter, Amanda (Mark) Foster of Hinesville; a son, Darrell (Jennifer) Wiggins of Jesup; two sisters, Betty (Jim) Hodges and Avis (Ronald) Lewis, both of Jesup; two brothers, Roy (Marie) Wiggins and Donald Wiggins, both of Jesup; five stepchildren, Frank David Clements, Danny Clements, Tonya Hamilton, Toni Williams and Shannon Williams; 23 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held today (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. at Unity Church of God with Pastor Calvin Anderson and the Rev. George Moxley officiating along with full military honors. Burial will follow in the Georgia Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Glennville. Active pallbearers will be Ryan Foster, Cameron and Andrew Houghton, Alex Stewart, Joshua and Owen Wiggins.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Brantley

Anderson Jr.

Odum—Robert Brantley Anderson Jr., 56, of Odum died Feb. 19, 2021.

The Wayne County native was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Odum and a 32-year retiree from Atlanta Natural Gas Light Company. He enjoyed helping others, fishing, hunting, golf cart riding, bird dogs and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn Simmons Anderson of Odum; a son, Brant Mathis Anderson; two grandsons, Axl Mathis Anderson and Ace Lee Anderson; parents, Robert Brantley Sr. and Thera Mae Anderson of Odum; two sisters, Judy (Jerry) Landon and Ginger Smith; two nieces, Meliea DeLoach and Arden Simmons; and a nephew, Preston Simmons.

Funeral services were held Feb. 23 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Calvin Anderson officiating. Private family burial followed.

Honorary pallbearers were Emory O’Quinn, Chuck Bumgardner, Archie Scott, Stacy Rush, Paul Brannen, Mike Fenn, Dewane Anderson, Robert Derrick, Vance Duncan, Bob Jones, Michael Harvey, Jon Simmons, Bob Simmons, Dalton Lacy and Mike Howard.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Elton Hansford Dowling

Brunswick—Elton Hansford Dowling, 75, of Brunswick died Feb. 18, 2021, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick after an extended illness.

He was born in Hoboken to the late Lewis Elvie Dowling and Mattie Luree Aldridge Dowling.

He retired from Georgia Pacific as an electrician after four decades, served in the United States Air Force and was a graduate of Glynn Academy. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the University of Georgia Bulldogs, his family said.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith Elton Dowling; a brother, Virgil Dowling; a sister, Mettie Dowling Bullard; a sister-in-law, Carol Dowling; and the mother of his children, Elizabeth Clune Dowling.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Samesa and Scott Teston of Jesup; seven grandchildren, Jaime Rowell, Jordan Jones, Elainie Dowling, Alexis Dowling, Scotty Teston, Chaz Dowling and Keith Dowling; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dewayne Dowling of Brunswick and Troy Dowling of Nahunta; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda and Sam Strickland of Waverly and Mary Lou and Terry Sanchez of Tampa, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Graveside services were held Feb. 21 at High Bluff Cemetery with chaplain Tony Parker officiating.

Pallbearers were Terry Dowling, David Dowling, Paul Sanchez, Scotty Teston, Michael Holton and Jaime Rowell.

Frye Funeral Home of Nahunta was in charge of arrangements.

Curtis Mack Davis III

Jesup—Curtis Mack Davis III, 43, of Jesup died at his home on Feb.13, 2021.

He was born July 31, 1977, in Florissant, Missouri. He was employed with the Federal Prison System in Jesup as a recreation specialist. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Homeland.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Curtis Mack Davis Sr., Alice Roberson, William “Bill” Rewis and Bobby (Old Papa) Sikes.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn Michelle Sikes Davis; a daughter and son-in-law, Kelsie and Zach Mainor; a son, Dillon Woolard; a grandson, Kashton Knox Mainor; his parents, Curtis Mack Davis Jr. and Alice Jean Davis; his brothers, Steven Dwayne Davis and Kevin Michael (Tara) Davis; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Linda and Bobby Sikes Jr.; a brother-in-law, Bobby “Little Bobby” Sikes III; a sister, Destiny (Leonard) Woolard; a sister-in-law, Scheree R. (Cedric) Hobbs; grandparents, Maybelle and Richard Schultenenrich; nieces, Karleigh J. Sikes-Crews, Khloe Hobbs; nephews, Mookie Hobbs, Cedric D. Hobbs, Keyshawn L. Hobbs, Eli P. Hobbs, Brandon D. Woolard and Bryce Davis; his fur babies, Sassy, Titan and Diesel; and his four-legged grandpup, Millie Jade.

Funeral services were held Feb. 17 in the Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sammy Spradley and the Rev. Bobby Sikes Jr. officiating. Burial followed in Homeland Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com.

Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home of Folkston is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Kiyoshi Kaneshiro

Hinesville—Kenneth Kiyoshi Kaneshiro, 75, died Feb. 15, 2021, due to a heart condition.

A native of Kauai, Hawaii, he faithfully served in the U.S. Army for 24 years and retired as a sergeant first class. After his military service, he worked at Georgia Narrow Fabrics, McKenzie and HUD until his retirement. He was an active member of the Full Gospel Korean Church in Hinesville, as well as an active member and leader of Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous for both the Jesup and Hinesville communities.

He had a love for all motorcycles, but his main passion was for Harley-Davidson. One of the biggest items on his bucket-list was to ride across the country on his Harley while stopping along the way to visit all of his friends and family in different states. He was known to everyone as an outgoing, caring and hilarious person, who could bring a smile to anyone’s face. He will be deeply missed, his family said.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Myong Suk Kaneshiro of

Hinesville; children, Anngie Kaneshiro Stevens of Frisco, Texas, Jennifer Kaneshiro Spencer of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Philip Kaneshiro and Daniel Kaneshiro, both of Hinesville; grandchildren, Vivian Stevens and Claire Stevens, both of Frisco, and Makaio Spencer, and Kainoa Spencer both of Edmond, Oklahoma; four brothers; four sisters; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

His family would like to extend its deepest thanks to everyone who has extended thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Funeral services with military honors were held on Feb. 20 at Full Gospel Korean Church of Hinesville.

To share a memory or leave a condolence, go to www.carteroglethorpe

.com.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel was in charge of arrangements.