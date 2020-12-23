12.23.20 obituaries

Body

Mary Ann Walker

Odum—Mary Ann Walker, 74, of Odum died Dec. 16, 2020.

The Evans County native lived in Wayne County all of her life and was a member of Unity Church of God. She was a registered nurse at Winn Army, and formerly at Wayne Memorial and Liberty Regional hospitals.

She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Wayron Walker.

Survivors include her daughters, Shandis Rose of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Brandi Lynn of Odum; son, Wayron “Buddy” Walker of Odum; six grandchildren, including Annie Vickers and Walker Mitchell, whom she reared; sisters, Catherine Sheffield, Janice Jones and Rose Martin; brother, Bill Holland; two great-grandchildren on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held today (Wednesday) at 3 p.m. at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with Pastor Calvin Anderson officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Allen

“Charlie” Dent

Odum—Charles Allen “Charlie” Dent, 74, of Odum died Dec. 18, 2020.

The Wayne County native was a retired ITT Rayonier employee. He liked to go on camping trips and fish. His grandchildren were the “apples of his eye.”

His mother, Ouida Dent, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Chad (Bree) Dent of Odum; two grandchildren, Alec and Makenna Dent; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside funeral services were held Dec. 21 in Altamaha Cemetery with the Rev. Stanley Todd officiating. Active pallbearers were his family.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lester Denison Jr.

Screven—Lester Denison Jr., 17, of Screven died Dec.15, 2020.

The Wayne County native was employed by East Coast Tree Service. He loved fishing, hunting, boxing, cooking and was known as the “life of the party” as he would rap and make others laugh.

Survivors include his mother, Jessica (Corey McLendon) Strickland of Screven; father, Lester Denison Sr.; two sisters, Amber Denison of Savannah and Kaitlynn (Jason) Beecher of Screven; maternal grandparents, Deborah (William) Harrell of Jesup; grandfather, Jerry Grantham of Ludowici; several aunts, including Caroline “Aunt Sissy Poppy” Gay; uncles, including Jerald and Dalton Grantham; and numerous cousins.

Memorial services were held Dec. 20 at Rinehart Chapel with Charlie Hinson Jr. officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

April Dee Felt

Jesup—April Dee Felt, 54, of Jesup died Dec. 15, 2020.

The Wayne County native was a veterinarian tech and a pet groomer for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Glenda Lastinger Felt; and her sister, Dana Felt Zara.

Survivors include her father, David Felt of Jesup; two sisters, Robin Felt Miles and Terri Felt (Kenny) Manning, all of Jesup; special friend, Bill Allen of Jesup; and several nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held by the family.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Joshua Bryan Saxon

Screven—Joshua “Josh” Bryan Saxon, 37, of Screven died Dec. 15, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

The Wayne County native was a member of Old Bethel Baptist Church and a carpenter, welder and fabricator. He loved to hunt and fish, especially duck hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ken Saxon; brother, Trent Saxon; maternal grandmother, Helen Hires Gieger; and paternal grandfather, Morris Saxon.

Survivors include a wife of 14 years, Danielle Saxon of Screven; a daughter, Joshlynn Saxon Crews of Jesup; three sons, Lex, Dax and Max Saxon of Screven; mother, Debbie Saxon of Jesup; a brother, Kenyon (Carrie) Saxon of Jesup; a grandmother, Mollie Saxon of Jesup; fathers-in-law and mother-in-law, the Rev. Donnie (Sherry) Mullis of Screven and Leon McKinney of Baxley; sisters-in-law, Leah Hickox, Courtney Spradley and Shanda Mullis; brother-in-law, Josh Mullis; nephews, Asher and Ames Saxon and Eli Grantham; nieces, Ansley Grantham and Presley Spradley.

Memorial services are being held by the family.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Harris Crews

Jesup—Dorothy Harris Crews, 96, of Jesup died Dec. 21, 2020.

The Ware County native was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and Liberty Lighthouse Church, Ladies Sunday School Class and a SunTrust bookkeeper for 24 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Leon Crews; son, Ray Leon Crews; grandson, Blake Conant; and several siblings.

Survivors include two daughters, Joann Crews and Linda Grantham, both of Jesup; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held today (Wednesday) at 2 p.m. in Screven City Cemetery with the Rev. John Crosby and the Rev. Danny Daniels officiating.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Hazel LaBree Harper

Jesup—Hazel LaBree Harper, 94, of Jesup died peacefully at home and under the care of Georgia Hospice Care on Dec. 21, 2020.

The Maine native had lived most of her adult life in Wayne County and was a member of Little Creek Baptist Church. She was a former employee with Pascal Corporation, managed Country Quick Store and worked with Jesup Elementary School lunchroom.

Her hobbies included working puzzles, communicating with her friends, even on Facebook. She was lovingly known as “Tiny Granny.”

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Harper; great-grandson, Johnathan Nathaniel Hawthorne; several siblings; and a nephew whom she reared, George Ouellette.

Survivors include three daughters, Bonnie H. Graham, Pam (Glenn) Thompson and Sandra (Edward) Thornton, all of Jesup; seven grandchildren, Earl Graham, Holly (Phillip) Christian, Andy Thompson, Robbie (Natalie) Thompson, April (Justin) Hall, Kristy (Danny) Hawthorne and Tiffany (Derick) Stabb; 11 great-grandchildren, Luke, Madison, Morgan, Logan, Zach, Sophie, Harper, Hudson, Dalton, Annabelle and Nora; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Little Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Shon Cunningham and the Rev. Cliff Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.