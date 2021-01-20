Jacket wrestlers earn spot in AAAAA sectionals

WCHS’s wrestling team came in second in the Region 1-AAAAA dual tournament this past Saturday in Waycross. The Jackets will compete Saturday in sectionals at Woodward Academy in Atlanta. Wayne County High’s wrestling team finished second in the Region 1-AAAAA dual tournament Saturday in Waycross and have earned a spot for the first time in sectionals, which are set for this Saturday… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.