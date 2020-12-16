12.16.20 Obituaries

Body

Kelly Lynn Trantham

Odum—Kelly Lynn Trantham, 61, died Dec. 11, 2020, at home under the care of Hospice of South Georgia Inc. after an extended illness.

A resident of Wayne County for nearly 15 years and a former resident of Bryceville, Florida, for most of her life, she was born on Jan. 3, 1959 in Jacksonville, Florida. She spent her early years there and attended Robert E. Lee High School.

She participated in several business ventures over the years but devoted herself to her family above everything else. She truly loved the time she spent with the ones she loved, whether they were at the beach, the river or simply getting together for a cookout. These moments were the most special, and she cherished them all just as much.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willis “Dubb” Cannon; her mother, Joyce Marie Tillman Johnson; her son, Richard Trantham; and her stepson, Benji Holmes.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Benny Trantham of Odum; two sons, Eric (Tonya) Trantham of St. George and David Trantham and companion, Heather, of Odum; a sister, Tracy (Dean) Hollingsworth of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Cody, Tiffany, Dalton, Kaitlyn, Levi, Autumn, Hunter, Holden, Felicity, Delainey, Adalyn, Lacie and Lindsey; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral services were held Dec. 15 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with Brother Dean Hollingsworth and the Rev. Stanley Todd officiating.

Interment will be private.

Martha Fennel Robinson

Jesup—Martha Fennel Robinson, 63, of Jesup died Dec.14, 2020, after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

The Wayne County native was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved gardening and always looked forward to planting a garden in the spring and fall. She had a natural green thumb and could grow anything— especially her beautiful flowers. Cooking and making numerous memories were her favorite pastimes because it always involved her family.

The Christian wife and mother instilled in her children and grandchildren strong Christian values, hard-work ethics, and a love that lasts forever.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Pearl Fennel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dan and Ruth Robinson; a baby granddaughter, Julianna Robinson; brother, Mancon Fennel; and sisters, Pearline Barton, Marjorie Koopman and Lou Alice Coleman.

Survivors include her husband and love of her life of 45 years, Danny Robinson of Jesup; two children and spouses, Becca and Cory Olliff of Bristol, Jonny and Lisa Robinson of Jesup; grandchildren, Eli and Bo Olliff, Carson and John Wesley Robinson and one on the way, Lily Robinson; sisters, Gussie Smith of Jesup, Aletha Kirkland of Summerville, South Carolina; sister and best friend, Audrey (Ricky) Mallard of Odum and their sons, Brett and Jody Mallard, Ryan and Helena Mallard, and Clint and Amy Mallard and their children, Emma and Sara Mallard, Kailey Mallard and Collin Mallard; brother, Wesley Fennel of Jesup; two God-granddaughters, Blair and Lena Franks; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dean and Christy Robinson and Rhonda and Bob Ryan, all of Jesup; nephews, Matt Robinson of Brunswick, Mark Robinson of Jesup, George Ryan of Screven and Mark Robinson of Jesup; and a special fur baby, “Sammy.”

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Stanley Todd officiating. Interment will follow in the Altamaha Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Brett, Ryan and Clint Mallard, Justin Franks, Brian Surrency, Matt and Mark Robinson and Brad Daniels.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Hospice of South Georgia, especially nurse Lindsey Dent.

Mary Dale Wright

Jesup—Mary Dale Wright, 70, of Jesup died Dec. 12, 2020.

The Wayne County native was a retired ITT Rayonier employee. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, doting on her grandchildren and her “Kenna B” watching television and reading. She was known by her family as the “Pinterest Queen.”

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristee Wooten Wynn; and siblings, Pete and Buddy Passmore, Jean Sears and Carol Hairred.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Faircloth of Jesup; grandchildren, Abbi (Luke) McBee of Jesup, Emma and Jarrett Faircloth, Paris Wynn; great-granddaughter, McKenna McBee; a sister, Patricia Wright; and several nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held Dec. 18, 2020.

James David Hall

Ludowici—James David “J.D.” Hall, 78, died Dec. 9, 2020, in Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup.

Born in Virginia, he was raised in West Virginia before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He retired after 32 years of service where he served four tours of duty in Vietnam and was a military policeman. After retirement, he worked as a truck driver, security guard and was a volunteer firefighter. He was a member of Altamaha Lodge No. 227 F&A.M., a Shriner, and member of Jones Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Theus Hall.

Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Tina Anderson of Virginia and Monica and Jesse Driggers of Screven; son, Justin Hall of Ludowici; brother, Jack Hall of West Virginia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Mary Theus of Jesup and Wendell and Joan Theus of Ludowici; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Dec. 13 at Jones Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Weldon officiating.

Burial with military honors and masonic rites were in the church cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jeffrey DeLoach, Earl Austin, Ron McGowan, Tony Fowler, Randy Wilson and Wesley Johnson.

Woodrow W. Mugrauer

Ludowici—Woodrow W. “Woody” Mugrauer, 56, died Dec. 6, 2020, after a sudden illness.

Born in New Jersey he had lived in Long County most of his adult life. He served as a deputy with Wayne County Sheriff’s Department where he was named the 2019 Officer of the Year and had previously served with the Long County Sheriff’s Department and as assistant chief of the Ludowici Police Department.

He was a member of Ludowici First Baptist Church and the Bread of Life Sunday School Class.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Watkins; parents, Woodrow and Mary Mugrauer; brothers, Linwood Watkins and Mark Watkins; and three infant grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Mugrauer of Ludowici; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Chris Swenson of Jesup, Melinda Hall of Ludowici, and Kristin and Jud Griffis of Baxley; mother, Diane Chard of Millville, New Jersey; sister, Katie Overstreet of Virginia; brothers, Rodney Watkins of Vineland, New Jeresy and Thomas Watkins of Millville; grandchildren, Elijah Hall, Wil Whitley, Jared Hall, Gianna Swenson and Greyson Griffis.

Funeral services were held Dec. 8 at Ludowici First Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Boynton officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were law enforcement and public safety personnel in attendance.

Remembrances are suggested to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, P.O. Box 1922, Savannah, GA 31402 or Ludowici FBC, 705 McDonald Street, Ludowici, GA 31316.

