Jackets fall to Pierce Bears in defensive struggle

DAVONTAY WILSON / Staff Quarterback Trey Pierce pushes for extra yardage. He was hurt late in the game against the Pierce County Bears and will be evaluated this week on the extent of his injuries.

﻿On a hot and muggy night in Blackshear, the Pierce County Bears scrapped out a 14-0 defensive, non-region battle over the Yellow Jackets. The Jackets are now 1-1 in season play and head to face the…