MPMS takes Southeast Georgia Middle School baseball title

Players and coaches on the 2021 Martha Puckett Middle School championship baseball team include Bryce Wilkerson, Rowan Blanton, Joshua Tavierne, Brayden James, Isaiah Lee, Cohen Tyre, Max Strickland, Luke Carter, Logan Scarborough, Jeb Craven, Will Greene, Tate Altman, Hunter Harris, Nick Thomas, Karson Arnold, Corbitt Griffis, Octavious Leggett and Will Seymour. The coaches include Sid Royal, Hunter Roberson, Dylan Brown and Clay Teston.

﻿The Martha Puckett Middle School junior Jackets scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the Southeast Georgia Middle School Conference title on Saturday over Ware Middle 5-4. In…