Jacket wrestlers finish in top 20 in state duals

Jacket senior wrestlers were recently recognized on Senior Night. The seniors include, front row, from left, Gage Clark, Gage Orvin and Levi Cooksey; back row, from left, Xander Wilson, Hollis Hollingsworth, Jaquan Felix, Gray Davis, Camden Williams and Hayden Beasley.

﻿ Wayne County High’s wrestling program saw their first-ever state dual action this past Saturday at Woodward Academy in Atlanta. The Jackets fell to Jones County 51-28 and beat Northside Columbus…