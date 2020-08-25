Jackets compete well in season’s first XC race

The Jackets had a solid start to the cross country season Saturday. Members of the team include, from left, coach Wayne Broadhead, Noah Prince, James Douberly, Connor Ogden, Zaveion Mosley, Terry Mitchner and Daniel Duke-Barton.

﻿The Yellow Jacket long-distance harriers had a good start to the cross country season Saturday, finishing sixth out of 17 teams at the Mid-State XC Classic in Fort Valley. Lowndes High won the…