Wallace signs with Kentucky, Brannen with ABAC

Trevin Wallace, front row, center, signed a letter of intent to play football next season at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. He is joined on the front row by his mother, Adrian Wallace, and his father, Trevor Wallace. The back row includes coach Ken Cribb and other members of Wallace’s family.
Graysen Brannen, center, signed a letter of intent to play softball next season at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton. She is joined on the front row by her mother and father Synthia and Paul Brannen. In back are her sisters, from left, Taylor and Morgan Brannen
Wayne County High School had two seniors to ink their names to athletic college scholarships this past week.
Four-star linebacker Trevin Wallace picked the University of Kentucky in Lexington,…
