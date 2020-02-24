2.22.20 obituaries

Body

Margaret Johnson Dunbar

Jesup--Margaret Johnson Dunbar, 70, of Jesup died Feb. 18, 2020, at Memorial Health in Savannah.

She was born on Feb. 4, 1950, to the late Frank and Rosa Lee Jackson-Johnson in Augusta.

She was a faithful member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir and worked in the church nursery. She was a former employee of Absorption Corp. and DMI.

She enjoyed traveling and fishing in her free time.

She was preceded in death by both parents, Frank and Rosa Lee Johnson; her sisters, Francie Mae Rogers, Alberta Johnson Fielding and Janie Lue Johnson; her brothers, Johnny James Johnson, Willie Lee Johnson, Frank Johnson Jr. and Olen Ike Johnson.

Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Danny Dunbar of Odum; her children, Willie Lee “Tiko” Williams of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Lamtaben “Kiki” Williams of Hartford, Connecticut; three sisters, Cora Dell Johnson Martin of Hollywood, Florida, Mildred and Easter Mae Johnson both of Augusta; her aunts, Rebie Robinson of Augusta; sister-in-law, Barbara Johnson of Augusta; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Remains will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Feb. 24 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Jesup.

A luncheon will be held at the church dining area from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. while the family receives guests and condolences.

Funeral services will began immediately following the luncheon at 1 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church with the Rev. Garth Duke-Barton officiating.

Interment will be in Odum City Cemetery.

Royal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Virgie R. Waters

Jesup--Virgie R. Waters, 89, of Jesup died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

The Filipino native had lived in Wayne County the past 60 years and was a retired Wayne County High School teacher. She enjoyed her annual trip to St. Augustine with the Spanish Club and volunteering with the Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

Her husband, Robert Augustus Waters, preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Sonia (Jeff) Pickens of Jesup; a son, Mitch (Leslie) Waters of Atlanta; a granddaughter, Ally Pickens, of Jesup; several nieces and nephews, including, Myrna Babao, Lori Lewis, Janet Brownlee, Joni Bedenbaugh, David Barwick, Greg Waters and W.T. Hunter and many more in the Phillipines.

A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Keith O’Neil officiating. Burial will follow in the Jesup City Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Mitch Waters, Jeff Pickens, David Barwick, Stephen Pickens, Harley Grove and W.T. Hunter. Honorary pallbearers will be the retired teachers and Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary members.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1048 E. Cherry Street, Jesup, GA 31546.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sarah Parker Simmons

Ludowici--Sarah Parker Simmons died Feb. 19, 2020

She was born in Ludowici to Carrie and Willie Parker. She had three brothers Billy Parker (Glenna), Charles Parker (Linda), and is survived by her loving brother, Dan Parker (Janice).

She graduated with honors from both Ludowici High School and Piedmont Nursing School in Atlanta. She practiced as a caring registered nurse for more than 30 years. Her most important desire was to serve and to help others, according to her family. Later, she was proud to work for and support Dr. Carl Hartramph and Dr. Paul Black, for more than 20 years.

It was in her role as head nurse in the emergency room of Dekalb General Hospital that she met and married the love of her life, Dr. John Webb Simmons. Dr. Simmons passed in 2014. She and her husband were constant companions and active in their community and at Briarlake Baptist Church. For more than 35 years, she was a member and actively involved with the women’s adult Sunday school class.

She was recognized as a truly great hostess and Southern cook for her many family members and friends. To be invited to her home for any occasion included a full Southern gourmet meal prepared with great ease and grace.

The couple enjoyed working together in their flower garden at their home in Decatur. She was a self-taught flower arranger, using the flowers from her garden, winning many awards and recognition. She was eager to share her home-grown arrangements with family, friends, neighbors and especially with the sick.

She lived a very full and loving Christian life even though her last 10-plus years included some health challenges. She was known to never complain regardless of her circumstances. She answered to her husband’s favorite nickname “Red Head.” She also answered to “Aunt Sarah” and at Park Springs where she spent her last years as “Sweet Sarah.”

She is survived by her stepchildren, Dr. John Webb (Holly) Simmons IV, Paige Simmons Rabren and Alice Simmons (Randy) Gepp; several grandchildren, Heather Simmons (Ryan) Clark; Allison Simmons (Scotty) Diesch, Anna Simmons (Justin) Bray, Wes Smith and Dylan Rabren; great-grandchildren, Ariana and Zoe Clark; Parker nieces and nephews, Lynnah Parker (Jimmy) Welch, Bill (Michelle) Parker, Stephen (Regina) Parker, Charlie (Angie) Parker, Charla Parker (Clay) Ellerbee, Claudia Parker (Matt) Burdulis, Daniel (Callie) Parker and Christine Sarah Parker (John) Thombley; and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to thank all of her caregivers and friends, too numerous to name, at Park Springs and in her church. The family would particularly like to thank Shanista Collins for her constant and faithful care. Mrs. Simmons referred to her often as the sister she never had. Thanks also goes to Everneda Moore for her long and caring attention. The family would also like to thank Vivian Pappas, her hairdresser who fixed her hair for more than 35 years. In fact, for the last several years, Pappas drove to Park Springs to make Mrs. Simmons look proud and pretty.

Funeral services are set for today (Saturday) at 11 a.m. at Briarlake Baptist Church with Dr. Tommy Ferrell officiating. Burial will be immediately following the service at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be her wonderful and loyal lady friends and spouses from her Sunday school class.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in her name to Briarlake Baptist Church, 3715 Lavista Rd., Decatur, GA 30033.

Arrangements are by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home of Decatur.