3.17.21 obituaries

Donny Turner

Jesup—Donny Turner, 70, known by many as the “Georgia Boy” on the CB radio, died March 14, 2021, at home under the care of Your Family Hospice.

He was born on March 5, 1951, in Appling County to the late Woodrow Wilson Turner and Edith Dubberly Turner. He worked for many years as a dump truck driver with Hendrix Hauling and enjoyed collecting Jeff Gordon and University of Georgia memorabilia in his spare time. He loved working in his yard (keeping things clean) and watching Western movies on television, but more than anything else, he loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathi Turner; sisters, Dorothy Turner and Geraldine Floyd; brothers, Danny Turner and Ronnie Turner; and a grandson, Dustin Gelinas.

Survivors include his daughters, Tammy Rodriquez of Florida and Lisa Wells and companion, Benny Gelinas, of Jesup; sons, Ricky and Billy Wells, both of Jesup; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended-family members.

Graveside funeral services will be held today (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. at Antioch Congregational Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Daniels officiating.

Active pallbearers will be David Turner, Ronnie Turner Jr., Andrew Maynard, Austin Maynard, Joshua Bailey and Dalton Bailey.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Joey Thomas Nash

Jesup—Joey Thomas Nash, 50, of Jesup died March 10, 2021.

The Wayne County native was a member of Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church and a lineman with Sumter Utilities of South Carolina.

He enjoyed hunting and was an avid gunsmith.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Sheila Strickland Nash of Jesup; two daughters, Cassie and Miranda Nash, both of Jesup; mother, Faye Bobo of Screven; sister, Angie Nash of Hortense; brothers, Todd Nash of Screven and Tony Nash of Jesup; five grandchildren; and many other relatives.

Funeral services were held March 13 at Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church with Pastor Ray Worley and the Rev. Christopher Ausland officiating. Interment followed in the Screven City Cemetery. Active pallbearers were family and friends.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Richard E. Thompson

Odum—Richard E. Thompson, 73, of Henrietta, New York, died March 14, 2021.

He was a devoted husband, brother and father. Although he moved to New York from his childhood home in Odum, his heart always remained in South Georgia. Known as “Peach,” he was an Army veteran. He served in Vietnam and had a strong sense of duty and loyalty to his country and his family, rearing his two sons as a single father after his beloved wife, Bella, died in 1993.

When not collecting coins, he enjoyed cruising on the open road in a big rig or on a motorcycle. He was also quite a legend at the local bowling alley, where he bowled with his wife, Bella, on team Peach’s Fuzz.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Rusian and Dovie Luree Thompson, and brothers, Bob, Burton and Ray.

Survivors include his two sons, Richard G. and Frank Thompson; his sister, Patricia (Ronnie) Boatright; two grandsons, Eli and Dameon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, March 19, at 3 p.m. in Old Bethel Cemetery with the Rev. Stanley Todd officiating along with full military honors.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the cemetery.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Bobbye Morgan Richardson

Jesup—Bobbye Morgan Richardson, 92, of Jesup died March 13, 2021.

The Wayne County native was a member of First Baptist Church and a former administrator of Altamaha Healthcare. She loved all sports including golf and helped form the Wayne County Home Run Club.

Her husband, Edward Earl Richardson, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Daniel (Nancy) Richardson of Brunswick, Alan Morgan Richardson of Dublin and David Wayne Richardson of Jesup; and several grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held March 16 in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Mike VonMoss officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Dianne Branch Clark

McRae—Dianne Branch Clark, 74, of McRae and Glennville died March 5, 2021, at Community Hospice Inpatient Center.

She was born Aug. 27, 1946, to Willie and Clara Barnhill Branch and lived in Glennville, Jesup and McRae most of her life. She was a retired principal with the Wayne County school system and was a very active member of the retired teachers association.

She was devoted to her family and was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was a member of McRae United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Arthur Branch; and sisters, Shirley Mock and June Padgett.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph Clark of McRae; children, Chris (Terri) Clark of McRae and Jared (Melissa) Clark of Apex, North Carolina; siblings, Jaquelyn Pate of Pooler, Odene Lehman of Glenn-ville and Gary (Juanita) Branch of Glennville; and grandchildren, Makayla Clark, Vivianna Clark, Hayden Clark and Charlotte Clark.

Graveside services were held March 7 at Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, GA 31204

Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Emily Cockrell,

Jesup—Mary Emily Cockrell, 77, died Jan. 15, 2021, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

She will be interred next to her husband in Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Jesup on March 20. Graveside services are set for 2 p.m.

George McDowell Davis Jr., 1947-2010, is being remembered along with his sister, Mary Emily Cockrell, at her graveside service. Formerly of Beaufort, South Carolina, he was a U.S. Army veteran and was the father of George Marvin, Claudia and Christi.

Johnny Roscoe Hurst

Jesup—Johnny Roscoe Hurst died Feb. 14, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 2, 1950, in Meigs to the late Jessie Hurst and the late Mary Hurst. In his earlier years, he painted many historical homes in Thomas County.

He later became a self-taught truck driver for more than 50 years. He traveled the world twice with no accidents, which was an accomplishment he was very proud of. He made his family laugh with stories of his travels. He met no stranger, no matter what walk of life others came from.

He and his wife, Sharon, settled in Jesup for the past two two years for a semi-retirement. During this time, he joined the Altamaha Classic Cruisers. He restored his ’54 Chevy truck and won several trophies, which he proudly displayed.

His greatest pleasure came from spending time with his friends and family. He had a great love for animals, especially his dog, Duke. He had a unique and individual relationship with each of his eight children, 23 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, which was his greatest pleasure.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Jaren Hasty, Leroy Hurst and Linda Willis.

Survivors include his wife Sharon White Hurst; children, Johnny Dewayne Hurst (Catherine Turner), Donnie Hurst (Rebecca Elaine Hare), Jeffery Thomas Hurst (Michelle Hurst), Sabrina Melvin Hurst, Bryan Hurst Griffis (Sam Griffis), Jessica Hurst Wood (Corey Wood), Jennifer Hurst Priester and Trina Farmer (Billy Farmer); siblings, Jean (Fred) Fredrich, Earl Hurst, and Jerry (Linda); 23 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Services were held Feb. 19 at Allen & Allen Funeral Home Celebration of Life Chapel with the Rev. Gerald Horne and Brother Mark Harrington officiating.

Friends and family are invited to visit his online memorial tribute page at www.allenfh.com.

Allen & Allen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Thomas “Tommy” E. Smith Jr.

Beecher, Illinois—Thomas “Tommy” E. Smith Jr., 49, formerly of Posen, Illinois and Jesup, died at his home in Beecher, Illinois, on March 8, 2021.

He was was born on Oct. 4, 1971, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of Thomas Smith and Sylvia Smith.

Survivors include his parents; his daughters, Alyssa (Bobby) Denison and Ashley Smith; his granddaughter, Sophia Denison; his sisters, Laurie (Joe) Zawisza, Natasha (Daniel) Odom, Samantha Smith and Makayla Smith; his brother, Robert Smith, and a host of loving relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his stepmother Audrey Smith.

A private service will be held at New Vision of New Life Church in Jesup at a later date.