2,19,20 obituaries

Jesup--Bob St. Dennis, 89, of Jesup died Feb. 17, 2020.

The New York native had lived in Wayne County most of his life and was a U.S. Navy veteran who was in the last group of underwater demolition soldiers before they became U.S. Navy Seals.

He was a Mason and Shriner and was the New York State Golden Glove Boxing Champion. He was retired from ITT Rayonier. He also worked as a barber at night.

He was a workhorse who occasionally would go fishing. He was named an honorary Wayne County sheriff’s deputy.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby Johns St. Dennis of Jesup; a daughter, Christy (Dean) Robinson of Jesup; a son, Chris (Mary) St. Dennis of Odum; several grandchildren including Mrs. Ruby’s grandson, Tristin Drury; several great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Nick St. Dennis.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Manning Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with full military and Masonic rites. Active pallbearers will be the Masons and Shriners.

Visitation will be held today (Wednesday) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jean le Roux

Jesup--Jean le Roux, 88, of Jesup died Feb. 10, 2020.

She was lovingly known as “Ouma.” She was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and the daughter of the late Rudolph Raath and Ethel Brown.

She was a librarian, homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Christiaan Henri le Roux, and grandson Lewis Finley.

Survivors include her son, Alvin (Jeanne) le Roux of Jesup; her daughter, Althea Finley of South Africa; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Peter (Chantelle) Raath and Ethan (Teresa) Raath of South Africa; and her sister, Stella Bosworth of South Africa.

Memorial services will be held Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Ludowici.

Family will receive friends at the church.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Mansfield Withrow

Odum—Barbara Mansfield Withrow, 82, of Odum died Feb.15, 2020 under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.

The Wayne County native was a member of Old Bethel Baptist Church and a homemaker. She loved genealogy and gardening.

She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Joe “Pete” Withrow; two brothers, Hymie and Roy Mansfield Jr.; and a great-grandson, Ayden Withrow.

Survivors include two daughters, Angie (Steve) Ryals of Jesup, Elizabeth Westberry (Mike Owens) of Odum; a son, Joe Withrow (Hannah Thornton) of Odum; two sisters, Martha (Laverne) Dent of Jesup and Lillian Williams of Jacksonville, Florida; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two special friends, Louise Doomes and Shannon Withrow.

Graveside funeral services were held Feb. 18 at Old Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Dale Bange officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ward Dixon

Jesup--Ward Dixon, 93, died Feb. 16, 2020, at home under the care of Hospice of South Georgia and his loving family.

A resident of Jesup most of his life, he was born on Feb. 1, 1927, in Pierce County to the late Thomas Jefferson and Wilma Carter Dixon. He served his country in the United States Army Corps of Engineers and worked at Waynline of Jesup before taking a job at Rayonier Advanced Materials, from which he would eventually retire with more than 36 years of service.

He enjoyed his retirement, all 30-plus years of it. He spent his days working on the farm, riding his tractor and fishing. He was a member of New Hope Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed NASCAR racing and watching the Atlanta Braves on television.

His favorite pastimes were spent with the ones he loved, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, on the banks of the Altamaha River, camping, fishing and having fun, all while making memories that would last a lifetime.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lee Polk Dixon, and two sisters, Evelyn Gibson and Laverne Jones.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Terry Dixon Gallman and the Rev. John Kell Gallman Sr. of Fernandina Beach, Florida; his son and daughter-in-law, Ward Randall Dixon and Louise Kersey Dixon of Jesup; grandchildren, Benny Crowe II, Katie (Terry) Proctor and Kyle (Brandi) Dixon, Natalie Gallman (Greg) Stone and John K. Gallman Jr.; great-grandchildren, Broden, Ranzley and Preslee Proctor, Harper, Esie Kate and Zane Dixon, Jonathan Stone, John K. Gallman III and Matthew Gallman; and a host of special nieces, nephews and extended- family members.

Funeral services were held Feb. 18 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with the Rev. Tim Horne officiating.

Private interment services were held in Spring Grove Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Lee Davis, Tom Hill Davis Jr. “Bubba” Gene Davis, Kerry Hunt, Jerry Gibson and Thomas Gibson.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.