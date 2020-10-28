10.28.20 obituaries

Body

Leighton Revae Johnson Sr.

Jesup—Leighton Revae Johnson Sr., affectionately known by his family and friends as “Johnny,” 77, died Oct. 20, 2020, at home under the care of Hospice of South Georgia.

A resident of Jesup for more than 52 years, he was born on Aug. 2, 1943, in Benson, Minnesota, to the late Lawrence V. Johnson Sr. and Myrtle Nelson Johnson. He served his country in the United States Army for several years during the Vietnam Conflict at various appointments, including locations in Japan and Fort Stewart.

He then began a career with Waynline and later, Georgia Narrow Fabrics, from which he would retire with more than 30 years of service. He loved Christmas and sharing the Christmas spirit with others by playing the role of Santa Claus. Children of all ages, too numerous to mention, have gazed into his big, blue eyes with wonder as they anxiously awaited the most wonderful night of the year. Although he loved these moments, he cherished the time he spent with his family even more than this.

In addition to his parents, his son, Leighton Revae Johnson Jr., and his brothers and sisters, Lawrence Johnson Jr., Ardis Neuhaus, Debbie Dingwell, Beverly Richards, Silas Johnson and David Johnson. all preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 55 years, Annie Faye Johnson; two children, Mike Carpenter and Kim Carpenter of Jesup; daughters-in-law, Connie Carpenter of Jesup and Tiffany Costello of Jesup; brothers and sisters, Darrell (Laurel) Johnson of Twin Valley, Minnesota, Marlow Johnson of Mora, Minnesota, and Pam Torgerson of Shakopee, Minnesota; grandchildren, Serenity Carpenter, Brittany Carpenter, Heather Carpenter, Danni-Lynn Carpenter, Abigail Pruin, Chad Wheeler and Michael Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Sky Carpenter, Dalton Shaw, Kazlynn Taylor, Wyatt Perkins, Joe Perkins, Cesc Vidal Carpenter, Wesson Vidal Carpenter and Kamil Merritt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Funeral services were held Oct. 24 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. David Hubbs officiating.

Interment followed in New Hope Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Ricky Fulton, James Dorsey, Carl Aspinwall, Wyatt Perkins, Dalton Shaw and Joe Perkins. Honorary pallbearers were Tommy Hires, John Tapley and Shannon Pearson, Brenda Hartley and all past co-workers of Georgia Narrow Fabrics.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Colvis Leggett

Jesup—Colvis Leggett, 90, of Jesup died Oct. 22, 2020, of an apparent heart attack.

The Tattnall County native lived in Wayne County most of his life and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The U.S. Army veteran was a retired ITT Rayonier employee and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

His family was the utmost important thing to him as he was so faithful and loving to his wife, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sons and a daughter-in-law, Kevin Leggett and Kenneth and Angela Leggett; parents, Oscar Parker and Ophelia Todd Leggett; and several siblings.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Faye Mallard Leggett of Jesup; two grandchildren, Michael (fianc√©, Ashley Williams) Leggett of Jesup and Matt (Michelle) Leggett of Brunswick; three great-grandchildren, Zach, Riley and Arden Leggett; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Oct. 25 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with Branch President Bill Hammond and Brother Eddie Folker officiating. Interment followed in New Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Gabriel Gilchrist, Stacy Horton, Willie Priester, Dewaine Priester, Jon David Apler and Warren Beverley.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tammy Renee Spivey Aspinwall

Jesup—Tammy Renee Spivey Aspinwall, 50, of Jesup died Oct. 22, 2020.

The Douglas native had lived in Wayne County most of her adult life and was a member of Jesup Church of God, truly loved and served the Lord and was employed with Bargeron Powersports Company.

Her family was very important to her, and she made sure she made time for them.

Her loving mother-in-law, Patricia D. Aspinwall, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Wayne Aspinwall of Jesup; parents, the Rev. Leroy and Elma Jones Spivey of Douglas; sister, Shalynn (the Rev. Keith) Lairsey of Jesup; brother, Vance (Ava) Spivey of Ray; father-in-law, Vernon (Vivian) Aspinwall of Jesup; and several other extended relatives.

Graveside celebration funeral services were held Oct. 27 in Priester Family Cemetery with Pastor Clayton Dowd, the Rev. Wayne Swanson and the Rev. Varney Aspinwall officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Kevin Thornton

Jesup—Kenneth Kevin Thornton, 56, of Jesup died Oct. 22, 2020.

The Jesup native was a retired millwright, National Guardsman and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Cali.

He was predeceased by his parents, Alvin and Betty Smith Byrd, and a stepfather, Harold Byrd.

Survivors include a son, Cody Thornton of Jesup; sisters, Melissa (Tim) Pye and Lori (Tony) Byrd, all of Odum; brothers, Mitchell Thornton of St. Augustine, Florida; granddaughter, Cali Jade Thornton; several step-siblings, including Jimmy Byrd of Nahunta; several nieces; and a caregiver, Alicia McGauley.

Graveside funeral services were held Oct. 26 in Big Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Horne and Tommy Reddish officiating. Active pallbearers were Thomas Reddish, Jamie Reddish, Tony Reddish, Danny Rice, Jimmy Byrd and Ryan Armagost.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Cecil “Lonnie” Denison Jr.

Jesup—Cecil “Lonnie” Denison Jr., 56, of Jesup died Oct. 26, 2020.

The Wayne County native and member of Ritch Missionary Baptist Church was a former cabinet maker and carpenter. He loved fishing and being a “Papa” to his grandchildren.

His father, Cecil L. Denison Sr., preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sons, Cecil L. (Ariane) Denison III of Jesup and Jeremy (Amberlynn) Denison of Hinesville; his mother, Mary Frances Crosby Denison of Screven; a sister, Lyn Denison of Jesup; four grandchildren, Braxton, Trevin, Carson and Emma; and a niece, Amber Webber of Screven.

Graveside funeral services will be held today (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. in Ritch Cemetery with Derrick Sinclair officiating. Active pallbearers will be his friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.