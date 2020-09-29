Strong second half leads to 31-17 rout of Mustangs
The Yellow Jacket defense played strong against against South Effingham. The Mustangs mustered only 157 total yards in the game with 75 coming on the final two drives, when primarily backups and junior varsity players were in the game.
Big plays on defense, special teams and several long offensive runs sparked the Jackets to a second-half comeback and a rout of the South Effingham Mustangs 31-17 Friday at Jaycee Stadium.
The…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.