Jackets earn spot at state with second-place finish

Four WCHS cross country racers earned honors at the Region 1 finals last week. From left, Ahlana Failey took seventh to earn a spot on the Region 1 all-region team. For the boys, Conner Ogden came in 10th; Terry Mitchner, seventh, with a spot on the Region 1 all-region team; and Daniel Duke-Barton, eighth.
The Wayne County High Jacket cross country team finished second in Region 1 to Veterans High this past week in Jesup to qualify for the state AAAAA race Saturday in Carrollton.
“Our goal is to…
