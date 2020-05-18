Wayne still at 13 cases

Body

Wayne County has had 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19—unchanged during the past week—as of midday Tuesday.

Overall, Georgia has had 34,635 confirmed cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website (dph.georgia.gov) as of press time.

The number of hospitalized patients was 6,130, and the number of deaths was 1,461.

Fulton County still had both the highest number of cases, at 3,530, and the most deaths, at 147.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in each of Georgia’s 159 counties.

Of counties adjacent to Wayne, Appling has had the most cases, with 94, and the most deaths, with 10.

As of Monday night, Wayne Memorial Hospital had administered 454 tests for COVID-19, according to CEO Joe Ierardi. Results were in for all but three of those tests.

Some Wayne County residents are being tested at other local sites, and others are being tested out of town.