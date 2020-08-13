8.19.20 obituaries

Body

Mary Joanne Bramer Nickodem

Mary Joanne Bramer Nickodem, 74, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

A former resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mary Jo was born on August 6, 1946 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late, Terence George and Loretta Starr Bramer. After High School, she attended West Virginia Northern Community College in New Martinsville where she was recipient of an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration followed by a Regents Bachelor of Arts Degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown where she graduated cum laude and finally achieving a Master’s of Business Administration from Wheeling College in Wheeling, West Virginia. Mary Jo worked in numerous careers and in several different positions throughout her life, but her heart was always in volunteer work. She gave her time unselfishly to numerous organizations, her favorite possibly being the Girl Scouts of America. In fact, Mary Jo was the founder of the first interracial Girl Scout Troup in Jesup, Georgia. She also volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club of the Altamaha Area, Tabitha’s Place and had participated in countless mission trips to the Dominican Republic with her fellow parishioners at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, of which she was a faithful member for many years. In her younger years, Mary Jo had worked as a lobbyist for AARP and did extensive work for the League of Women Voters. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, collecting beautiful art and jewelry, baking, photography and spoiling her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, her beloved husband of fifty-three years, Jacob John Nickodem, Jr. and two sisters preceded her in death.

Survivors include three daughters, Heather Cheatham and husband, Patrick of Morrisville, North Carolina, Lt. Col Jessica Rhyne and husband, Lt. Col William Allen Rhyne of West End, North Carolina and Brandee Gurnot and husband, John of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Carol Bramer Jeffries of West Virginia and grandchildren, Ruby and Roxy. Numerous extended family members also survive.

Private memorial services will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with the Reverend Dee Shaffer and the Reverend Nathan Wilson officiating. Entombment of her cremated remains will follow in the church columbarium.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, contributions may be made to Tabitha’s Place, 247 S. Second Street, Jesup, GA 31545.

Mary Jo will live in our hearts forever as one of the kindest, most loving and generous people ever to walk this Earth. She truly gave more than she took and our lives are better for the beautiful example of love that was shown by the way she lived her life.