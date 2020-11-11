Jackets see toughest competition of the year in state XC race

Members of the Wayne County High cross country team include, from left, Wayne Broadhead, Ayden Riego, Yobani Serrano, James Douberly, Terry Mitchner, Daniel Duke-Barton, Connor Ogden and Corey Rooks.

﻿ Running in a light rain, the Wayne County High harriers finished 25th in the state Saturday at the AAAAA state race in Carrollton. Out of Region 1, Veterans High took ninth. Coffee High finished…