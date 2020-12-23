Franklin, Kagee sign with Georgia Tech, Coastal Georgia

MacKenzie Kagee, center, signs a national letter of intent to play softball at College of Coastal Georgia. She is joined on the front row by her family, from left, Jaxton Kagee, Ryan Kagee, Morgan Mercer and Gracie Kagee. In back is varsity head softball coach Jessica Johnson.

Weston Franklin, center, gets set to sign a national letter of intent to Georgia Tech. Along with the coaches, in back, he is joined by his family, front row, from left, Norman, Walker and Charlotte Franklin.

Two Wayne County High seniors inked college athletic scholarships on the first day of the signing period this past week at the school. Three-star recruit Weston Franklin signed to play football at…