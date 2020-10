First baseman Krysie McKinzie has to jump for a throw from catcher MacKenzie Kagee in a pick-off attempt of a Lady Gator.

 The Lady Jacket softball team clinched the Region 1-AAAAA title last week with a 4-3 win over the Ware County Lady Gators. The Lady Jackets (7-0, 11-5) went undefeated in region play this…