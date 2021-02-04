Body

﻿Donnie Thomas

Donnie L. Thomas, age 69, of Jesup, GA, passed Friday, January 29, 2021, at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup, Georgia. Mr. owned D&M Tire Shop in Jesup.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Lee Thomas and Lillie (Raymond) Collins, his late siblings Mary Ann Thomas and Billy Tootle, his late children Timothy Thomas and Antonio Atkins. His children left to cherish his memory: Gregory (Sharon) Moundine, Shantel Williams, Cloie Elam, and Lencola Thomas. Siblings: Apostle Johnny (Ida) Thomas, Deacon Earl (Emma) Thomas, Danny Scott, Bessie Thomas Harvey, Evangelist Dorothy (James) Davis, Rudene Collins, Gayletha (George) Everett, Deloise (Harry) Lane, Joyce Thomas, Pearl (Bobby) Lanier, Kizzie (Earnest) Spearman, Della (Travis) Costen. Daughter-in-law: Cheryl Thomas. As a special friend and helper Carolyn Thomas. He will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 5 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at King and Son's Funeral and Cremation Services Glennville .

Services will be graveside 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 at Glennville Memorial Gardens Veteran Highway 301 N. Glennville, GA 30427.

King and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements.