Friday’s football game canceled

The Wayne County school system announced Tuesday afternoon that Statesboro High School has canceled Friday night’s football game.

No official reason was given, but the White House’ coronavirus task force’s latest Georgia state report lists Statesboro, Bulloch, Liberty and Chatham counties as “red zone” counties, according to Georgia Southern’s student newspaper The George-Anne.

Dr. Reggie Burgess sent an email to faculty and staff, stating, “Friday night’s Wayne County-Statesboro football game has been canceled. At the time of this notification, no replacement game has been scheduled. I will send updates as they come available. If you have already purchased tickets online, GoFan will refund the cost of them.”

The announcement was made after this week’s The Press-Sentinel sports section was printed.