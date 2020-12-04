12.2.20 obituaries

Body

William E.

“Billie” Clanton

Odum—William E. “Billie” Clanton, 78, of Odum died Nov. 27, 2020.

Born Nov. 30, 1941, he was raised in Wayne County and grew up on a farm picking tobacco and harvesting turpentine. Early on, his entrepreneurial spirit took root, as he managed a successful fruit stand, grocery store, pecan stand, and tractor supply and service station. The 1961 Jesup High School graduate married Nell Waters from Blackshear on April 9, 1965. As the youngest dealer at that time, the entrepreneur owned and operated the Chrysler/Dodge Dealership beginning in 1965 and served as vice president of Southeastern Chrysler and Dodge Advertising board for 30 years.

He was often heard saying that Wayne County was the best place on Earth to raise children. He always gave back to his community, as was evidenced by his involvement in the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce (president, 1972), Jaycee of the Year (early 1970), chairman of the Jesup Centennial Board (1970), member and chairman of the Liars Club for more than 50 years, and member of Jesup Elks Lodge for more than 50 years.

He was a 12-year host for “Day for Wayne,” and he also served as a Mason, a Shriner, a past Rotarian and Kiwanis Club member. He is also in the Wayne County Sports Hall of Fame as a Jesup High School football team member of the 1959-1960 state champions.

Owner and operator of Clanton River Ranch, he raised purebred Simmental and Angus cattle, and he also ventured into artificial breeding. He has been owner of Car Quest Parts Store, now known as Al’s Auto Parts, since 1981. Wayne County is dedicating the new Highway 169 overpass in his name, slated in the next few months.

His parents, W.E. “Dub” and Minnie Alene Strickland Clanton, preceded him in death, along with a sister, Raye Jean Clanton Boyette.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Nell Waters Clanton of Odum; five daughters, Janet (Eddie) Hollingsworth, Sonya (Pat) Jones, and Karla Eubanks (James Nordone), all of Odum, Rindy (Ralph) Trapnell of Jesup and Shanda (Gary) Herndon of Odum; a special nephew, Chip (Karen) Graham; 16 grandchildren, Billy Hollingsworth, Melanie Harris, Karri Youngblood, Tessa Watford, P.J. Jones, Cora Jones, Mattie Anderson, Dub Jones, Ally and Maybrie Eubanks, Dawson, Logan, Jack and Clanton Trapnell, Waters and Metts Herndon; seven great-grandchildren, Paisley, Briggs, Kennedy, Houston, Cali, Cami and Alakai, and two on the way; a sister, Dora Clanton Sharpe; a half-sister, Diane (Gerald) Copeland; and several nephews, Jamie and Lance (Sheree) Wood and Daniel Copeland.

Funeral services were held Nov. 30 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with Pastor Calvin Anderson, the Rev. Stanley Todd and the Rev. Dwayne Harper officiating. Interment followed in the Clanton Family Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Billy Hollingsworth, P.J. and Dub Jones, Dawson, Jack, Clanton Trapnell, Trey Graham, Jamie and Lance Wood and Alan Boyette. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Liars Club.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Christine Hall Robinson

Odum—Christine Hall Robinson, 69, of Odum died Nov. 22, 2020.

The Glynn County native had lived in Wayne County most of her adult life and was a Wayne Memorial Hospital retiree. She loved Harley motorcycles.

She was predeceased by her son, Patrick Bryan Odum, and former husbands, Larry Bryan “Buzzy” Odum and Jim Robinson.

Survivors include a daughter, Laura Odum Blank of Ontario, Canada; grandchildren, Shaun Blank, Mia Odum Durfee and Patrick Odum Jr.; and a brother, Morris C. Hall Jr. of Brunswick.

Memorial graveside services were held Nov. 28 in Odum City Cemetery with the Rev. Vann Dempsey officiating.

The family received friends at the cemetery.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Donnie Carter

Jesup—Donnie Carter, 66, of Jesup died Nov. 28, 2020.

The Wayne County native was a member of Unity Church of God and a retired ITT Rayonier employee in the finishing room. He loved to play golf and watch all kinds of sports but especially loved his University of Florida Gators.

His parents, the Rev. M.D. and Mary Carter, preceded him in death, along with his brother, Billy.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Janet Shaver Carter of Jesup; a daughter, Cameil Carter of Vail, Arizona; a son, Kyle Carter of Vail; a grandson, Tate Carter of Jesup; two brothers, Nicky Carter and Mike (Sharon) Carter; a half-brother, Jimmy (Joan) Carter; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Dec. 1 at Unity Church of God with Pastor Calvin Anderson and Evangelist George Moxley officiating. Interment followed in Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery. Active pallbearers were John Sr., John Jr., Michael and Carson Shaver, Chris and Todd Carter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Church of God, 1580 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Jones Aldridge

Jesup—Dorothy Jones Aldridge, 63, of Jesup died Nov. 27, 2020.

The Fernandina Beach, Florida, native and former resident of Brunswick had lived in Wayne County most of her adult life and was a former carrier for Watch Security Company of Brunswick.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Kristen Aldridge and Monica Wheeler.

Survivors include her son, Allen “Buddy” (Lisa) Spradley, and his father, Reynold Spradley Sr. of Jesup; sisters, Sherry (Robert) Willis of Yulee, Florida, Sabrina Manning of Jesup and Selena Willburn of Atkinson; brothers, Roland Ray Jones and Donald (Monica) Manning, all of Jesup, and John (Becky) Manning of Screven; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside funeral services were held Nov. 29 at Manningtown Cemetery with Brother Wayne Manning Jr. officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Joseph John

“Joe” Yonkosky Jr.

Jesup—Joseph John “Joe” Yonkosky Jr., 78, of Jesup died Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.

The Pennsylvania native and U.S. Navy aviation veteran had lived in Wayne County since 1993 and was a retired automobile mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building and flying R.C. planes.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Mary W. Yonkosky of Jesup; daughters, Lynette (David) Gallagher of Brunswick, Anna (Michael Newland) Yonkosky and Katherine (Ricky) Davis, all of Jesup; sons, John Joseph (Beth Thornton) Yonkosky and Matthew Joseph (Rebecca) Yonkosky, all of Jesup; a brother, Thomas Yonkosky of Altoona, Pennsylvania; sister, Jane Rafferty of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration-of-life service will be held Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at VFW Leon Parrish Post 4583, 246 Project St., Jesup.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for VFW Charities, 715 S. Bamboo St., Jesup, GA 31546.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Hazel Owens Kirk

Odum—Hazel Owens Kirk, 80, died Nov. 24, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

She was born March 4, 1940, in Lake City, Florida, to the late Henry and Ethel Tyre Owens. Starting in Jacksonville, she and her family enjoyed the experience of living at multiple duty stations, including Key West, Florida; San Diego, California; and Rota, Spain, before returning to Jacksonville. She was a military wife over the next 22 years, and many of the assignments would require her husband to be gone for long periods of time, leaving her to take care of the family on her own; thus she developed into a strong and independent woman.

The family settled in Jacksonville after military retirement. She started working in market research and eventually opened “Kirk Research,” a successful business of many years.

She and her husband, Steve, finally “retired” to Odum. Her love of life was evident in all the things she did. She kept herself busy, even when she wasn’t working or caring for her family, by taking care of plants, especially her orchids, which she loved dearly. She also enjoyed painting, drawing and creating other beautiful sketches and forms of art.

In addition to her parents, her brother, Carl Owens, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Steve Kirk of Odum; three children, Ray (Sharon) Kirk, Stanley Kirk and Rebecca Kirk; a sister, Katie Larramore; grandchildren, Sarah (Justin) Brantley, Sabrina (Tucker) Hardie, Kevin Kirk, Sarah (Cody) Melvin, Steven Kirk and Emily Conti; one great-grandchild, Wyatt Hardie, and another on the way; and several nieces, nephews and extended-family members.

Funeral services were held Nov. 28 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with the Rev. Stanley Todd performing the services.

She will be laid to rest in Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Daniel Smith

Jesup—James Daniel Smith, 46, affectionately known by many as “Danny” died Nov. 25, 2020 at home.

A resident of Jesup for the past five years and former resident of Waycross, he was born on Nov. 14, 1974 in Albany. He graduated from Waycross High School in 1994 and worked numerous jobs throughout his lifetime in the security field. He volunteered with the Ware County Volunteer Fire Department and was an avid Atlanta Braves and University of Georgia Bulldog fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Owen Smith Sr., and his father-in-law, Carroll King.

Survivors include his wife, Ashlee King Smith of Jesup; his mother, Gloria (Steve) Henderson of Blackshear; children, Amber Miller of Sacramento, California, Eli Smith of Blackshear and Christopher Smith of Jesup; siblings, Bill Smith of Las Vegas, Nevada, Debra Smith of Waycross and Les Smith and Angela Thompson; a host of aunts and uncles, including a special aunt, Millie Wilke of Blackshear; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended-family members.

Funeral services were held Dec. 1 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup with Elder Jason Deal officiating. Military honors were rendered by the United States Army.

Interment was held privately in Shiloh Cemetery.

Howard-Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Joseph R. Duncan

Ludowici—Joseph R. Duncan, 68, of Ludowici died Nov. 28, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Robert Asa Duncan, and Lois Holland Duncan.

A graduate of Tarpon Springs High School, class of 1970, he had a great love for his school, football team and classmates. He was service manager at Crossroads Ford, Jesup, for many years. He was a fine mechanic and could fix anything. He loved Fords, fishing, Nascar and cooking. He never met a stranger, had a huge heart, and always had a funny story or joke to tell. His beautiful, sweet smile and infectious laughter will forever shine in our heart, the family said.

Survivors include his children, Wendy Duncan (Brian) Stoker of Coalmont, Tennessee, and Joey T. (April) Duncan of Odum; his wife of 13 years, Diane Duncan; daughters, Cristie Titchenell, Amanda Titchenell (Patrick Baxter) and Mickey (Travis) Futch; a sister, Laynette (Roy) Ferguson; brothers, Lacy (Eloise) Duncan, Jerry (Celeta) Duncan; a brother-in-law, John McIntire; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held, Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon at Flint Branch Baptist Church in Jesup. All are welcome to attend. A family celebration of life will be held at his home on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Altamaha Area, 550 Orange St., Jesup, GA 31546.

The family would like to thank the GHC Hospice of Jesup for its excellent and compassionate care.

“A good name is better than fine perfume, and the date of death better than the day of birth.” —Ecclesiastes 7:1

Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici is in charge of arrangements.

Maldine Griffis Barnhill

Hortense—Maldine Griffis Barnhill, 87, died peacefully at home at Sweetwater Farm, Hortense, on Nov. 25, 2020.

She was born May 16, 1933, at Griffis Fish Camp, on the banks of the Suwannee River, in the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp, 10 miles east of Fargo. She graduated from Clinch County High School in 1951, where she excelled as a varsity basketball player for four years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in art education from Valdosta State College and then a master’s degree in education and a six-year degree in administration from Georgia Southern College.

She began teaching at Odum Elementary School before moving to Wayne County Middle School as an art teacher. She was later assistant principal until her retirement in 1998.

She enjoyed sewing, ceramics and painting. In retirement, she began crafting, embroidery, jelly making and pickle canning with her husband. She soon became well known as the “Jelly Lady” at Saint Simons Island craft fairs.

She was predeceased by her parents, Elemuel “Lem” Griffis and Alice Howell Griffis, and her brother, Samuel Arden Griffis, and sister, Mary Alice Griffis.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, George Dame Barnhill; three children, George E. (Pam) Barnhill, Alice B. (Pepper) Walker and Beth (Jett) Bailey; seven grandsons, George F. (Megan) Barnhill, Hunter Barnhill, John (Charissa) Barnhill, Benjamin Friedman, Samuel Friedman, Stephan Friedman and Dash Bailey; two great-granddaughters Magnolia and Rose Barnhill; her brother, Alphin (Dot) Griffis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a memorial service at Pine Forest Cemetery, Homerville, at a future date.

Glenda Smith

New Smyrna Beach, Florida—Glenda Smith, 76, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, died Nov. 2, 2020, at Advent Health New Smyrna.

She was born in Ludowici to King S. and Cora Lee Sallette Gordon and moved to Florida in 1974.

If you knew her, you knew what a big heart she had. She made everyone around her feel instantly welcome and like family. As a homemaker for most of her life, she liked cooking, beading and crafts. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, D.K., and siblings, Madison, Danny, Larry, Kim, Jackie Lynn Gordon and son, Keith Oder.

Survivors include two brothers, Melvin (Billie) Gordon of Springfield and James (Sherron) Gordon of Hereford, Arizona; two sons, John (Deborah) Oder and Steven (Jennifer) Smith; grandchildren, Tyson (Holly) Smith and Jacob Smith; an adopted Nigerian grandson, Ojutalayo Olagoke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Glencoe Baptist Church, 196 North Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.