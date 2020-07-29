7.29.20 obituaries

Body

Lina “Rosemary” Lane

Jesup—Lina “Rosemary” Lane, 88, of Jesup died July 21, 2020.

The Stutt-gart, Germany, native had lived in Wayne County most of her adult life, was a member of Altamaha Baptist Church, a homemaker and a helpmate for her husband while they owned and operated the Dairy Ranch Restaurant.

The exceptional wife, mother and grandmother enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. She shared whatever she had with anyone who needed it, even the homeless or the less fortunate.

Her husband, Eddy Lane Sr., preceded her in death, along with their children Suzie Sellars and Tommy Plunkett.

Survivors include her children Gary Plunkett of Leesburg, Florida, David Plunkett of Jesup, Jimmy Plunkett of Gainesville, Lisa (Clay) Kicklighter of Jesup, Tammy Lane Gosnell of Darlington, South Carolina, Earl (Sharon) Lane of Charleston, South Carolina, Eddy (Linda) Lane Jr. of Elijay, Clinton (Jackie) Lane of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Billy Joe (Brenda) Lane of Jesup; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held July 24 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with Pastor Jack Lee and the Rev. Stanley Todd officiating. Private family burial was held in the Odessa Cemetery. Active pallbearers were her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Altamaha Baptist Church Building Fund, 6622 Oglethorpe Road, Jesup, GA 31545.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jean Heath Hope

Mount Pleasant—Jean Heath Hope, 89, of the Mount Pleasant community died July 25, 2020, under the care of Affinis Hospice.

The Florida native had lived in this area most of her adult life and was a member of Akin United Methodist Church and homemaker.

Her husband, Grover Hope, preceded her in death along with her grandson, Trey Hope.

Survivors include a son, Lamarr (Tina) Hope of Boyne Falls, Michigan; grandchildren, Jennifer Matos of Jacksonville, Florida, Tori Hope of Asheville, North Carolina, and Megan Hope and Stefani Morris, both of Boyne Fall, Michigan; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held July 27 at Akin Cemetery with Pastor Rick Turner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Akin Memorial UMC Food Pantry, c/o Donna Cannon, 836 Post Road, Hortense, GA 31543.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jeffery Elliout Long

Jesup—Jeffery Elliout Long, 48, died July 25, 2020, at Memorial Health in Savannah.

Born in Jesup, he had lived in Long and Wayne counties all his life. He was a former firefighter and was an auto body painter with Morton Collision Center in Jesup. He was a member of Rye Patch Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elliout Long, and grandparents, Willie and Tommie Sue Milton and Lawton E. Long Sr.

Survivors include his sons, Hugh Long and Joseph Long of Jesup; mother, Robinette Long of Jesup; stepmother, Trish Long of Ludowici; sisters and brothers-in-law, Missy and David Brant of Brunswick, Kristen and Ronnie Kennedy of Screven; grandmother, Eula Long of Ludowici; two nephews, Lee and Kane; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Burial will be private.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

Clarice Stafford Horne

Ludowici—Clarice Stafford Horne, 93, died July 20, 2020, at her home under the care of her family and GHC Hospice.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Long County and a homemaker, and she enjoyed working in her vegetable garden each year.

She was a member of Ludowici First Baptist Church where for many years she prepared and served refreshments for vacation Bible school children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. “Buck” Horne Jr.; son-in-law, Jerry Stapleton; and siblings W.J. Stafford (Mary Lucy), Henry Stafford (Theresa), Mary Howard (Clyde), Edna Henneman (Val), Gordon Stafford and Roland Stafford (Ernestine).

Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Stapleton of Ludowici; sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Susan Horne of Jesup, Dale and Jimmie Ann Horne of Ludowici; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and J. B. Wright of Jacksonville, Florida; sister-in-law, Marlene Stafford of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, David, Vicki, Whitney, Norah and Britt; great-grandchildren, Davis, Tripp, Emma, Macy, Capp, R.J., Audrey and Maggie; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held July 23 at First Baptist Church in Ludowici with Brother Brian Smith and the Rev. Libby Gardner officiating. Burial was in Baggs Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were David Stapleton, Ryan Deis, Kenny Galvin, Britt Horne, Tripp Stapleton, Davis Teston and Jason Teston.

Remembrances are suggested to GHC Hospice, 141 S. Macon St., Jesup, GA 31545.

Family and friends may sign the online register at

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.

Carl Rose Sr.

Valdosta—Carl Rose Sr., 54, of Valdosta died July 20, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1965, in Jesup to the late David Lamar and Hilda Faye Perkins Rose. He was a member of Azalea City Church of God. He is survived by his wife, Emily Horne Rose of Valdosta; daughter and son-in-law, Kendyl (Dalton) Castleberry of Valdosta; sons, C.J. Rose and Austin Rose of Valdosta; grandsons, Jake Castleberry and Cole Castleberry of Valdosta; sister and brother-in-law, Karla Rose Manning and Chris Manning of Jesup; stepfather, Marvin Lloyd of Jesup; nephews and nieces, Jarrod Manning, Kelci Manning, Buck Stubbs, Tanner Stubbs, Jace Manning and Gigi Hester; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jake and Priscilla Horne of Valdosta.

Graveside funeral services were held July 23 with Pastor Brett Jarriell officiating at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quitman.

Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

The service will be recorded and may be viewed on the funeral home website.

Carson McLane Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Deurell Lightsey

Odum—James Deurell Lightsey, 86, of Odum died July 26, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Appling County to the late George Lightsey and the late Minnie Thornton Lightsey. He attended Carter’s Chapel in Scuffletown and was a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirlene Herndon Lightsey; a son, Steven Darrell Lightsey; sisters, Evelyn Lightsey, Thelma Tyre; and a brother, Delvis Lightsey.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Dan Palmer of Screven and Vickie and Harold Carter of Baxley; a son and daughter-in-law, James and Stephanie Lightsey of Odum; 11 grandchildren, Jason (Kelly) Griffis, Allen (Sandy) Griffis, Shawn Griffis, Justin (Brandy) Griffis, Lindsey (Jason) Griffin, Victoria (Nicolas) Aspinwall, Amazania Carter, Savannah Carter, Jamie Lightsey, Jeremiah Lightsey and Jonathon Lightsey; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held July 28 at Big Creek Primitive Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronnie Rentz and the Rev. Roy King officiating.

Active pallbearers were Terry Kicklighter, Mark Thornton, Johnny Lightsey, Steve Harris, Elijah Carter and Frank Lightsey.

Swain Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.