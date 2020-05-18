Glynn Academy asst. principal hired to helm Arthur Williams

Body

Jeremy Foreman will be the principal of Arthur Williams Middle School next year.

Foreman currently serves as the assistant principal of Glynn Academy in Brunswick.

The Wayne County Board of Education hired him Tuesday night at its regular meeting, which was conducted virtually and live-streamed.

“Jeremy Foreman brings a lot of unique experiences to Wayne County,” Wayne County School Superintendent Jay Brinson said Wednesday. “He’s an experience administrator.”

Foreman has worked in the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and also teaches about cultural diversity as an adjunct professor at the College of Coastal Georgia, Brinson pointed out. He added that Foreman’s wife already works in Wayne County.

“We had several good applicants that we looked at and interviewed” Brinson said. “… We felt like he was the best fit.”

(For more on Foreman, see next Wednesday’s edition of The Press-Sentinel.)