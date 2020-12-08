12.9.20 obituaries

Body

George E. Dart

Jesup—George E. Dart, 90, master sergeant U.S. Air Force retired, died in Wayne Memorial Hospital under the care of Hospice of South Georgia on Dec. 5, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1930, in Wayne County to the late William Robert Dart Sr. and Annie Laurie Strickland Dart. In his early years, he worked on the family farm and developed a work ethic that was second to none.

After high school he joined the U.S. Air Force, where his primary duty was serving as an aquatic, desert and arctic survival instructor. He taught many of the Korean and Vietnam prisoners of war and was very successful in having many return home after being held in captivity.

He was also a professional mountain climber and, in fact, still holds the record of 15 trips, 15 days each, across the Sierra Nevada mountains, among numerous other climbs. He was a fishing and hunting guide in Alaska, and during his spare time he served as part of a joint American/Canadian arctic survival team, which tested cold-weather gear. He was quoted as saying, “That was the coldest I have ever been and that you couldn’t get warm.”

He was awarded the commendation medal from the Air Force for helping to put the first man on the moon. After returning home from the Air Force with more than 24 years of service, he began a second career working for Rayonier Advanced Materials, from which he would also retire before beginning yet a third career working for Howard & Jones Funeral Home for more than 30 years.

In addition to his work related duties, he devoted countless hours giving back to his community in various different ways. He was known to “check in” from time to time with his friends and family to see whether they needed his help, and he always shared the abundant harvest of his beautiful garden with anyone he could. He was a communicant of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, where he especially enjoyed helping with special activities.

He was a longtime member of Paper Workers Local Union 787, the Altamaha Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Jesup Elks Lodge No. 2133 and was a founding member of the Pond House crew, where he attempted to provide adult supervision, with limited success.

He truly loved the outdoors, and when he had time, he spent hours on end fishing with his friends and family, earning himself a title he proudly wore of “Perch Jerker Champion.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Joanna Anderson Dart; a son, James E. Dart; and brothers, Tommy Dart, Robert Dart Jr. and Joseph Dart.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Georganna and Ron Brooks of Jesup; a granddaughter, Mamie Brooks of Hinesville; a brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Carolyn Dart of Jesup; a sister, Pauline Dart of Jesup; a brother-in-law, Turner Anderson of Jesup; three sisters-in-law, Christine Anderson of Mebane, North Carolina, Mary Ellen Anderson of Jesup and Betty Anderson Rossman of Dublin; two wonderful caregivers, Shirlene Banks and Debbie Whitley; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family members.

Graveside memorial services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Nathan Wilson and the Rev. Steve Larson officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 745 S. Palm St., Jesup, GA 31546.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Sue McDaniel Vogel

Jesup—Barbara Sue McDaniel Vogel, 69, affectionately known by her family and friends as “Red,” died suddenly Nov. 30, 2020, at home.

A resident of Jesup for the past 25 years and a former resident of Jacksonville, Florida, for many years, she was born on July 27, 1951, in Coffee County. She was a licensed practical nurse who had worked at numerous health care facilities in Jesup, including Wayne Memorial Hospital and Jesup Healthcare and Rehabilitation, and most recently at Glenview Nursing Home in Glennville. She truly loved the patients she cared for, and they became like family to her.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing computer games, shopping and spending time with her beloved family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Butler McDaniel; her mother, Elizabeth Mobley Buckhalter; three sisters, Audrey Pelton, Anita Hemphill and Sherry Malone; and two brothers, Wayne McDaniel and Vernon McDaniel.

Survivors include her two sons, Duane (Heather) Ogletree of Folkston and Dean Ogletree of Tallahassee, Florida; seven siblings, Iris Castleberry of Jacksonville, Emily (Edward) Thorne of Parkton, North Carolina, Alan McDaniel of Jesup, Jessica (Bruce) Corbett of Blackshear, Brenda McDaniel of Blackshear, Jim (Kathy) McDaniel of Screven and Lonnie McDaniel of Blackshear; two grandchildren, Mason (Marla) Ogletree and and Connor Ogletree; two great-grandchildren, Tait and Kadence; special great-nieces and great-nephews, Hayden Pye and Haley and Aubree Thrift; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended-family members.

A memorial service was held Dec. 5 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with the Rev. Rooster Manning officiating.

Interment was private.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Nathlee Williams Teston

Jesup—Nathlee Williams Teston, 86, of Jesup died Dec. 4, 2020.

The Wayne County native was a member of Grace Assembly of God and was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, baking and caring for others.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Luther C. “L.C.” Teston; sisters, Linda Williams and Kathleen Manning; a brother, Wayne Williams; and nephew, John Williams.

Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl (Robert) Dart of Jesup; a son, Jason (Vicki) Teston of Ludowici; two grandchildren, Kayla Dart and Davis Teston; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Funeral services were held Dec. 7 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with Pastor Dale Bange and the Rev. Justin Drawdy officiating. Interment was in the Spring Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers were her family.

Memorials may be made to Grace Assembly of God, 2324 Rayonier Road, Jesup, GA 31545.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James W. Daniels

Surrency—James W. Daniels, 74, of Surrency died Dec. 4, 2020, at Jeff Davis Hospital under the care of Serenity Hospice, following a brief illness.

He was born Jan. 30, 1946, in Appling County to the late John D. Daniels and the late Cassie Harden Daniels. He was a nuclear mechanic with Southern Company at Plant Hatch. He was a member of the Young Farmers, the Piney Woods Cattleman Association and Surrency Community Bible Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn T. Daniels, and brothers, David Daniels and Wayne Daniels.

Survivors include his wife, Frances C. Daniels of Surrency; daughters and sons-in-law, Tonya and Tony Adams and Dana and Butch Edenfield, both of Surrency; a sister, Margaret D. Coleman of Guyton; two brothers, Jessie Daniels of Baxley and Johnny and Janice Daniels of Jesup; sisters-in-law, Joyce Tillman and Dot Daniels both of Surrency; a brother-in-law, Doyle Tillman of Surrency; grandchildren, Walker J. Strickland of Surrency, Dillon (Jessica) Edenfield of Surrency, Alonna (Marshall) Hulett of Baxley, Jailan Adams and Megan Adams, both of Baxley; and great-grandchildren, Jayna Edenfield and Jessy Lou Edenfield, both of Surrency, and Raelynn Todd of Baxley.

A graveside service was held Dec. 6 at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Carlton Rowell, the Rev. Martha Beecher and the Rev. Logan Simmons officiating.

Active pallbearers were Walker Strickland, Dillon Edenfield, Jessie Daniels, Brad Daniels, Brent Daniels, Marshall Hulett, Landry Tillman, Derrick Tillman and Derek Jones.

Honorary pallbearers were members of Surrency Community Bible Church, employees of Plant Hatch, and all in attendance.

Musical selections were rendered by Gail Rush, Susan Tillman, the Rev. Martha Beecher, the Rev. Carl Rowell, Michael Page and the congregation.

Remembrances may be made to Serenity Hospice (304 West First St., Vidalia, GA 30474) or the Gideons International (P.O. Box 403, Baxley, GA 31513).

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.

Eugene V. Wrenn

Lutz, Florida—Eugene V. “Gene” Wrenn, 82, of Lutz, Florida, died Nov. 25, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was also a 24-year veteran of the Tampa Fire Department, where he retired as a district chief. He was owner of a successful electrical contracting business, serving the greater Tampa Bay Area. He was also a 28-year member of Gideons International.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; children, Nanette Watson and Kelvin Wrenn; grandchildren, Bradley Watson and Danielle Varnado; a sister, Christine Teston; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Dec. 6 at Rinehart & Sons Funeral Home with interment at the Aspinwall Family Cemetery outside of Odum.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent to

The Gideons International, Tampa Northeast Camp, P.O. Box 7812, Tampa, Florida 33673.