1.20.21 obituaries

Melinda Kay Thornton

Jesup—Melinda Kay Thornton, 49, died Jan. 13, 2021, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 17, 1971, in Jesup to the late Donald and Jimmie Dowling Sellers. She was a truck driver by trade who loved fishing, golfing and spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandson.

She was a longtime member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was always known for her charm and personality. She truly never met a stranger and her presence was comforting to many who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Terry Mitchell Sellers.

Survivors include her daughter, Samantha Thornton of Jesup; son, Scott H. Thornton of Jesup; grandson, Matthew Donald Allen of Jesup; sisters, Karen (Tim) Petty of Folkston, Samantha Sellers Sweat of Patterson and Rhonda Denison of Jesup; one brother, Leslie Donald Sellers of Blackshear; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Memorial services will be held Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. at Vann’s Lake House, 1876 Savannah Highway, with the Rev. Adam Walker officiating.

Interment will be private.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Fred Colan Goetze

Jesup—Fred Colan “Toby” Goetze, 75, affectionately known to his grandchildren as “George” died peacefully at his home Jan. 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.

A native and lifelong resident of Jesup, he was born on Aug. 2, 1945. He was a retired auditor/engineer with the Department of Transportation. He loved the Lord and his family. He was a longtime active member of the Crossroads Church of God and enjoyed golfing, fishing and gardening in his spare time.

He was a Southern gentleman, a true “jack of all trades” and a master of carpentry. Using his skills, he built houses for himself and several members of his family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand along with his years of knowledge and expertise to help anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Harrison; his father, Joseph Goetze; and his sister, Margaret Caldwell.

His family was always first and foremost in his life and he devoted himself to them with an unselfish love.

He was married to the love of his life, Faye Collins Goetze of Jesup, for 53 years. They had three daughters who were his pride and joy, Cinda (Don) Lawson of Orlando, Florida, Jennifer (Bill) Thompson of Holly Springs, North Carolina and Nikki (Richard) Thompson of Jesup. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Colby Lawson, Carter Lawson, Clara Lawson, Abbi Thompson, Ella Thompson and Arlyn Kate Thompson; a special nephew, Ronnie Goetze; his siblings Joe (Judy) Goetze of Massachusetts, Cindy (Ricky) Potts of Massachusetts and Christopher (Beth) Goetze of Massachusetts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Graveside funeral services will be held today (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. George Moxley and the Rev. Brandon Stone officiating. The family will receive friends following the services at the cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Howell Clements, Gary Moody, Danny Broadhurst, Carl Rozier, Ronald Anderson and Billy Lawson. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class of Crossroads Church of God.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Fred Colan “Toby” Goetze, please visit our floral store.

Howard-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Maida June Morgan Drury

Odum—Maida June Morgan Drury, 86, of Odum died Jan. 14, 2021, under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.

The Brantley County native had lived in Wayne and Brantley counties for most of her life and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She was the owner and operator of Maida June’s Restaurant in Nahunta. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading books.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Gene and Bobby Jones; great-grandson, James Leon Johns III; parents, Newburn and Louise Morgan; and her brother, Donnie Morgan.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Cecil Drury of Odum; a daughter, Regina (Danny) Strickland of Jesup; two sons, Isaac (Kim) Jones of Waycross and Terry (Angie) Jones of Statesboro; 11 grandchildren, Ashley, Matt (Sarah), Andrew (Nicole), Will, Samantha, Azia, Landry and Zach Jones, Dylan (Misty) Drury, Chris (Liz) Parizo and Kelli (J.R.) Johns; 18 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a brother, Michael (Sandy) Lee; and other extended relatives.

Private memorial services are being held by the family.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Regina Grantham Brown

Jesup—Regina Grantham Brown, 82, of Jesup died Jan. 13, 2021, in Harborview Nursing Home.

The native and lifelong resident of Wayne County was a member of the Jesup Presbyterian Church. She served as a bailiff for more than 40 years in the Wayne County court system. She worked under several sheriffs, judges and lawyers, treating them all as her own children. She considered her work as a fun adventure and her friends to be family members.

She was known as “Mema” to many and adored her family, frequently sharing her favorite saying, “Mema loves ya!” Her love of the beach was passed down to her family, and she believed in a life philosophy of “Be young, be foolish, and be happy.”

Her parents, Ralph and Ida Mae Cassidy Grantham, preceded her in death along with her two brothers, Dalton and Murrell Grantham.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, D.O. Brown; a son, Reed (Susan) Brown of Jesup; two daughters, Pam Brown and Amy (Mark) Frye, all of Jesup.; grandchildren, Carla (Hugh) Armstrong, Jason (Bess) Brown, Justin (Morgan) Harvey, Josh (Kelli) Harvey, Kelly Brown, Sara (Rex) Harrison, Jordan Brown, Jared (Lacy) Harvey, Summer Frye and Gracie Frye; 13 great-grandchildren, Caroline, Tripp, Cate Armstrong, Bella and Bennett Brown, Isla Harris, Elle Grace, Halle, and Adeline Harrison, Jaycee and Kaylin Harvey, Aubree and Jaylen Harvey.

Private family graveside services were held Jan. 14 in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Pete Ullman officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Howard Jernigan

Odum—Howard Jernigan, 82, of Odum died Jan. 13, 2021.

The Wayne County native was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church in Appling County and former member of Altamaha Baptist Church. He was an ITT Rayonier retiree and continued to work continuously on his farm with his beloved horses and cows.

He had a talent for growing and reaping the best hay in Wayne County and shared it with others who had the same love for these animals. Dancing, hunting, shooting firearms and enjoying high-performance trucks and cars were some things that he would indulge in when he wasn’t working.

One of his favorite pastimes was to take Cherry Morris, his friend and companion, out to dinner and to dance.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Ruby Jernigan.

Survivors include a son, Greg (Ginger) Jernigan of Odum and his mother, Shirley Lightsey of Baxley; a grandson, Phillip (Chelle) Collins; great-grandchildren, Logan and Allison Collins and Avery Jern; a sister, Dean (Ross) Thompson; his companion, Cherry Morris.

Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 17 in the Odum City Cemetery with the Rev. Bryan Gill officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Denny “Nanny” Wimpey Mullis

Screven—Denny “Nanny” Wimpey Mullis, 80, of Screven died Jan. 16, 2021.

The Wayne County native was a member of O’Quinn Baptist Church. She wore many hats including office manager and secretary for the Wayne County School Nutritional Department and Mullis Contracting.

In her spare time, she loved to watch her grandchildren ride horses.

She was preceded in death by her parents, C.C. Wimpey and Bertha and Papa Hatcher; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Mullis; and grandson-in-law, Josh Saxon.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Glen Mullis of Screven; a daughter, Tammy Mullis of Screven; three sons, Brother Donnie (Sherry) Mullis of Screven, Ronnie Mullis of Screven and Paul (Ann) Goober of Jesup; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several siblings, Debra (Roger) Oglesby, Marie (Bill) Schwarz, Larry (Dot) Wimpey, Shannon (Nell) Wimpey, Lanette Hatcher, Patsy (Brian) Wilbur and Mary Ann (Gary) Flowers; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 19 in O’Quinn Cemetery with Brother Donnie Mullis and Pastor Gerald Greenlee officiating. Active pallbearers were Gary Flowers, Dale Griffin, Mike Beard, Troy Wimpey, Michael Mullis and Josh Mullis. Honorary pallbearers were Mullis Contracting and HDI employees.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Vivian Westberry Lanier

Jesup—Vivian Westberry Lanier, 97, of Jesup died Jan. 18, 2021.

The Wayne County native was a member of New Hope Freewill Baptist Church and a former beautician. She enjoyed gardening and camping.

Her husband, W.S. Lanier, preceded her in death along with her parents, David H. and Mary Ann Pye Westberry.

Survivors include her sister, Fronnie W. Davis of Jesup; and a loving host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with Pastor Tim Horne officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be her family.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Cemetery Fund, 455 Ogden Loop, Odum, GA 31555.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Durant Reeves Sr.

Jesup—James Durant Reeves Sr., 72, of Jesup passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. He also went by “Bubba” or “Jimmy.”

The Wayne County native attended Anderson Drive Baptist Church and was retired from ITT Rayonier, Greyhound and Sea Island Company. He loved music, playing the piano, guitar and alto saxophone and was in the band, “Papa Fox.”

He was predeceased by his parents, James M. and Nina N. Reeves.

Survivors include his daughter, Carla (Bo) Clark of Brunswick; a son, James D. “Jamey” (Teresa) Reeves Jr. of Beaufort, SC; two grandchildren, Dillon and Reese Cummings of Brunswick; a sister, Jill (Ashley) Dukes of Jesup; a brother, Daniel (Ho Pun) Reeves of Augusta; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to services in the cemetery.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Larry W. Shuman

Jesup—Larry W. Shuman, 77, of Jesup died Jan. 16, 2021.

The Ware County native had lived in Wayne County most of his life and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church and attended Trinity Baptist Church.

He was a retired U.S. postal carrier and “Mr. Fix-it Man” and enjoyed fishing and anything dealing with the grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Sue Williams Shuman of Jesup; a son, Yancey (Maria) Shuman of Athens; three daughters, Daphne (Danny) Little of Lancaster, South Carolina, Patti Brantley and Danise Johnson, both of Jesup; and a sister, Linda (Talmadge) Edwards of Waycross. He was “Granddaddy” to Ashley, Daniel, Jacob, Evan, Adam, Jayleigh, Mollie, Paige, Gracson Lane, Waquia, Sakina and Hud.

Graveside funeral services will be held today (Wednesday) at 4 p.m. in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Ron Wilcox officiating.

Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to services at the cemetery.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Harold “Keith” Spell

Jesup—Harold “Keith” Spell, 58, of Jesup died Jan. 18, 2021.

The Wayne County native attended Jesup Church of God and was an electrician. He enjoyed hunting and many outdoor activities.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Spell; and brother, Alan Spell.

Survivors include his mother, Christine Spell (William) Cutliffe of Jesup; a son, Levi Gold of Odum; brothers, Greg Spell of Odum and Curt (Casey) Spell of Athens; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held today (Wednesday) at 2 p.m. in Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with Vic Drawdy and Pastor Scott Hatten officiating.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Norman “Buddy” Tate Jr.

Screven—Charles Norman “Buddy” Tate Jr., 67, of Screven died Jan. 15, 2021.

The Alabama native had lived in Wayne County the past 17 years and was an active member of Screven First Baptist Church. He was a former district sales manager for Foliot Furniture Company and owned and operated Tate’s Custom Tint in Jesup.

The “Roll Tide” fan loved motorcycle riding, race cars, but especially loved anything that involved his grandchildren.

His father, Charles Norman Tate Sr., preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Kim Blocker Tate; mother, Nancy ‚“Mono” Tate; sister, Pam (Wade) Teston; brother, Carl (Julie) Tate; three daughters, Kendra Tate, Summer (Jereme) Kennedy and Sasha Theus; and a son, Ben Grantham. He was “Papa” to Alex, Ganten, Daegan, Charlee, Sophia, Chloe, Max and Karlee. Other special loved ones included Larry Sheppard, Cassie Wood and her children, Paisley and Mattie, Shawn (DeShana) McLemore and their children, Race and Baze.

Graveside funeral services were held Jan. 18 in Screven City Cemetery with the Rev. Stanley Todd officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Joe Lewis Wilcox

Jesup—Joe Lewis Wilcox, 77, of Jesup died Jan. 1, 2021.

He was born on June 1, 1943, in Jacksonville to the late Jose-phine Wilcox Moody and the late George Moss Sr. He grew up in Jacksonville and spent his early years with his late grandparents Tommie and Maudie Wilcox. At the age of 10, he moved to Jesup to live with his mother and stepfather. He continued his education at Wayne County Training School.

After school, he began his working career at Atlantic Coast Railroad in 1965, which was later renamed CSX Railroad. After 38 years of excellent service, he retired at the age of 60.

He met and married Maggie Nicholson from Chattanooga, Tennessee, on May 9, 1966. They devoted their lives to each other for 54 years.

He enjoyed gardening, attending church and spending time with his wife. He was a great carpenter. He used his skills as a builder to add on to his home to make it convenient and efficient for himself and his wife.

He was also known as an excellent cook. One of his favorite things to make was homemade blueberry pies.

He was a faithful member of Bennett Union Missionary Baptist Church where he served as the deacon emeritus. He was a prominent figure in his community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine and Roosevelt Moody and George Moss Sr.; his father and mother-in-law, Alfonso and Martha Nicholson; his sister-in-law, Lillie Nicholson Smith; and two brothers-in-law, Lonnie Nicholson and Marshall Baker.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Maggie Wilcox; his sisters Shirley (Cedric) Lindsey, Maudie Wilson and Rose Moody; his loving and devoted brother, Allen (Patricia) Moody; his three godchildren, Clifton Lamont, Artelia Spearman Weatherspoon and Na’keiya Laston Fabion; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.

A graveside service was held on Jan. 8 in the Odum City Cemetery.

Royal Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.