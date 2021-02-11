Firing of former Police Chief Lane is official

Body

Jesup Police Chief Mike Lane has been officially fired as of today (Thursday), according to the city of Jesup.

The city announced on its website (jesupga.gov) that the termination process as outlined in the city’s employee handbook has been completed for the firing of the former chief. Lane was suspended last week, soon after the filing of a civil action against the city and the chief.

The suit, alleging sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual discrimination, was filed by three former employees of the Jesup Police Department. The civil action claims that Lane subjected the three women to unwanted sexual comments, requests and contact.

It also claims that the city and City Manager Mike Deal are liable for damages for not disciplining or suspending Lane when the conduct was reported.

One of the plaintiffs, former police officer Patricia Brantley, filed a complaint with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 20, 2020, shortly after she resigned from the department.

The results of a GBI investigation of the charges are currently under review by the District Attorney’s Office of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.

Capt. Perry Morgan and Capt. Alex Reddish are currently serving as acting police chiefs, the announcement states.

Lane retains grievance rights under the city’s employee guidelines, the city said.