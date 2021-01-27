Jacket wrestlers finish in top 20 in state duals

-
Jacket senior wrestlers were recently recognized on Senior Night. The seniors include, front row, from left, Gage Clark, Gage Orvin and Levi Cooksey; back row, from left, Xander Wilson, Hollis Hollingsworth, Jaquan Felix, Gray Davis, Camden Williams and Hayden Beasley.
Wayne County High’s wrestling program saw their first-ever state dual action this past Saturday at Woodward Academy in Atlanta.
The Jackets fell to Jones County 51-28 and beat Northside Columbus…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.