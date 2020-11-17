Jackets already qualifying swimmers for state

Members of the 2020 WCHS boys and girls swim teams include Will Wood, Ben Thomas, Braxton Westberry, Luke Hendrix, Jack Trapnell, Carter Spradley, Anthony Medders, Corey Foster, James Douberly, Emmi Chalfant, Brooklynn Hankins, Jaden Kruger, Hadliegh Bell and Ester Vera-Calle.

﻿ The WCHS swim teams are already in full action with meets recently in Ware and Camden counties. The teams are off through the Thanksgiving break and will be back in action Dec. 1 at Ware County at…