11.4.20 obituaries

Elizabeth “Gail” Stalze Bellflower

Jesup—Elizabeth “Gail” Stalze Bellflower, 70, of Jesup died Oct. 30, 2020.

The Columbus native had lived in Wayne County the past 25 years. She enjoyed fishing and taking care of her pets.

Survivors include a husband, James E. Bellflower of Jesup; two daughters, Debbie (Tracy) Strachn of Jesup and Lisa Fields of Christiansburg, Virginia; two sons, Jerry (Vicky) Lawson of Eatonton and Gerald Lawson of Bainbridge; a brother, Robert (Hazel) Stolze of Albany; eight grandchildren, Cruz, Lee, Christopher and Avia “A.J.” Lawson, Ashley Giovanetti, Elizabeth Holland, Amber Padgett and Douglas Fields; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held today (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Dennie Waters and the Rev. Stan Todd officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

John Daniel “Danny” Herrin Jr.

Windsor, Kentucky—John Daniel “Danny” Herrin Jr., 84, of Windsor, Kentucky, and formerly of Jesup died Oct. 30, 2020.

The Wayne County native was a member of Union Baptist Church and a 30-year veteran, having served 20 years as a retired master sergeant with the U.S. Air Force and 12 years with the U.S. Navy.

He was also a Mason. His parents, J.D. and Essie Lee Herrin, predeceased him, along with a sister, Martha Harbison, and brothers, Harley “Bud,” Phil and Mark Herrin.

Survivors include his wife of nine years, Lena Davis Herrin of Windsor; daughters, Rhonda (Charles) Thomas of Richmond Hill, Sondra (Todd) Chasteen of Rockmart, and Jennifer Waanounou and Kristin Herrin of Savannah; a step-daughter, Calen Raulerson of Nahunta; a brother, David (Karen) Herrin of Deer Lodge, Montana; six grandchildren, Jake Jackson, Garrett Phillips, Kylee Altis, Evah Waanounou, Mara Scott and Blair Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Maylee Jackson and Mason Altis; and several extended-family members.

Graveside funeral services will be held today (Wednesday) at 2 p.m. in Union Cemetery, 50 Akin Road, Jesup, GA 31546 with the Rev. Stanley Todd officiating and full military honors.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the funeral home.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mary “Lynn” Smith Carter

Douglas—Mary “Lynn” Smith Carter, 73, of Douglas and formerly of Jesup died Nov. 2, 2020.

She was a member of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Douglas and a 1965 Jesup High School graduate. She retired as a banking auditor and enjoyed having the most important title of “Nana” to her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Corky Carter of Douglas; two daughters, Jeris (Ken) Tyre of Patterson and Jennifer Maass of Douglas; grandchildren, Emma and Jake Tyre and Piper Maass; two brothers, Tommy (Ginger) Smith and Joel (Susan) Smith, all of Jesup; and several special friends.

Memorial services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church with Pastor Garth Duke-Barton officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church with strict COVID-19 restrictions in place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coffee Regional Medical Center Oncology, 1101 Ocilla Road, Douglas, GA 31533.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jackie Thornton Williford

Jesup—Jackie Laquilla Thornton Williford, 68, died Oct. 29, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

A resident of Wayne County for most of her life, she was born on June 18, 1952, to the late Julian and Lillian Griffin Thornton. She worked for many years in the business office at Wayne Memorial Hospital and later for Dr. Robert Pumpelly before retiring several years ago.

She loved serving the Lord and was a longtime member of the Crossroads Church of God. She served faithfully in Ladies Ministry for many years and was an ordained chaplain.

Her family was her pride and joy, and she cherished the time she spent with the ones she loved.

In addition to her parents, her brothers, Carroll Thornton, Farris Thornton Sr., Julian Dewayne Thornton and Billy Thornton, all preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Bobby Williford of Jesup; son, Jonathan (Kelly) Hiers of Forsyth; daughter, Jessica (Kevin) Freeman of Luverne, Alabama; brothers, Ralph (Diane) Thornton of Hoboken and Glynn (Roberta) Thornton of Senoia; grandchildren, Tyler (Taylor) Hiers, Brenley Hiers, Blossom Hiers, Desiree (Cory) Bryant, Keagan Phillips, Seryna Phillips, Kevin Freeman and Kylen Freeman; great-grandchildren, Kari, Luna Blisselyn and Ryles; a step-son, Mark Williford; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended-family members.

Funeral services were held Nov. 1 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup.

Burial was private.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org or P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Andrew Frank Clements

St. Marys—Andrew Frank Clements, 75, of St. Marys died Sept. 24, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System Camden after an extended illness.

He was born in Ludowici to the late Dan and Alene Passmore Clements and made St. Marys his home the past several years. He was a people person, risk-taker and jokester who enjoyed social gatherings and living life to the fullest.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mattie Dale Clements and Drucilla Clements.

He is survived by four children, Daniel “Danny” Frank (Liz) Clements of Chesapeake, Virginia, Frank David (Victoria) Clements of Kingsland, Tonya Hamilton of Jesup, Toni (Stacey) Williams of Jesup; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lelia (Leonard) Wiley of Orlando, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.