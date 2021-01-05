1.6.21 obituaries

Body

Iamma Walker Waters

Screven—Iamma Walker Waters, 95, died peacefully at home and under the care of Hospice of South Georgia on Jan. 1, 2021.

She was a wife and a homemaker and was known and loved throughout South Georgia, having lived in several communities as the wife of her late husband of 72 years, Elder J. Roland Waters. She was a faithful member of Emanuel Baptist Church until her health began to fail.

She was the last surviving of eight children of the late Lanier and Ella Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Roland Waters; granddaughter Anna Jo Waters; and great-grandson, Bennett Waters.

Survivors include three sons and their spouses, John (Mary) Waters of Jekyll Island, Derward (Beth) Waters and Thomas (Gail) Waters all of Screven; six grandchildren, Mike Waters, Stephen (Stacie) Waters all of Glynn County, Joshua (Jenny) Waters of New Port Richey, Florida, Jonathan (Kansas) Waters, Rebecca (Sam) Gordon, Amy (Stephen) Long all of Screven; nine great-grandchildren, Jonathan Waters, Matthew (Katie) Waters, David Waters, Katie Waters, Mary Claire Waters, J.T. Waters, Abigail Waters, Brinlee Waters, Casey Long, Callie Long, Jon Joseph Douglas, Annalee Waters, Luke Waters, Mollie Gordon; former daughter-in-law, Laura Waters; and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Funeral services were held Jan. 4 at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Thomas Waters and Elder Emerson Proctor officiating. Burial was beside her husband in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Waters, Stephen Waters, Jonathan Waters, Casey Long, Stephen Long and Jon Joseph Douglas.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

William C. “Bill” Jackson

Gardi—William C. “Bill” Jackson, 74, of Gardi died Dec. 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving and faithful family.

The Wayne County native and former National Guardsman was a member of Jesup First Baptist Church and former member and pianist at Gardi Baptist Church for more than 40 years. His love for music as a founding member of the Pine Ridge Quartet was shown as he sang and tickled the ivories.

The 38-year ITT Rayonier retiree enjoyed hunting, golfing and spoiling his grandchildren.

His parents, W.L. “Peg” and Oma “Queechy” Jackson preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Delrina Edenfield Jackson of Gardi; two daughters, Phyllis (Jon) Smith of Glennville and Tammy (Darrell) DeLoach of Gardi; three grandchildren, Dylan Smith (fiancé, Kaitlyn Sapp), Darria and Alyssa DeLoach; a stepgranddaughter, Adria (Eric) Schroff; two great-grandchildren, Asher and Lily; a brother, Richard “Dick” (Jan) Jackson of Gardi; a niece, Melony (Greg) Jones of Gardi; and a great-nephew, Aidan Jones.

Funeral services were held Jan. 3 at Rinehart Chapel with Dr. Felix Haynes and Dr. Mike VonMoss officiating. Interment followed in Midway Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Darrell DeLoach, Jon Smith, Dylan Smith, Greg Jones, Larry Ray and Aidan Jones. Honorary pallbearers were his fellow ITT Rayonier retirees.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jesup First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1115, Jesup, GA 31598.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Reynold Allen Spradley

Jesup—Reynold Allen Spradley, 74, of Jesup died Jan. 2, 2021 after a short illness.

The Wayne County native was a retired Brunswick Pulp and Paper Heavy Equipment Operator. He loved to fish and farm his land.

His wife, Marie Griffis Spradley, preceded him in death along with daughters, Kristen “Prissy” Spradley Aldridge and Monica Spradley Wheeler.

Survivors include a daughter, Angela Spradley of Jesup; a son, Reynold Allen (Lisa) Spradley Jr. of Jesup; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Jan. 5 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Don Manning officiating. Interment was in Manningtown Cemetery. Active pallbearers were his family and friends.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Amy Reneé Reese

Baxley—Amy Reneé Reese, 41, of Baxley died Dec. 27, 2020, at her residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.

She was born June 22, 1979, in Waycross to Kerry Lee Reese and Cecelia Sikes Reese. She was a registered nurse, having attained her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked in the nursery her entire career. She was certified in neonatal resuscitation, a breastfeeding counselor and a certified lactation counselor.

She was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Ruth Sikes, and her paternal grandfather, Howell Reese.

Survivors include her parents, Kerry and Cecelia Reese of Baxley; sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Josh Brown of Bellville; grandfather, Donnie Sikes Sr. of Baxley; grandmother, Gwen Reese of Baxley; niece and nephew, Lizzie Brown and J.T. Brown, both of Bellville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A family funeral service was held Dec. 30 at at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Brown, the Rev. Jim Snell, the Rev. James Francis and the Rev. Doug Weisel officiating.

A graveside service with family and friends followed at Friendship Congregational Christian Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Dallas Sikes, Ty Anderson, Brian Reese, Kevin Coleman, James Anderson and Jesse Scott.

Honorary pallbearers were all family and friends in attendance.

Remembrances may be made to the Samaritans Purse (P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607) or Friendship Church Cemetery Fund (900 Friendship Church Road, Baxley, GA 31513).

Swain Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Donnie Wayne May

Nahunta—Donnie Wayne May, 72, of Nahunta died Dec. 28, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness.

His parents were Clifford May and Flossie May Matchett May. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Pattie May.

He was a pipefitter for Local No. 177 and served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a member of Hickox Baptist Church and loved farming, gardening and wood working.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Strickland May of Nahunta; two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary “Gut” and Sissy May of Odum and Ashley and Leslie May of Chattanooga, Tennessee; two stepsons and their spouses, Kevin and Louann Poppell of Odum and Keith Poppell of Jesup; three stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Marion and Alan Strickland, Denise and Randy Rowell and Missy and Robbie Cleland all of Nahunta; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Services were held Dec. 31 at Hickox Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Giddens and the Rev. George Moxley officiating. Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cort May, Grant May, Hunter Strickland, Byron Strickland, Blake Cleland and Brandon Rowell.

Frye Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Melvin Cribb

Hemingway, South Carolina—James Melvin Cribb, 82, died Jan. 2, 2021, in a Georgetown hospital.

He was born in Hemingway, a son of the late William Ozzie and Ruby Williams Cribb. He was the founder/owner of Coastal Tax service in Georgetown, worked for the International Paper Box Plant, and was also a farmer and home builder.

He was a graduate and valedictorian of Pleasant Hill High School Class of 1957 and had a perfect attendance from the first grade through 12th grade.

He was the Future Farmers of America state treasurer for the 1956-1957 school year, and received a scholarship to North Carolina State University.

He volunteered as a coach for Dixie Youth Baseball in the Pleasant Hill community and even built a practice field in his backyard for the Pleasant Hill High School girls softball team.

Some of his favorite things to do were sippimg coffee with family on the back porch, listen to Bluegrass Music and the Statler Brothers play, having the family pets around him, tell old stories, but most of all spending time with the family especially the grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen Thompson Cribb; children, Phyllis (Steve) Walterhouse, Ken (Lori) Cribb, Angela (Stephen) Greenwood, Jodi (Ashley) Cribb and Charlie Cribb; grandchildren, Anna Caroline, Ashby, Joseph, Abigail, Austin and Hayden; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by brothers, Eldon Cribb, Roger Cribb and Larry Cribb; sisters, Claudia Hucks and Louise Thompson.

Graveside services were held Jan. 5 in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Morris Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.