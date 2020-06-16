6.10.20 obituaries

Body

James W. Stephens Jr.

Jesup—James W. Stephens Jr., 91, of Baxley and Jesup died May 29, 2020.

The Wayne County native, living in Appling County the past 28 years, was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. He retired from Rayonier after 25 years of service. He was a member of Okefenokee Riding Club and Country Boy Plow Club.

He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Mildred Stephens; brothers, Joseph and Merle Stephens; and Zelda Stephens, the mother of his children.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Nadean Westberry Stephens of the Piney Grove Community; two daughters, Sandra (Tommy) Batten of Rincon and Genelda (Darrell) Denison of Odum; a son, Danny (Glenda) Stephens of Odum; two stepdaughters, Deborah Lightsey of Baxley and Donna (Daniel) Douglas of Madison, Florida; five grandchildren, Bronze (Sara) Denison, Nancy Hutcheson, Douglas (Michelle) Stephens, Thomas Batten and Pamela Newman; five stepgrandchildren, Brandon (Kimberly) Lightsey, Brooks Lightsey, Charlie (Tenesa) Lightsey, Shana (Jake) Tompkins and Drew (Erin) Douglas; eight great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Donald (Melba) Stephens of Odum and George Stephens of Odum.

Owing to COVID-19 state mandates, graveside funeral services were held June 1 at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Cemetery in Appling County with the Rev. Tim Horne and the Rev. Calvin Anderson officiating. Active pallbearers were grandsons.

Memorial donations may be made to Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 1944 Piney Grove Church Road, Bristol, GA 31518.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lucille Spradley Manning

Jesup—Lucille Spradley Manning, 84, of Jesup died June 6, 2020, under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.

The Wayne County native was a member of Manningtown Presbyterian Church and a homemaker. The “Matriarch of Manningtown” had an open-door policy for anyone who wanted to come sit at her table. She loved to feed her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Manning; two daughters, Patty Kicklighter and Nita Williams; parents, Herbert and Annie Bell Spradley; two sisters, Fannie Clark and Edis Romeria; a granddaughter, Sonya Lewis Boatright; a great-granddaughter, Lorali Williams; a great-great-granddaughter, Serenity Lightcap; and three sons-in-law, Thomas Woodcock, Sonny Drury and Bill Williams.

Survivors include four daughters, JoAnn (Donzell) Lewis, Hazel Drury and Brenda Woodcock, Debbie (Carswell) Durden, all of Jesup; a brother, Vernon Spradley of Jesup; a son-in-law, Donald Kicklighter of Blackshear; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside funeral services were held June 9 at Manningtown Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne “Rooster” Manning Jr. and the Rev. Stanley Todd officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Lance Hendrix and his staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Master Sergeant Greg Allen Foster

Jesup—Master Sergeant Greg Allen Foster, 58, died in Bay Pines Veterans Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, on May 28, 2020

A former resident of Hinesville and resident of Jesup for the past seven years, he was born on Nov. 4, 1961, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. He joined the Army in 1981 and he served 26 years on active duty as an electronic warfare technician in the signal corps with multiple deployments. He retired as a master sergeant.

He met the love of his life and wife of 37 years, Sandra Foster, in 1979 in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, and the two married May 14, 1983. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and “tinkering” with things, but his favorite times were spent with the ones he loved. His father, George Foster, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Foster of Jesup; children, Gary Foster of Crescent City, California, Stacey Willis of Jesup, Jessica Foster of Largo, Florida, and Linda Foster of Brunswick; grandchildren, Tyshaun Oakley, Cheyanne Foster, Aiden Foster, Jordan Willis and Mckenzie Foster; his mother, Loretta Eremo of New Jersey; siblings, Jennifer Fraiman of Florida, Walter Mazzara, Susan Smith, Shirley Neral and George Foster of New Jersey and Holly Klein of South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended- family members.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 12, at 6 p.m at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines in place.

Private interment services will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Alonzo Cleveland “Jack” Holt Jr.

Jesup—Alonzo Cleveland “Jack” Holt Jr. died June 3, 2020, after an extended illness.

A lifelong resident of Nash-ville, Tennessee, he and his wife moved to Wayne County in December 2005 in order to live next door to their daughter, Sue, and her family.

He retired after 35 years with the Bell South/AT&T companies. He spent the next 32 years loving, supporting and nurturing all the members of his family.

He was born on Nov. 20, 1925 in Nashville to the late Alonzo Cleveland and Ruby Pentecost Holt.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Lucy Marie Woodrow Holt; one daughter, Judy Wheeley of Watertown, Tennessee; and one grandson, John Holt of Fairview, Tennessee.

Survivors include one son and partner, Michael Holt and Dianne Driver of Bon Aqua, Tennessee; one daughter, Sue (Van) Williamson of Jesup; one son-in-law and widower of Judy, Steve Wheeley of Watertown; and one ex-daughter-in-law and mother of Jomi, John, and Tim, Joyce McCloud of Nashville; grandchildren, Ross (Barbara) Wheeley of Watertown, Jomi (Shannon) Holt of Lavergne, Tennessee, Tim (Melanie) Holt of Knoxville, Tennessee, Albert “Trey” Williamson of Jesup, Graham Williamson of Jesup and Pate (Aimee) Williamson of Jesup; great-grandchildren, Allison and Jacob Wheeley of Watertown, Abigail and Tyler Holt of Lavergne, Sami Disley, Isabel Gonzales, Elijah Gonzales, Charlotte Williamson and Norah Williamson of Jesup, Kingston Grimmett, Hendrix Holt and Wolf Holt of Knoxville and Karson Holt of Nashville.

His family wishes to thank all those who so lovingly cared for him in Jesup, including the staffs at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Community Home Health, Hospice of South Georgia, Dr. Lance Hendrix, Dr. Jon Simmons, Dr. Gary Stern and Dr. Karl Patrick.

A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Lee Smith Poindexter

Boise, Idaho—Dorothy Lee Smith Poindexter, 101, died on June 3, 2020, of natural causes in a residential care facility in Boise, Idaho.

Born to Sherod Smith Sr. and Addie Belle Clark on Sept. 29, 1918 in Screven, she survived the 1918 flu pandemic as an infant.

She married Charles Thomas Poindexter on Nov. 25, 1938, in Griffin. They were the parents of five children and were together for 70 years, until his death in 2008.

She was an excellent seamstress, a gourmet cook and a gifted artist. She will be sorely missed, her family said.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles; sons, Thomas and Richard; and a daughter, Sarah Fortier.

Survivors include a sister, Ellen Warner of Oregon; daughters, Sandra Van Hooser of Nevada and Patricia Wilcox of Boise; eight grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a number of great-grandchildren; and a number of great-great-grandchildren.

A small graveside service will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise today (Wednesday) at 3 p.m.

Accent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Edward Jackson Sr.

Jesup—James Edward Jackson Sr. died unexpectedly on May 31, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 15, 1955, to the late John and Eula Mae Curry-Jackson in Jesup. He was educated in Northside High School and was a member of New Covenant Outreach Ministries under the leadership of Pastor Carl and Jennifer Mackie. He was a retired contract worker of Rayonier and held several other jobs throughout his working career to include Poppell Mechanics, Georgia Narrow Fabric and Waynline Furniture.

He was “a loving, kind-hearted guy” and will be remembered for the genuine person that he was, his family said.

He was preceded in death by both parents, John and Eula Mae Curry-Jackson; his brothers Willie Curry, Robert Jackson and Willie James Randolph; his grandson Kemontae Jackson; his sister-in-law Ida Curry; and his close friend Ronald White.

Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Betty Jackson of Jesup; children, La’Toya Kimble, James Jackson Jr., Tangela (Jawan) Jackson-Ingram and Akeem Jackson Sr., all of Jesup; sisters Josephine Reddish of Jesup and Regina (James) Shipman of Jesup; brothers Jim (Janice) Jackson of Dublin, Sammie (Cheryl) Jackson, John Jackson III, Joseph Jackson and Bernard “Bay” Curry, all of Jesup; grandchildren Akeem Jackson Jr., Dexter Sanders, Akeelah Jackson, Davon Jackson, JaCobe Jackson, Johnae Pinkney, Chandele Dickens and Tamarrah Ingram; great-grandchildren, Aybree Sanders, Ace Sanders, Kash Sanders; a sister-in-law, Shirley Curry of Jesup; a very special friend, Mother Willa Doomes; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A graveside service was held on June 5 at Sunset Oaks Cemetery.

Royal Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

•••

I love you daddy. I’m going to miss reading the paper with you.

Tan