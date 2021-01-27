1.27.21 Obituaries

Body

Edna Walker Scott

Annapolis, Md.—Edna Walker Scott, 74, of Annapolis, Maryland, died Jan. 9, 2021, after a brief battle with lymphoma (cancer).

She was born at Ritch-Leaphart Hospital in Jesup on Oct. 12, 1946, to the late Lembrick Gabel and Conyers Elizabeth (Parker) Walker. She was the sixth of 10 children. At an early age, she accepted Christ and was baptized at Bennett Union Missionary Baptist Church. As a church member, she sang in the youth choir and served on the Junior Usher Board.

She was educated in the Wayne County school system. She attended Wayne County Training School from first grade through 12th grade. After receiving her high school diploma in 1964, she attended Morristown Junior College in Morristown, Tennessee, and obtained an associate’s degree in early childhood education in 1966. She continued her education at Savannah State College (University) in Savannah, where she pledged Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1969. In 1973 she obtained a master’s degree in special education from Coppin State College (University) in Baltimore, Maryland.

She married Warren Stanley Scott in August 1969. She started her teaching career in Ludowici in September 1969. In 1971 she relocated, along with her husband, to Baltimore, Maryland, where she continued her educational career. She was employed by the Baltimore City Public Schools System for more than 30 years. She retired from the Baltimore City Public Schools System in 2002 but continued to support the school system in various capacities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lembrick Gabel and Conyers Elizabeth Walker; her husband, Warren Stanley Scott; and six siblings, Kim Elizabeth Walker, Howard Walker, Mary Elaine Cheatham, Sidney Lamar Walker, Eugene Louis Walker and Barbara Cornell Marshall.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy Scott and Anthony Carr Sr., of Annapolis; her grandson, Anthony Carr Jr. of Annapolis; two sisters, Johnnie Mae Scott of Jesup and Marion Walker of Annapolis; a brother, Dave Walker of Jesup; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services to celebrate the life of Edna Walker Scott will be held at a later date.

Royal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jarronda Sherell Sanders

Jesup—Jarronda Sherell Sanders, 36, of Jesup died unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2021.

She was born on June 27, 1984, to the late Carla Diane Sanders-Riley and Willie Jarrard Spellman in Jesup. She was raised in and attended St. John First Born Holiness Church since she was a baby alongside her family, under the leadership of Bishop A.J. Myles and now Elder Michael Swint.

She received her education and graduated from Wayne County High School in the Class of 2002. She was previously employed at The Press-Sentinel newspaper and was a former employee of Rick’s Meats in Jesup. Her talents and hobbies included styling hair, and she simply adored her children. Although circumstances made it difficult at times to spend time with her family, she never gave up, nor would she allow anyone else to give up on her. She was a loving and genuine person that would give you her last, her family said. She had a heart of gold, according to her family, and she never met a stranger. She had a smile that would light up any room. She will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know her her family said.

She was preceded in death by both parents, Carla Riley and Jarrard Spellman; her grandfathers, Willie Spellman Jr. and James Wilkerson Jr.; and a brother, Jarrard Montrell King.

Survivors include her loving babies, Jashiya, Jashad and Jamir Digsby, Jalon Antonio Green, and Jayceon Sanders; her siblings, Reggie Sanders, Chester Coleman Jr., Shequita Sanders, Phylisa Sanders, Jalisa (Geovanny ) Vas’quez, Jalil Spellman, Jayla Spellman and Jaden K. Spellman; her grandparents, Della Ann Wilkerson and Lillie Bell Spellman, Charles (Durasse) Keaton and Sammy Riley and Dorothy Floyd; special friends, Pearline Digsby and Danielle (Perry) Lamb; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, Jan, 29, at Royal Funeral Home Chapel from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Immediate family can visit from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to respect the family’s time.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m. at Sunset Oaks Cemetery on Sunset Boulevard. The viewing is from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the graveside.

Those attending are asked to wear their masks in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to the 6-foot distancing guidelines set by the local health officials and the CDC.

Royal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Monna Jean Reddish

Jesup—Monna Jean Reddish, 61, died Jan. 21, 2021, at home under the care of her loving family and GHC Hospice.

A native and lifelong resident of Jesup, she was born on May 21, 1959. She was a graduate of Wayne County High School and worked for many years with the Wayne County branch of the Department of Family and Children Services, eventually transferring to the Darien office, from which she retired.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, reading and watching the Hallmark Channel on television, especially The Golden Girls.

Her family was her world, and she cherished the moments she spent with her beloved children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by Her father, Revis Reddish; two sisters, Judy Dowdy and Donna Plunkett; and a half-brother, Randy Mathis.

Survivors include her children, Tonya (Kevin) Herrin of K‘Ville, Tammy Sapp and companion Fulton Flowers of Jesup, Will Sapp of Jesup and Elizabeth (Breeze) Cain of Texas; her mother, Carolyn Price of Jesup; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended-family members, including a special nephew, Larry (Ruth Ann) Roberson of Statesboro.

Private services will be held with burial in Spring Grove Cemetery with Chaplain Ryan Wilson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to GHC Hospice, 141 S. Macon St., Jesup, GA 31545; Concerted Services, 409 S. Third St. Jesup, GA 31545; or the Food Deliver Ministry at First Baptist Church, Jesup, P.O. Box 1115, Jesup, GA 31598.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Ann

Harper Spell

Jesup—Dorothy Ann Harper Spell, 99, of Jesup died Jan. 21, 2021.

The Wayne County native was the eldest member of Little Creek Baptist Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed porch sitting with her friends, shelling peas and beans, cooking, and spending time with her family.

Her husband, Henry Melvin Spell, preceded her in death, along with two daughters, Glenda “Gwen” Strickland and Paulette Harrell.

Survivors include a daughter, Jean (Johnny) Bennett; three sons, David Spell, Allen (Mary) Spell and Curtis Spell, all of Jesup; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 23 in Little Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Shon Cunningham officiating. Active pallbearers were her family.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Joyce Lenell Cupp

Jesup—Joyce Lenell Cupp lost her courageous fight with cancer peacefully on Jan. 24, 2021 at her home and surrounded by family.

She was known to everyone as “Penny”. She was born in Rayville, Louisiana, on Oct. 4, 1942, to Preston O. and Bertie Mae Dollar.

She spent the majority of her childhood in Rayville until moving to Spearman, Texas, where she graduated high school in 1960. After graduation, she went back to her Louisiana roots and attended Northeast Louisiana University. She majored in speech therapy and was a member of Phi Mu sorority. Her love for Phi Mu carried on through the years, and she held many offices including national philanthropy chair and president of the house corporation for the Epsilon Nu Chapter at Oklahoma State University.

In 1961-1963, she was a flight attendant for Delta Airlines. During that time, she met the love of her life, Garland Cupp. The couple married on Nov. 2, 1963. They moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she took a job with McDonnel Douglas working on the Gemini Space Project.

On July 30, 1973, their daughter, Cheri Nicole, was born. After she was born, Penny made the decision to be a stay-at-home mom. During this time, the family had the opportunity to move to Summit, New Jersey. During their time in New Jersey, it gave them the luxury of traveling the world because of Garland’s position with American Express. In 1995 they moved to Edmond, Oklahoma.

After losing Garland after 51 years, Penny remained in Edmond until Jan.21, 2019. She made the move to Jesup to live with her sister Bobbie.

She was a devoted Christian and an active member of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Jesup.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bobby Dale; her husband, Garland; and a brother-in-law, John O. Simmons.

Survivors include a daughter, Nikki (David) Skeels of Shawnee, Kansas; grandchildren, Malley, John, Mary Caroline and McKinley of Shawnee; step-grandchildren, Christopher (Baylee), Kyle (Eryn), Keaton and Cameron, all of Kansas; step-great-grandchildren, Jameson and Parker Skeels; two sisters, Bobbie Simmons of Jesup and Kathy (Mike) Womble of Fort Worth, Texas; a brother, Preston (Janet) Dollar of West Monroe, Louisiana; nieces and nephews, Jon (Melissa) Simmons of Jesup, Lynn (Robert) Anderson of Odum, Tammy (Rich) Hardman of Nocatee, Florida, Steven (Ashley) Dollar of Ozark, Missouri, Kathryn Womble of Fort Worth; and many other extended family and friends.

The family said it would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to all the amazing and wonderful people who took care of Ms. Penny during her battle with cancer. “You all have been a blessing to our family,” the family said.

Memorial services will be held at a later date by the family.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph L.

“Joe” Daniels

Jesup—Joseph L. “Joe” Daniels, 89, of Jesup died Jan. 20, 2021.

The Wayne County native attended Jesup Church of God. The U.S. Navy veteran served in the Korean War for three years and was an ITT Rayonier retiree. Some favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, gardening and “wheeling and dealing” junk at his backyard flea market.

He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Jackie Poppell Daniels; a son, Joey Daniels; a grandson, Patrick Daniels; a sister, Martha Brown; and brothers, Pat and Ronnie Daniels.

Survivors include two daughters, Venita Daniels of Douglas and Terri (Ronnie) Ogden of Jesup; a brother, Carroll Daniels of Jesup; a sister, Shirley Eiland of Alabama; three grandchildren, Ron (Carmen) Ogden of Jesup, Chad Ogden of Jesup and Jordin (Parris) Lee of Atlanta; a great-granddaughter, Reese; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 23 in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Ryan Wilson and the Rev. Fred Anderson officiating. Honorary pallbearers were the wonderful caregivers at Cotton Grove Assisted Living Home and previous home-care givers.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Louise H. Arnold

Earleton, Fla.—Louise H. Arnold, 90, of Earleton, Florida, died Jan. 21, 2021.

She was born April 29, 1930, in Gaines-ville, Florida, to Willard Harold and Mary Emma Todd Hunter. She was an administrative assistant with Southern Bell Telephone Company for almost 30 years until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of Keystone Heights Christian Church.

She was known as “Ma” to almost everyone, especially her grandchildren and all their friends.

She is survived by daughters, Kathy Hunt Graham (Dwayne) of Jesup and Lisa Logan of Earleton; a stepdaughter, Dawn (Bill) Cloyd, and their children, Peggy and Betsy of Virginia; a sister, Carolyn Larsen; a sister-in-law, Judy Hunter; grandchildren, Stephen Arnold (Kayla Johnson), Jessilyn Arnold (Matt Scott) and Kiah Logan; great-grandsons, Cameron and Tyler; nieces, Susan Harris, Terry Larsen, Anita Larsen, Deana Deasey, Brenda Hardee; nephews, Robbie Hunter, Dale Hunter and Gerry Hunter; and many extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence B. “Toby” Arnold Jr.; brothers, George W. and W.R. “Sonny” Hunter; nephew, Gary Hunter; and niece, Lisa Hunter Green.

A graveside service was held Jan. 26 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Gerry Hunter officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Just One More Ministries, Ochwilla Baptist Church, P.O. Box 787 Hawthorne, FL 32640 or the Gideons International.

Family and friends may visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

Williams-Thomas Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Louise Keith

Smiley Goodson

Sunbury—Louise Keith Smiley Goodson, 97, died peacefully at her home in Sunbury on Jan. 16, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 27, 1923, in Screven to the late Joseph Keith and Stella Alma Keith. She grew up in Wayne County and attended both Bradwell and Screven high schools.

She married R. Kenneth Smiley Sr. and moved to Walthourville, where they raised three children, Pat, Ken and Jeff. Years after Kenneth’s death, she remarried to Claude Goodson, and they spent their years together in Jesup, Greenville, South Carolina, and eventually moved to Crescent Beach, Florida.

She enjoyed walks on the beach and watching the beautiful sunsets. She loved gardening. She was an avid golfer, and, in her younger days, won many tournaments at Cherokee Rose Country Club. Most of all, she loved being with her family.

She was the last surviving sibling of six brothers and three sisters.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rufus Kenneth Smiley Sr.; her two sons, Rufus Kenneth Smiley Jr. and Joe Jeffrey Smiley; and her second husband, Claude Hamilton Goodson. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia S. (Len) Graddy; daughters-in-law, Angie C. Smiley and Sharon W. Smiley; grandchildren, Rufus Kenneth “Kenny” (Teri) Smiley III, Heather Louise Graddy, Alison Smiley (Bryan) Hugli; a great-grandson, Robert Kenneth “R.K.” Hugli; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; step-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was well-taken-care-of by her beloved caretakers, Rosemary Smith, Katherine West, Chandra Mobley, Angel Hines, Shantria Golden, Tranessia Carter and Mayra Barrows, as well as her two special hospice nurses, Beth Mixon and Jerri McGowan.

A private family graveside service was held on Jan. 21 at Hinesville Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest in the Smiley family plot beside her beloved Kenneth. The Rev. Brenda Crawford and the Rev. Steven Lee officiated.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to GHC Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 15665, Savannah, GA 31416.

Carter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.