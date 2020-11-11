11.11.20 obituaries

Body

Mother Ethel Mae Ports-Wilkins

Screven—Mother Ethel Mae Ports-Wilkins, 90, of Screven died Nov. 2, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Hospital in Waycross.

She was born on Aug. 8, 1930, to the late Barry and Lou Eva Wadley-Ports in Perkins. She was a former employee of Screven Sportswear Garment Manufacturing Company and spent many years as a homemaker and caretaker. Her passion was healing the hurting hearts and the sick.

She was a member and served as church mother at Little Bethel Holiness Church (under the leadership of her husband, Bishop Abraham Wilkins), aka New Bethel Life Changing Ministries, now under the leadership of her son, Pastor David Wilkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barry and Lou Eva Wilkins; her husband, Bishop Abraham Wilkins; and three children, Willie and Brenda Wilkins, as well as a baby boy who was stillborn but always acknowledged.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories her children, Louis (Joanne) Wilkins of Jesup, L.M. Moore of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Bishop Joseph Wilkins of Screven, Pastor David (Martha) Wilkins of Screven, Jerome (Linda) Wilkins of Screven, Johnny (Keisha) Wilkins of Waycross, and Overseer Lerita Wilkins of Screven; a sister, Lona Smith of Screven; 23 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins and friends.

Services were held Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 at New Bethel Life Changing Ministries. A private burial was held at Screven Cemetery.

Royal Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Denise L. Young

Screven—Denise L. Young, 60, of Screven died Oct. 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Aug. 17, 2020, to the late, Leroy and Nancy Will-iams-Lambeth in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She was a high school graduate and attended college. She was an owner and operator of a Stucco Construction Company. She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, sister-in-law and friend to many, her family said.

She made no mistakes in life, knowing that everything happened for a reason and purpose, according to her family.. She was always there for her family. She had a heart of gold and was the sunshine to the family‚Äôs darkest days. She loved with everything in her heart. She will be forever remembered for being everything to everybody and will be sorely missed by her children, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by both parents, Leroy and Nancy Lambeth, and two grandchildren, Dalton and Monique.

Survivors include her ex-husband and close friend, Edward Ivey Young Sr. of Jacksonville, Florida; her two sons, Edward Ivey (Selena) Young Jr. of Jesup and Tony Allen Young of Jesup; her grandchildren, Desiree, Ethan, Devin, Taylor and Melissa Young and Trinity Beasley; two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Diego Vasquez; two sisters, Elizabeth Holland and Vicki Lambeth, both of Screven; four brothers, Joseph Lambeth, Melvin (Neta) Lambeth, J.D. (Mary) Back and David Lambeth of Columbia, South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins and friends.

A memorial was held Nov. 7.

Royal Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Velma Wells Dukes

Jesup—Velma Wells Dukes died Nov. 7, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

She graduating as valedictorian of her high school class at the age of 15, and her brilliance served her the rest of her life. She married Wayne County native David B. Dukes on April 1, 1955, and dedicated her life to the service of her family and her church. After 18 years, she retired as the branch manager and vice president of Federal Land Bank and Farm Credit of Jesup.

Following her retirement, she began working as the financial secretary of First Baptist Church in Jesup, where she served in this role for more than 31 years. Her home became a welcoming beacon of warmth and love as she hosted innumerable events and fed the youth of First Baptist Church for multiple generations. She is fondly remembered as a loving mother and grandmother to all who knew her.

The child of D.E. and Leona Wells, she was preceded in death by her husband, David B Dukes; her grandson, Bennett Andrew Voyles Jr.; and her sons-in-law, Bennett Andrew Voyles Sr. and Johnny Shuman.

Survivors include her children, Dedra Shuman of Swainsboro, David B. (Lynn) Dukes Jr. of Jesup, Denise Voyles of Jesup and Lynn (Danny) Witt of Lake City, Florida; her grandchildren, Deanna (Chris) Barlow, J.R. (Megan) Shuman, David B. (Rochelle) Dukes III, Ashley Voyles, Caitlyn Witt, Stephanie (Tommy) Brown and Stacie (Rodney) Sanders; her great-children, Dukes, Wells and Alta Barlow, Revere and Dahlia Dukes, Eleanor Shuman, Morgan (Max) Raniero, Tegan and Cameron George, and T.J. Brown; a great-great-grandchild, Riley Raniero; a brother, Leo (Libby) Wells of St. Marys; and several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Nov. 9 at Jesup First Baptist Church with Dr. Mike VonMoss and the Rev. Earl Barron officiating. Private family interment followed in the Priester Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Kenny Poppell, Gene Wells, Carl Rozier, Steven Smith, Ray Howard, Reggie Beasley, Andy Beaver and Doug Dukes Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jesup First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1115, Jesup, GA 31598.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements

Mamie Viola Powers Collins

Brunswick—Mamie Viola Powers Collins, 99, died Nov. 4, 2020, at home under the care of Heartland Hospice.

A longtime resident of Brunswick and former resident of Wayne County for many years, she was born on Feb. 1, 1921, in Homerville to the late Edward David Powers and Millie Eveline Shipes Powers.

She spent her early years on the family farm, where she learned the value of hard work and family. Later, she worked at the Manhattan Shirt Factory for more than 33 years before retiring all while raising her family and instilling the values she had learned in her younger years in each one of them.

She was a longtime member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Brunswick and was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Major Collins; son, Rufus Bill Collins; a son-in-law, Tommy Mallard; and a granddaughter-in-law, Terri Reed Collins.

Survivors include her two children, Linda Viola Collins Mallard of Brunswick and Kenneth Roger (Ann) Collins of Jacksonville, Florida; a sister, Corene Powers Brinkley of Lake City, Florida; grandchildren, Denise Collins (John) Ferry of Jacksonville, Roger (Debbie) Collins of Jacksonville and Pam Mallard Griner of Brunswick; great-grandchildren, Stephen (Kendra) Ferry, Jennifer Ferry, Ashlee (Jeffrey) Goletz, Kendall Griner and Colby Griner; great-great-grandchildren, Vivian Ferry, Jack Ferry, Patrick Ferry and Mason Goletz; and numerous extended-family members.

The family gathered Nov. 9 at Howard & Jones Funeral in Jesup with graveside funeral services following in Old Bethel Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating.

Active pallbearers were Jimmy Collins, Roger Collins, Colby Griner, John Ferry, Stephen Ferry and Jim Westberry.

Remembrances may be made to Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 15 Nimitz Dr., Brunswick, GA 31520 or Heartland Hospice, 664 Scranton Rd. Suite 103, Brunswick, GA 31520

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tina Marie Henderson Poppell

Jesup—Tina Marie Henderson Poppell, 49, died Nov. 9, 2020, at home under the care of her loving family and Hospice of South Georgia Inc.

A resident of Jesup since 1989, she was born on Aug. 14, 1971, in Valdosta. During her childhood, she participated heavily in gymnastics and traveled all over the state, competing in various gymnastic competitions, before her graduation from Tifton High School in 1989. After relocating to Jesup, she worked in medical billing for Wayne Memorial Hospital for several years before taking a position with Dr. Jeffrey Harris, where she has worked for the past 19 years.

She was a giver by nature who never asked for anything in return and was known as (Mammy) by her grandchildren. She was a loving mother to her children and to any children that were blessed to be in her presence, her family said. Her protective and loving nature made her a natural mother, and she truly loved children of all ages.

The beach was her “happy place” and she also loved art and the University of Florida Gators.

Her paternal grandparents, Clyde J. and Lillian McMillan Henderson, and her maternal grandfather, Harry F. Branch, all preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Dylan (Skylar) Poppell of Jesup; her daughter, Samantha Poppell of Jesup; parents, Mike and Nancy Henderson of Jesup; a brother, Mike (Christy) Henderson of Flowery Branch; a maternal grandmother, Rhunelle Branch of Tifton; grandchildren, Braylon Poppell and Illa Faye Poppell; nieces, Caroline, Emmie and Ellie Grace Henderson of Flowery Branch; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday (Nov. 13) at 11:30 a.m. at the Odum City Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Sirmans officiating. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. The use of masks is highly recommended. The family will receive friends and other family members after the graveside service.

Active pallbearers will be A.J. Guel, Jake Bamberg, Jared Bamberg, Josh Bamberg, Brandan Davis and Ryan Henderson.

Remembrances may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545 or the Wolfson’s Hospital cancer center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey Dale Theaker

Screven—Jeffrey Dale Theaker, 66, died Nov. 4, 2020, at Memorial Health University in Savannah.

A resident of Screven for the past several years, and a longtime former resident of Bay City, Michigan, he was born on Feb. 14, 1954, in Fort Hood, Texas, to the late Dale Eugene Theaker and Mary May Diamond Theaker.

He moved around quite frequently with his family in his early years as part of a military family before settling in Bay City, Michigan, where he would live the majority of his life. When he was a teenager, he learned to drive a vehicle by driving his father’s tow truck while working for the family business. He would later own and operate his own towing and auto repair business, and he drove tractor trailers for David Bell Trucking in Screven until his health declined earlier this year.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Because of his friendly demeanor, he always took time to sit and talk for a minute, sometimes even longer, with those he loved the most.

In addition to his parents, his two children, Jennifer and Jared, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Bryant Theaker of Screven; four children, Hope Theaker and husband Jay Erway of Wauseon, Ohio, Jeffrey Scott (Wendy) Theaker of Tawas City, Michigan, Sandy Theaker of Grayling, Michigan, and Rob Theaker of Grayling; two stepchildren, Phillip Thompson and Laney Hutchinson both of Screven; one sister, Kelly Rys of Bay City, Michigan; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Services were held Nov. 8 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with the Rev. Michael Wilder officiating. Memorial services will be held in Michigan as well at a later date. Burial will be private.

Family and friends may sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Paul L. Collier

Palatka, Florida—Paul L. Collier, 86, of Palatka, Florida, died Nov. 2, 2020, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness.

Born in Leesburg, Florida, he resided in Putnam County since 1973 moving there from Jacksonville, Florida. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He retired as warehouse manager with the City of Palatka following 18 years of service. In earlier years, he worked in the construction industry as a tile worker and carpenter. He later owned and operated two service stations on the Westside of Jacksonville as well as Collier Fuel Oil Service.

After moving to Putnam County, he owned and operated Collier’s Country Store in Satsuma for two years and Collier’s Floor Covering. He had also worked as a deck hand with the Palatka Army Corp of Engineers.

He was a member of American Legion Post No. 7441 in Keystone Heights. An excellent mechanic, he had a passion for speed and loved fast cars (dirt track racing) and boats. In his leisure time, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering in his shop, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda G. Collier; his parents, Busby J. Collier and Corrine Ayers Collier; two brothers, Joseph Collier and Ollie Collier; and a sister, Iris F. Knowles.

Survivors include two sons, Paul Daniel Collier of Kingsland and Ronnie (Tina) Collier of East Palatka; a daughter, Linda Collier (Mark) Cason of Palatka; a sister, Mona Collier McCutcheon of Middleburg, Florida; seven grandchildren, Michael (Robin) Collier, Paula Collier, Justin (Tabitha) Collier, Ryan (Miranda) Collier, Kayleigh (Clint) Warwick, Rebecca Collier and Rachel (Phillip) Benson; and nine great-grandchildren.

Private family services were held Nov. 7 at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery in Orange Park, Florida, with Pastor Don Burnett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Putnam First Cancer Fund, 600 Zeagler Drive, Palatka, FL 32177; Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177; or Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, 380 Boys Ranch Road, Palatka, FL 32177.

Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Paul’s Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.

Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka was in charge of arrangements.

George “Capp” Cappelmann

McIntosh County—George “Capp” Cappelmann, 80, died Nov. 2, 2020, in an automobile accident in Hinesville.

Known as “Capp” by his many friends and family, he was from Jesup and was a resident of McIntosh County. He was an agent with New York Life Insurance Company and a real estate agent in McIntosh County.

He had been a member of the Golden Isles Symphony for many enjoyable years and was an avid reader and nature lover.

He is survived by two sisters, Anne C. Donaldson and Sara “Sally” Camacho and numerous other relatives and friends.

No funeral arrangements have been planned at this time.

﻿Joe Overholt

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor our husand, father and grandfather, Joe Overholt on Saturday, November 14 at 3 p.m. It will be held at Lake Grace Mennonite Church 5393 Odum-Screven Rd. Jesup, GA 31545

Public is welcome.