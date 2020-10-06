10.7.20 OBITUARIES

Body

Annette Marr Arnett

Jesup—Annette Marr Arnett, 89, of Jesup died Sept. 28, 2020.

The Wayne County native was a Baptist and enjoyed people, arts and crafts.

She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Vina Spivey Marr, and siblings Jesse, the Rev. Rufus and Nell.

Survivors include a daughter, Carol Crews of Brunswick; two sisters, Sue Eaton of Brunswick and Tommie (Gene) Akins of St. Simons Island; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held Oct. 2 in Old Bethel Cemetery with the Rev. Stanley Todd officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Old Bethel Cemetery Fund, c/o Jimmy Jones, 30 Old Memory Lane, Odum, GA 31555.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Carter Hendrix

Jesup—Betty Carter Hendrix, 90, of Jesup died Oct. 2, 2020.

The Cha-tham County native and former resident of Long County had lived in Wayne County the past 43 years and was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class.

She was a former owner and operator of Hendrix Hauling and enjoyed her church and card playing with friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, John K. “Jake” Hendrix Jr.

Survivors include a daughter, Sheila (Rudy) Burcham of Jesup; two sons, Edward (Sherrie) Hendrix of Ludowici and Robert (Vicki) Hendrix of Jesup; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bobby (Geri) Carter of Savannah; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held Oct. 4 in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Rebecca Duke-Barton officiating.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Cherry Street, Jesup, GA 31546.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn Todd Dent

Odum—Carolyn Todd Dent, 72, of Odum died Oct. 2, 2020.

The Florida native lived in Wayne County most of her life and was a member of Altamaha Baptist Church. She was the owner and floral designer of Carolyn’s Corner in Jesup. Many people were blessed with her making their wedding cakes. She also loved to cater events and decorate, but her favorite time was spent with her grandchildren.

Her husband of 50 years, Junnie L. Dent, preceded her in death, along with her parents, Delmar and Reba Todd.

Survivors include a daughter, Laura (Michael) Samples of Austin, Texas; a son, Patrick (June) Dent of Odum; a sister, Cheryl Justice of Jesup; brothers, the Rev. Dan (Ann) Todd of Griffin, the Rev. Doug (Kathy) Todd of Blackshear, the Rev. Stanley (Barbara) Todd of Jesup, and the Rev. Tracy (Dusty) Todd of Vidalia; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Oct. 6 at Altamaha Baptist Church with the Rev. Jack Lee and the Rev. Chris Turner officiating. Interment was in Altamaha Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Jason Todd, Michael and David Cothern, Jesse and Zachary Justice and Micaiah Samples.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Altamaha Baptist Church Building Fund, 6622 Oglethorpe Road, Jesup, GA 31545.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Martha Whaley Guenther

Jesup—Martha “Maw Maw” Whaley Guenther, 73, of Jesup, and formerly of Alexandria, Alabama, died Oct. 3, 2020.

She was a member of Altamaha Baptist Church and the “Love Thy Neighbor” Sunday School Class. She enjoyed helping present the Living Nativity each year.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Ernest “Ernie” Guenther of Jesup; daughter, Wendy (William) Anderson of Guyton; son, Martin (Sonemi Naomi) Harden of Richmond Hill; brother, Travis (Barb) Whaley of Magnolia Springs, Florida; sister, Becky Norris of Lillian, Alabama; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

A celebration of life was held Oct. 6 at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Eastwood officiating. Private interment was in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery. Active pallbearers were family.

Memorial donations may be made to Altamaha Baptist Church Building Fund, 6622 Oglethorpe Road, Jesup, GA 31545.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Patricia C. Kicklighter

Walthourville—Patricia C. Kicklighter, 80, of Walthourville died Oct. 5, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

She was provided loving and excellent care from GHC Hospice.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville and served as a member of the choir. She also gave her voice in praise and was a founding member of the Liberty County Area Mass Choir. She loved to travel with her husband and enjoy time on their boat—Another Cupcake. She also enjoyed fellowship with their friends and family at Mudcat Charlie’s Restaurant and Two-Way Fish Camp.

She was a generous supporter of the athletic and academic endeavors of the students at First Preparatory Christian Academy. More than anything else, she loved her precious family. She will always be remembered as a beautiful soul who loved people and loved life, her family said.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Louise Collins.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Thomas G. (Jerry) Kicklighter; sons, Clint Arnold of Macon and Jay (Connie) Arnold of Millen; stepdaughters, Angel Kicklighter of Allenhurst and Candy Parker of Ludowici; grandchildren, Tyler (Lindy) Arnold, Miles (Kelli) Arnold, Elle Arnold, Lucy Arnold, Matthew (Emily) Balance, Jake Ballance, Hollie Ballance, Philip McGowan, Jonathan Goode and Kendall Theus; seven great-grandchildren; and special family members Bonnie Youmans and Linda Arnold.

Visitation will be held today (Wednesday) from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Hinesville. The family asks the time from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. be reserved for friends who are elderly or at-risk or have compromised immune systems. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will immediately follow in Walthourville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Clint Arnold, Don Youmans, Cricket Mobley, Rick Smith, Henry Moore and Dick Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be the staff and regular patrons of Mudcat Charlie’s Restaurant and Two-Way Fish Camp as well as the faculty, staff, board, students and alumni of First Preparatory Christian Academy.

Owing to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, seating at the service will be limited. Social distancing will be observed in all locations and the wearing of masks is required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to First Preparatory Christian Academy, 308 E. Court St., Hinesville, GA 31313.

To share a memory or leave a condolence, visit www.carter

oglethorpe.com.

Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Joel “Joe” Eddie O’Neal

Jesup—Joel “Joe” Eddie O’Neal, 58, of Jesup died Sept. 29, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in Jesup, his parents were Eddie Lavester O’Neal and Margaret Goss O’Neal. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Drew O’Neal, and a sister, Brenda O’Neal.

He worked as a loader operator for Dixon Timber before becoming disabled and was a member of Blanton Grove Church of God of Jesup. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved being with his family and working with the Wednesday night Groves Kid’s Club, BB gun and archery.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Frye O’Neal of Jesup; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mike (Dana) O’Neal and Ricky (Melissa) O’Neal, all of Jesup; a daughter and son-in-law, Billie (Dyllan) Wells of Jesup; seven grandchildren, Sarah O’Neal, Isaiah O’Neal, Lily O’Neal, Saya Wells, Layla Wells, Evonne Wells and Dee Pacheco; two brothers, Lloyd O’Neal and Jack O’Neal, both of Jesup; a sister, Janet (Tracy) O’Neal of Jesup; his best buddy, Trouble; and also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asked that attendees follow the rules for social distancing. Also, if anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the services, the family understands and asks you to be in prayer for their loved ones.

A graveside service was held Oct. 3 at Odessa Cemetery with the Rev. Josh May and the Rev. Jimmy Dowdy officiating.

Pallbearers were Randy Mason, Mike O’Neal, Ricky O’Neal, Dyllan Wells, Buddy Frye and Ernest Frye. Honorary pallbearers were Walter Bunch, Mickey Dennison and Eddie Deloach.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home of Nahunta.

Francis William ‘Bryan’ Bryan

Chattanooga, Tennessee—Francis William “Bryan” Bryan, 94, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and formerly of Cleveland, Tennessee, died Sept. 28, 2020.

A Jesup native, he was born to William F. and Elizabeth Morgan Bryan. After graduating from Jesup High School in 1944, he was inducted into the Army and served tours in the Philippines and Japan during World War II. After completion of his service, he enrolled at South Georgia State College, where he played on the football team. He graduated from Auburn University with a degree in electrical engineering and was subsequently employed by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 37 years, until his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Jean Mikell Bryan.

He is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Andrew) Grayson of Birmingham, Alabama, and Francine Bryan of Cleveland, Tennessee; a son, Greg Bryan of Las Vegas, Nevada; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a brother, John Andrew Bryan of Hinesville; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral took place Oct. 2 at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Heritage Funeral Home of Chattanooga was in charge of arrangements.

Bruce Tyre

Troy, Alabama—Bruce Tyre, 81, of Troy, Alabama, died Oct. 4, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Vidalia on March 18, 1939. He grew up in Jesup, where he graduated from Jesup High School in 1957.

He moved to Dothan, Alabama, where he lived most of his life. He was a retired pulp mill supervisor of Georgia Pacific Paper Mill in Cedar Springs, having worked there for more than 30 years. He lived in Troy for the past two years and attended Southside Baptist Church with his family.

He loved his family, friends and sports—especially the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves.

He was a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge in Dothan, Alabama, where he was “Elk of the Year.” He was a sergeant in the United States Air Force National Guard. He never stayed in the hospital a day of his life until he had a stroke on March 19, 2020—one day after his 81st birthday.

He was predeceased by his parents, Luther Lambert and Donahue Cameron Tyre; brothers, Hugh, Reid and Allison Tyre; and sister, Delores Dale.

Survivors include his sister, Sandra Browning of Port Orange, Florida; daughter, Wendy (Kevin) Watson of Troy; son, Craig (Kimberly) Tyre of Sharpsburg; four granddaughters, Courtni Bodiford, Gabrielle Tyre, Elizabeth Watson and Sydney Watson; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will be held today (Wednesday) for immediate family and close friends at 10 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery in Troy, Alabama.

Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Tyre, Kevin Watson, Wade Browning, Kermit Moody, Freddie Mayne, Larry Breckinridge and Earl Richardson.

The family would like to issue a special thanks to his wonderful caregiver, Linda Johnson. Also, a special thank-you to all the nurses and staff at Encompass Hospice. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in his honor to Outdoors with Friends, C/O Southside Baptist Church Brotherhood Ministry, 522 South Brundidge St., Troy, AL 36081.

Friends and family can sign the guestbook online

Green Hills Funeral Home is in charge of services.