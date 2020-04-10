Kemp urges Georgians to use online or call-in religious services at Easter

Body

Gov. Brian P. Kemp urged Georgians to plan for online or call-in religious services, including Easter Sunday on April 12.

"I greatly appreciate faith leaders across our state who have made the tough decision to stop the spread of COVID-19 by suspending in-person religious services. Their leadership is literally saving lives," said Kemp. "To all Georgians celebrating Easter this Sunday, I am pleading with you to not attend any services in person. If you attend worship services in person, you risk exposure to coronavirus—potentially endangering your life, the lives of your neighbors, and your loved ones. I know this decision is difficult, but we will get through this together.”

Many of the churches in Wayne County have moved to Facebook or radio services.

For drive-in services, law enforcement have received reports that people are not staying in their vehicles. For example, people will leave their cars to let their children play, go to nearby restrooms, or otherwise congregate.