Jackets come in second in Region 1 swim meet

Members of the WCHS swim teams include, front row, from left, Brooklyn Hankins, Esther Vera-Calle, Jaden Kruger and Emmi Chalfant; and back row, from left, Jack Trapnell, Benjamin Thomas, Luke Hendrix, Hadleigh Bell, Will Wood and Braxton Westberry.

﻿ Wayne County High’s Jacket swim team finished second in the Region 1-AAAAA meet this past week in Waycross and the Lady Jackets came in fourth. After posting qualifying times throughout the…