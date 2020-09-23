Jackets storm back but fall short to Richmond Hill

-
Trevin Wallace, No. 32, had a big game against Richmond Hill with a 66-yard touchdown run. He also led the defense with 10 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for a loss. Here he is getting a block from Jaden Mille, No. 33.
Friday night’s 24-21 non-region loss to Richmond Hill on the road was truly a tale of two halves.
After being held to minus-20 yards of total offense and no scores in the first half, the Jackets…
